Central Alabama Pride’s Annual Festival Moves to Linn Park

Central Alabama Pride (CAP) will begin a 12-day celebration of Pride in The Magic City beginning June 1 culminating with the annual day-long Pridefest celebration on June 12.

The 44th Annual Pridefest and Pride Week series of events will take place mainly in Linn Park in downtown Birmingham and include interfaith services, live concerts, nonprofit fundraisers and film screenings. The Pride parade will be held in Lakeview at sunset on June 11.

“As we celebrate how far we have come, we cannot forget that our mere act of openly existing is an act of protest.” said Josh Coleman, president of the Central Alabama Pride Board of Directors. “Birmingham is a progressive city, a place where you can be who you were born to be. It’s the first city in Alabama to achieve a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s municipal equality index.”

He added, “Central Alabama Pride is moving forward, and we’re on a mission to empower, strengthen, enrich, and make more visible the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ people in our community – a Pride you can be proud of.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said, “I am grateful for the organizers of Central Alabama Pride for their work in not just affirming the vitality and importance of the city’s LGBTQ+ community, but also inviting all of Birmingham to share in the fun and festivities.”

Several additional CAP sponsored events will continue throughout the month of June, including the inaugural Pride Month mini-series at The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The beliefs of the CAP Board are present in their endeavors to expand their collaboration. With a more diverse Board of Directors than ever and great plans to exercise inclusion, CAP is eager to have introduced a new, more inclusive, and progressive brand. This year’s extended Pride Week celebration is representative of CAP’s renaissance and the Board is poised to continue with a full year of great opportunities for residents of Central Alabama to feel welcome and affirmed.

To view the full schedule of events, see the 2022 Pride Guide, and learn how you can take part in Pride Week, visit centralalabamapride.org and follow CAP on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Full List of Events: https://www.centralalabamapride.org/community-events

Full List of Headliners: https://www.centralalabamapride.org/headliners

2022 Parade: https://www.centralalabamapride.org/parade

2022 Pride Guide: https://www.centralalabamapride.org/pride-guide

