People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU





TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**SEVENDUST at Iron City.



**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.







FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**JAZZ CD RELEASE with CAMERON SANKEY at Perfect Note.



**THE BUZZARDS OF FUZZ + EDGEWOOD HEAVY at The Nick.



**BUCKCHERRY at Iron City.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.







SATURDAY…



**SPRING FLING MARKET, 1-5 p.m. at Ross Bridge



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**REBECCA EGELAND BAND with COFFEE BLACK at The Nick.



**SINGER LINDSAY WEBSTER at Perfect Note.







SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.







MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.



**THE BAY WAVY TOUR: ATM, SCHWEN, SILENT AVE 23, STATIZ, MEL. CROZBY, B-ZEIK & YBS, ONI MASK, HME SWAGG, PARKKR, T-MAN DA TYLER and BADAZZYUNG1 at The Nick.







TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**WAGE WAR at Iron City.







WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.



**THE HU – BLACK THUNDER TOUR at Iron City.



**HANDSOME JACK with COLLEEN ORENDER & RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.







NEXT THURSDAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**6th ANNUAL JAWBONE JAM at Iron City.



**SOUND AND SHAPE at The Nick.







NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



(Photo: Saxophonist J. Henry) (Provided)



**TRIBUTE TO BARRY WHITE featuring SAXOPHONIST J. HENRY at Perfect Note.



**FELIX TANDEM with BOSS RUSH and CARPOOL KIDS at The Nick.







NEWS TO USE…



**AAF BIRMINGHAM MAY LUNCHEON: BILL TODD, O2ideas – Join the AAF Birmingham, Tuesday, May 24, 11:30 a.m. at the Vulcan Park and Museum.







AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS is Fridays for preschool-age children designed to promote a love of reading, creativity and gardening while gaining the benefits of visiting the Gardens and being outdoors.



**HOUSEPLANT PROPAGATION is May 27, 3:30 p.m. and 28, 6 p.m. Learn the art and science of houseplant propagation.



**SUMMER CAMPS is May 31- July 29 for age 4- 6th grade with fun themes such as Monet’s Gardens, Wild and Wonderful and Summer Gardeners: From Bees to Trees.





FOR PERFORMING ART LOVERS…



**MEN AIN’T SUPPOSED TO CRY – A Gospel Play, Saturday, June 18, 2 and 7 p.m. at C2Nation Bham, 420 Forest Drive in Fairfield, starring TIWONG SMITH, LILLIAN A. COLE, BRE ROBINSON, ERIN NICOLE, QUINCY WELLS, CONNIE SUTTLE and GABREAL LYRIX. “Men Ain’t Supposed To Cry?” written by CORTA is a powerful emotional dramatic rollercoaster of the Black family from the Black man’s point of view. Justin Newman with his beautiful wife that he adores, beautiful daughter that he cares for a lot, a high school buddy with a long time friendship, an over protected sister, and his wife’s best friend that he can’t stand sometimes all have his heart. Being the strong man he is, he battles with a lot within his family raising a daughter who battles with her sexuality, a wife that he wishes understands him and how close everyone around him is deep in his family business. Breaking down the stereotypes of the Black men being strong and not supposed to show emotion. This story will have you laughing, crying, mad, and walking away with millions of thoughts going through your mind.





FOR MUSIC LOVERS…



**KEITH SWEAT, MONICA, TAMAR BRAXTON, GINUWINE and SILK, June 5 at Legacy Arena. This is Birmingham R&B Music Experience.



**JAZZ TROMBONIST ROLAND BARBER with Special Guest BO BERRY QUARTET, June 11, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.



**CARIBBEAN FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL – THE RISE OF THE PHOENIX – Don’t miss the Caribbean Food and Music Festival June 11 at the DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer kicks off at 11 a.m. Parade starts Noon at the Bessemer Railway Museum ending at the park. Some of the performers are JUNKANOO BAND of performers from the Bahamas, REVOLUTION BAND and the PANSONIC STEEL BAND. Vendors, dance performances and an African drumming presentation will be a part of this annual event. June is Caribbean American Heritage Month.



**JUNETEENTH CELEBRATIONS are coming in June. Look for more!





FOR FILM LOVERS…



A FREE SCREENING…



**SHARED LEGACIES is a film hosted by the African American – Jewish Civil Rights Alliance to be shown Monday, 6 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema. This FREE Screening is a potent, inspiring story of unity, empathy and partnership that validates the ubiquity of the human experience. Join the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Birmingham Jewish Federation and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute for a presentation that will continue to rebuild the bridge between Black and Jewish communities. Seating is limited. Register!



AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…



**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR is every 3rd Thursday, 5-7 p.m. with Movie Trivia at 7-9 p.m.



**SIDEWRITE deadline is extended to May 23. If you have a screenplay that you would like to submit to the screenplay competition, enter now. Accepting short and feature-length screenplays with award for Best Alabama Screenplay, Best Short Screenplay and Best Feature Screenplay.





WHAT’S HAPPENING IN MOUNTAIN BROOK…



**SUMMER READING CARNIVAL KICK-OFF, May 22, 3:30 – 5 p.m. at O’Neal Library.



**SAVE THE DATE – STEINWAY GRAND OPENING CELEBRATIONS TODAY.





AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…



**BIRMINGHAM WALKING TOURS – The tours are fun for all ages and cover a variety of topics including local history, architectural styles and influences, preservation efforts and city planning/design and just maybe, a little bit of gossip.



**VULCAN’S 118th BIRTHDAY BASH is June 5th, 1- 5 p.m. Enjoy the afternoon full of entertainment, guest appearances, performances and more.





FOR THE YOUTH…



**CONFLICT AND COURAGE SCHOLARSHIP – First, a little history… on September 15, 1962, members of the Ku Klux Klan planted a bomb under the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four young girls and injured many more. On September 16, 1963, a young lawyer named Charles Morgan, Jr., faced members of the Birmingham Young Men’s Business Club, and spoke up, saying what many did not want to hear. So, now, The Morgan Project asks students to create their own original piece of literature, that being an essay, poem, podcast, or short film that asks the question, “Would you take a stand, if you knew it was unpopular?” Students in grades 9-12 have the opportunity to win scholarships for 1st Place – $1,500, 2nd Place, $1,000 and 3rd Place $750. Winners will be announced in July. This challenge will be an opportunity to demonstrate their understanding of their impact on their community. Contact the Division of Youth Services for more information – DYS@birminghamal.gov.



**SUMMERS AT THE SIXTH CHILDREN’S CAMP – Employment opportunities for Summer Camp 2022 are available at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church. For more information, contact Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**LIFEGUARDS NEEDED– Birmingham Park & Recreation is hiring Lifeguards ages 16 and up with training provided. To apply, call Terri Sewell, (205) 254-2189 or Lisa Pickens (205) 254-2403.



**NEED EDUCATIONAL ASSISTANCE? – TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is a program committed to helping participants reach and exceed their educational goals. An individual is eligible to participate in the EOC program if living in Jefferson County, is at least 19 years or older and expresses a desire to enroll in a GED or College program of their choice. Services are FREE. Apply at RDrake@uab.edu or HHillman@uab.edu or call (256) 436-3839.



**SUMMER CAMP – Birmingham Park and Recreation Summer Camp, June 6 – July 30, ages 5 – 12. Educational enrichment, athletics, arts and crafts and more! Call 205-254-2303 for information on a camp near you.



**BIRMINGHAM PROMISE …Graduating seniors can apply for the Birmingham Promise Scholarship. Deadline is June 1. Get details and more information at the Birmingham Promise website.



**GIRLSPRING OPPORTUNITIES … *SPRINGBOARDERS Teen Leadership for girls entering 8-12th grades in the school year 2022-23 if you like to write, make videos and podcasts and meet girls from other schools. Deadline to apply is May 31. Join the meetings via Zoom. For more, email Kristen@girlspring.com. *GIRLS AT THE CENTER is for girls ages 14-17 with a focus on girls of color and girls from marginalized communities highlighting gender equality issues. This program will start with a kick-off party in mid-June and in August will begin meeting every two weeks to address issues that girls from these communities face. Apply by May 31. Email kristen@girlspring.com for more.



**UAB PUBLIC HEALTH INFLUENCER SUMMER INSTITUTE – This is a free summer enrichment program June 13-17 and is open to high school students who are interested in public health environmental health, chronic and infectious disease prevention, epidemiology health or social/environmental justice, June 13-17. Registration deadline is May 13. Register at tinyurl.com/PHSI-2022.



**KIDS AND JOBS…The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services with WBRC FOX 6 2022 Kids & Jobs Program is launched for summer jobs for hundreds of Birmingham youth to work through the summer. EXPOSURE (14 & 15 years old) – Participating students will receive first-time exposure to the workplace. FUTURE EXECUTIVE (16 – 24 years old) – Provides high school and college students ages with an introduction to the workforce and a chance to explore various professions. For more information, call (205) 320-0679.





AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.





FOR FOOD LOVERS…



**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.



**ROSS BRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, Friday, 4 p.m.





COMING SOON…



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES 2022 are coming. Look for more!





Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

