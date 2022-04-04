Obama to Make White House Return to Tout Affordable Care Act Successes

By Monique Beals

The Hill

Former President Barack Obama is set to participate in an event celebrating the Affordable Care Act at the White House on Tuesday, his first public appearance in his former home since leaving office.

Obama, alongside President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, is scheduled to “deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans as part of the President’s agenda to cut costs for American families,” according to a White House agenda.

The agenda added that Biden is expected to announce additional measures to strengthen the act, which was first signed 12 years ago during Obama’s first term in office.

“Twelve years ago, I proudly stood beside President Barack Obama as he signed into law the most consequential expansion of health care in generations: the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said in a statement last month marking the anniversary of the policy.

“With the stroke of a pen — after decades of tireless efforts — millions of Americans gained peace of mind. And because of my Administration’s efforts, including passing the landmark American Rescue Plan, we have lowered health care costs and made coverage more accessible than ever before — even amid a global pandemic,” the president added.

At that time, Obama also celebrated the anniversary on Twitter by noting that “more than 30 million Americans have health coverage thanks to the Affordable Care Act.”

“During the pandemic, the Affordable Care Act helped make vaccines and COVID-19 tests available for free, covered emergency hospitalizations, and prevented insurance companies from denying anyone coverage based on a pre-existing condition,” Obama added.

