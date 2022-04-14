People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU



TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.

**IAN & THE COSMIC DADDIES at The Nick.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.



FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**R&B VOCALIST DEIRDRE GADDIS featuring JAY LAMBERT at Perfect Note.

**SWIFT AND SOUR – A TAYLOR & OLIVIA DANCE PARTY at Iron City.

**UNTIL ROCKETS SAVIOR OF THE KNIGHT RELEASE SHOW at The Nick.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.





SATURDAY…



**SPRING FLING MARKET, 1-5 p.m. at Ross Bridge

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar..

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.

**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.

**TEMPLE MONARC with AMACIO FAVOR + BUGWHORE at The Nick.



**SAXOPHONIST GERALD ALBRIGHT, 6 p.m. at Perfect Note with 2 shows.

**DOMINIQUE HAMMONS, with 2 shows at Square’s on 27th Street North.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.

**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.

**SUNDAY HAPPY HOUR with JW TELLER at The Nick.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.





MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at The Nick.





TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**KARAOKE TUESDAY at The Nick.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**BEDROOMS + ZAC CHASE + N.A. PARSONS + MAGIC CITY GRITS at The Nick.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.





NEXT THURSDAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.

**THE GAMBLE + THE SINGLES at The Nick.





NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**SAXOPHONIST JESSE I at Perfect Note.

**SHUGAPALOOZA at Iron City.

**SPIRITS REPUBLIC + JESSE CROWE + VEERIES at The Nick.





NEWS TO USE AND PEOPLE IN THE NEWS…



…RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER…JUNE IS NATIONAL SOUL FOOD MONTH….right around the corner… Here is a little for getting you started looking for food recipes and articles on food and plenty of good food…..



**CHARLA DRAPER FOOD EXPERT, WRITER, PUBLICIST AND FOOD EDITOR – Charla Draper, Chicago native, former Food Editor at Southern Living and Ebony shared food, recipes and more in the EBONY TEST KITCHEN. She has worked with and assisted with explaining ‘How Black Culture helped define American Cuisine’ on YouTube and many locations around the country. Having written many articles about food and its health benefits, she has earned the nickname ‘Nutrition Pro’. A few of her articles include: Dishin’ On Soul Food With A Nutrition Pro, Foods You Never Eat Raw, It’s Gumbo Season, Men Take Charge–It’s About Your Health, Memorial Day Eats For A Healthier You, Big Flavor From the Pantry, Soups For Spring, Make A Thanksgiving Plan To Be Healthy And Holidays, Eat Beets To Boost Health and Exercise And Self- Care. One article that stands out is about our First Lady Jill Biden’s recipe. The article is titled “Grace The Table with Jill’s Parmesan Chicken’. It shares the First Lady’s take on pasta and salad and she is quoted saying, “Food is love and I serve this family favorite with rigatoni pasta and tossed salad.’ Draper’s articles can be seen in The Miami Times, Black Doctor, Cuisine Noir, Midwesterner, Southern Living, Ebony and chowchowandsoul.com to name a few. Charla is president and owner of ‘It’s Food Biz’ as a consultant providing marketing services for food and food-related products, helping clients achieve their business goals. As an accomplished professional with diversified experience in marketing and editorial communications focused on food, she is a highly successful national, product publicist and test kitchen professional. She has been able to create editorial synergy – words and imagery supporting brand objectives and effectively reaching target consumers. As former Food Editor, Ebony magazine initiated and executed rebranding of food editorial which resulted in 50 percent increase in food advertising within year one. She holds dual degrees; Masters Degree, Marketing Communications; Bachelors Degree, Home Economics with minor in Marketing.



(Photo: Caribbean Festival Parade) (Provided: Larry O’Gay)



**CARIBBEAN AMERICAN CARNIVAL 2022 – The CENTRAL ALABAMA CARIBBEAN AMERICAN ORGANIZATION (CACAO) Annual Caribbean Festival will resume June 11, at DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer, Alabama. There will be Caribbean food all over the place. The theme for 2022 is THE RISE OF THE PHOENIX. Approximately 5,000 people attended the last festival in 2019 where they enjoyed live interactive performances featuring live Reggae and Steel Band performances, as well as flavorful Caribbean food, vendors and a colorful costume parade, all in a family friendly setting. To date it has attracted attendees from the adjoining states of Georgia, Florida and Tennessee and is featured in the Alabama Tourism directory. Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization (CACAO) is a 501c3 nonprofit with the overall goal of sharing Caribbean culture through educational and other offerings, as well as being a resource to students from the Caribbean who travel to the area to attend school. Students from The University of Alabama in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, Tuskegee, Jeff state and Auburn have already benefited from the scholarship program.



(Photo: Actress Marcelle LeBlanc)(Joe B-Metro)



**BIRMINGHAM’S MULTI-TALENTED MARCELLE LEBLANC – A multitalented actor Marcelle LeBlanc is quickly making her mark in Hollywood with roles as ‘Stacy’ in Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” LeBlanc appeared in “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” on Netflix, Disney+’s “Just Beyond” and in Hulu’s “PEN15,” her first voice-over role. She starred as Mary Ellen in the movie “The Waltons: The Homecoming,” a remake of the 1971 film that led to TV’s beloved “Waltons” series. Born in New Orleans and raised in Birmingham (her mother, Amanda, runs The Amandas full-service professional organizing firm; her father, Daniel, is a veterinarian at Riverview Animal Hospital)





FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD AND COMEDY…



NEAR…IN MARION, AL…THE BLACKBELT REUNION BLUES SHOW AND TAILGATE, April 23,1 p.m. until with host PORTIA SHEPHERD, JAY MORRIS GROUP, OMAR CUNNINGHAM, MAC MAN MACK, P2K, TRAVIUS KEANDRIC, KING SOUTH, BIG YAYO, LJ ECHOLS and MC/DJ TRUCKER Tailgate setup is 8 – 11 a.m.



**WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL, April 23 featuring BIG FITZ THE POET, POETICALLY EMBODIED, MOTORCITY FATTS, CASH, FREANKNALDO, COMEDIAN EUGENE and GLENWOOD URBZ at A Place to Remember Event Center, 202 By Williams Sr., Dr. in Midfield, 7 p.m.



**KEITH SWEAT, MONICA, TAMAR BRAXTON, GINUWINE and SILK, June 5 at Legacy Arena. This is Birmingham R&B Music Experience.





FOR THE CHILDREN…



**SUMMER CAMP – Birmingham Park and Recreation Summer Camp, June 6 – July 30, ages 5 – 12. Educational enrichment, athletics, arts and crafts and more! Call 205-254-2303 for information on a camp near you.



**CONGRESSWOMAN TERRI SEWELL HOSTS ART COMPETITION – U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) 2022 Congressional Art Competition is open to high school students at public, private schools and home schooled students throughout the district. Students must fill out and submit a Student Information and Release Form with their artwork by Friday, April 22 to their local school superintendent’s office or call (334) 262-1919 for pick up. Students may also deliver their art to any of the district offices located in Birmingham, Montgomery, Selma or Tuscaloosa. Artwork entered into the contest may be up to 26” high X 26” wide X 4” deep, including the frame.





IN THE COMMUNITY…



AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**CHILDREN’S SPRINGTIME GARDEN KIT…Celebrate the bounty of the springtime garden by crafting with botanicals and your budding gardener needs to craft a pressed flower suncatcher, botanical bookmark, and handmade card. Order through Friday, April 29, for pickup May 4–6 at the Library at the Gardens. For more info, visit www.bbgardens.org/spring.





AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**HEART HEALTH, MONDAY, 6:30 p.m. with Ann Heard-Nesbitt.

**SAVE THE DATE – COUPLES VIRTUAL SEMINAR, KEEP THE HOME FIRES BURNING, April 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Zoom.





NEAR…



FOR LOVERS OF ART, FILMS…



(Chloe York) (Provided)



**30th ANNUAL MAGIC CITY ART CONNECTION is April 22-24 at Sloss Furnaces. The festival spotlights juried, fine artists from around the country alongside Corks & Chefs: A Taste of Birmingham, Imagination Festival art workshops for kids, performances on stage, special installations & exhibitions, a cafe, and much more. Garland Farwell, last year’s Featured Artist, hailed from York, Alabama. This year’s honoree has a tie to “York” as well. It’s her last name. Birmingham, Alabama’s Chloe York is the Featured Artist of the 39th Magic City Art Connection (MCAC, #magiccityart2022) taking place April 22-24, 2022 at Sloss Furnaces.



**BLACK CHERRY TREE PROJECT- The public is invited to attend the opening reception on Saturday, 6 – 9 p.m. at Gallery Vox (1623 Pinson St, Birmingham, AL 35217) which also marks the 59th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail. Artworks will be on display until April 30th 2022 by appointment only. As part of The Black Cherry Tree Project, 33 black cherry tree saplings will also be planted across the Birmingham area to honor each victim. The project hopes to use art and community dialogue to educate and create a legacy for victims of racial terror outside the tragic nature of their deaths. The Black Cherry Tree Project opens the first of its public exhibitions since its inception in 2020. This community art project works to commemorate the 33 documented lynching victims of Jefferson County, Ala. by working alongside local artists to create commemorative works in honor of each respective victim.



NEAR…



**IN ATLANTA…ATLANTA FILM FESTIVAL 46th annual fest, takes place April 21 – May 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. The lineup includes Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth, John Patton Ford’s Emily the Criminal, and Summering, a coming-of-age story directed by Georgia-native and ATLFF alumni James Ponsoldt. The opening film will be Abi Damaris Corbin’s 892 and the closing film will be Isabel Castro’s Mija. For more go to www.atlantafilmfestival.com.





AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN…



**PAINTING THE FIGURE WITH DAVID BAIRD – SPACE ONE ELEVEN is enrolling participants in the Painting the Figure class on Tuesdays, May 3- May 24, 6 – 8 p.m. The focus of this class will be developing paintings in oil from a live model, with an emphasis on color mixing. Baird began his training at the Ryder Studio School in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He went on to attend classes at Studio Escalier (Argenton Chateau/Paris, France), and The Jerusalem Studio School (Jerusalem, Israel), as well as benefitting from extensive exposure to some of Europe’s greatest museums and works of art. For more, info@spaceoneeleven.org.



**SPOKEN WORD POETRY SALON WITH DALAAM GREEN – SPACE ONE ELEVEN is hosting its Seriously, Unserious Spoken Word Poetry Salon on Sundays, May 1 – May 29, 1 – 3 p.m. There is a community gathering on Sunday June 5, 5-7 p.m. ALL are welcome. Spoken word tells a story using rhythm, repetition, improvisation, and wordplay. It also can focus on issues of social change. There will be a spoken word gathering following the five-week class highlighting the healing power of our work and words. Green is a certified practitioner and trainer for the Kellogg Foundation’s Truth Racial Healing & Transformation process, a former Reimagining Justice and Women’s Policy Fellow, and a Community Village awardee for gender justice work in the south. Salaam Green is an award winning Poet, Writer, Master Healer, creator of What Black Women Want You to Know, and founder of Literary Healing Arts, LLC, where she supports individuals and organizations in using writing, poetry, and storytelling to reclaim their voices and transform their lives. For more, info@spaceoneeleven.org.





FOR FOOD LOVERS AND MORE…



**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, www.communitycaredn.org.

**ROSS BRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, May 13, 4 p.m.

(Look for more about plants, gardening, food, environment and Mother Earth.)





FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…



**SATURDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 8:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Dayhike at Chief Ladiga Trail, Piedmont, Alabama – DETAILS: This is an easy 3.6-mile dayhike and picnic on the Chief Ladiga Trail east of Piedmont, Alabama. Walk on Alabama’s first extended rails-to-trails conversion route on an old railroad right of way. This smooth trail is wide, level and even paved! This newly-paved part goes through mostly wooded terrain.Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 8 and up able to walk four miles without complaining are welcome on this walk.Bring a picnic lunch and drink. You will be able to see Dugger Mountain. There will be an optional restaurant dinner after the hike. Bring your soap and towel and/or change of clothes with you. Meet 8:45 a.m. at the Applebee’s Restaurant in Trussville. Depart at 9 a.m. or meet 10:20 a.m. at the Eubanks Welcome Center on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont. Trip Leader and Info: Sean Boogaard, 256/365-6321.



**SATURDAY, Meet 8:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings 11-Mile Bicycle Ride at Chief Ladiga Trail, Piedmont, Alabama – DETAILS: This is a 10.6 mile bicycle ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail in the Piedmont, Alabama area. Ride on Alabama’s first extended rails-to-trails conversion route on an old railroad right of way. The trail is smooth, 8-10 feet wide and even paved.. The trail is suitable for road bikes plus mountain, hybrid and urban bicycles. Ride through towns, fields and picturesque woodlands. No motorized vehicles are allowed on your trail! Bicycle helmets are required and must be worn. Bring a picnic lunch and drink. The pace of this bicycle ride will be leisurely. There will be stops along the way to enjoy the scenery and views from the four bridges over the creeks. Make sure that you can ride comfortably and that you are able to ride at an average speed of 8-12 miles per hour on level terrain. There will be an optional restaurant dinner after the bicycle ride. You can wash up and change clothes in the Eubanks Welcome Center restrooms after the bicycle ride. Bring your soap and towel and/or change of clothes with you. Meet 8:45 a.m. at the Applebee’s Restaurant in Trussville. Depart from there at 9 a.m. or meet 10:20 a.m. at the Eubanks Welcome Center on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont. Reservations Required: If you want to come on this bicycle ride, please make a reservation with Dan Frederick, email seoutings@bellsouth.netor phone 205-631-4680. Information and Ride Leaders: Dan Frederick, 205/631-4680, email seoutings@bellsouth.netand Wimberly Scarbrough, 571-235-5899, email scarbrowl@hotmail.com.





FOR SPORTS LOVERS…



(Photo: TSSW Riley Green) (Provided)



AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY… KLĒNSKIN will serve as the official sponsor of KLĒNSKIN Pole Qualifying on Saturday, 10 a.m., April 23, to determine the starting lineup for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, April 24. Every driver will take one timed lap around the 2.66-mile tri-oval. The top 10 will transfer to the final round for one timed lap determining the pole winner and starting grid for Sunday’s GEICO 500 (2 p.m. CDT start). The Ag-Pro 300 follows the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race at 12 Noon CDT, for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3 p.m. CDT. Saturday’s activities continue with the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert taking place at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvd(s) featuring country music artist and Alabama native RILEY GREEN. Call 1-877-Go2-DEGA or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com for more.



**USFL PRODUCES THE SERIES UNITED BY FOOTBALL: A SEASON IN THE USFL – The United By Football: A Season in the USFL, is a 13-episode behind-the- scenes capturing the athlete personalities as they pursue their dreams. The one-hour series premiere airs Saturday, at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX pitting the New Jersey Generals against the Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 p.m. The 12 episodes following the season premiere every Saturday or Sunday for 30-minutes on FOX, preceding most USFL on FOX pregame or game coverage.





AT BARBER’S MOTORSPORTS…



**RACING FOR CHILDREN’S IS CHARITY PARTNER OF HONDA INDY GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA – Racing for Children’s returns as the official charity partner of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. The race provides a platform for Racing for Children’s to tell their stories to the community throughout the weekend on April 29 – May 1. Racing for Children’s raises funds and awareness for the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s, which treats more than 90 percent of Alabama children diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders.



COMING SOON…



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

