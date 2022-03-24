Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham area residents, What do you like most about the spring season?

KATHI STEIN: “I am originally from Amsterdam, Netherlands and back home I love when spring would arrive because we have such beautiful tulips. The smell is amazing.”

SHAUN POLLARD: “I love spring because it’s like I’ve come out of hibernation. It feels good to see the sun and all the colors, plus people seem to be in a better mood during the spring.”

ALEXIUS PRATT: “I love the transition period. It’s like springtime comes out of nowhere and slaps you in the face with flowers blooming and good weather immediately. Spring just makes you feel good.”

CATIE BELL: “Spring is like a reset. Everything feels calmer and more optimistic around. It’s like a breath of fresh air literally. Definitely my favorite season. My birthday is also in April, so I am a little biased.”

