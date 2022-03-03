Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, what’s a skill would you like to acquire?

JOEY CURTIS: “I would like to learn how to code because it would make me more valuable in the information technology industry. I currently work in the infrastructure leadership side of Meta, managing it’s information technology side…so I know that skill would come in handy.”

MADISON EALY: “Being bilingual is a great skill to have. Learning Spanish is a great language to learn because that is the second most common language, and it makes you very competitive in the job market.”

LISA WRIGHT: “Sign language because I believe it’s a necessary skill to learn to communicate with non-verbal people. Studying sign language promotes better awareness of, and sensitivity to the deaf and hard of hearing community…”

ANDREA BURROUGHS: “I would like to develop my public speaking skills. Public speaking is a very crucial skill to have, which requires a lot of self-confidence and practice. It comes naturally to some people, and it is definitely a skill that can be acquired.”

