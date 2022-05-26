People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU







TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**6th ANNUAL JAWBONE JAM at Iron City.



**SOUND AND SHAPE with YANCEY AND THE YAH YAH’S at The Nick.



**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.







FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**TRIBUTE TO BARRY WHITE featuring SAXOPHONIST J. HENRY at Perfect Note.



**FELIX TANDEM with BOSS RUSH and CARPOOL KIDS at The Nick



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.







SATURDAY…



**SPRING FLING MARKET, 1-5 p.m. at Ross Bridge



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



(Photo: Anita Baker) (Photo: lyreka.com)



**TRIBUTE TO ANITA BAKER at Perfect Note.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.







MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.







TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**LEONID & FRIENDS at Iron City.







WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.



**YNGWIE MALMSTEEN at Iron City.







NEXT THURSDAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**BIG K.R.I.T. DIGITAL ROSES TOUR at Iron City.



**TINY DINOSAUR WITH KAYDEE MULVEHILL AND REBECCA EGELAND at The Nick.







NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**DNA presents A THIRD SHOW TRIBUTE TO ANITA BAKER at Perfect Note.



**JESSE CROWE WITH CHEYLOE AND HER SLEEPLESS KNIGHTS at The Nick.



**LEELA JAMES at Iron City.







NEWS TO USE…



FOR ART LOVERS….



AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…



**ART IN CONVERSATION – ‘Hidden in Plain Sight: Queer Art in a Deep Southern Museum,’ June 1, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. In a richly illustrated talk, Dr. Graham C. Boettcher, The R. Hugh Daniel Director of the Birmingham Museum of Art, will unpack the museum’s complex and sometimes surprising history of collecting the work of LGBTQ artists, sharing examples by Marie Laurencin, Paul Cadmus, Robert Mapplethorpe, Catherine Opie, Mickalene Thomas, Skylar Fein, and Paul Mpagi Sepuya, among many others. Boettcher will also discuss the work of Birmingham-based artists who explore LGBTQ subjects in their work, including Carolyn Sherer, Paul Cordes Wilm and Sonja Rieger.



**AFRICAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL – Join the BMA on June 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. as they celebrate the traditions of African Cultures and the Museum’s African Art galleries with the return of the African Heritage Festival. There will be food, games, dance and music including:



*AFRICAN DJEMBE DRUMS ART ACTIVITY, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Djembe means, “Gather in Peace.” Create your own traditional African Djambe drum with provided materials.



*SAHI ON KO DJONY WEST AFRICAN DANCE AND DRUMMING EXPERIENCE, 1 – 2 p.m. Enjoy the West African drumming, dance and folklore with a performance by Sahi On Ko Djony that dates back as far as 1400 A.D.



*JAMAICAN FOLK MUSIC WORKSHOP WITH STEVE HIGGINS, 10:30 a.m.-11:1 5 a.m. and 12- 12:45 p.m. Steve will perform favorites form Sacred, classical, Broadway, Ballads, Jazz to Folk musical genres with and infusion of island music from his native Jamaica. Join the interactive workshop featuring demonstrations of Jamaican music form as well as the stories behind specific songs and their historical contexts.



*DIY MANCALA GAME, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mancala is a game invented in Africa that has become popular around the world for people of all ages. Create your own and enjoy!



*FOOD TASTING & FOOD TRUCKS, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Enjoy Jamaican cuisine from WOED Experience and Kenyan food from Sahani True Nairobi Cuisine.



*FACE PAINTING WITH YOGI DADA, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.





**INAUGURAL ALABAMA TRIENNIAL EXHIBITION – This exhibition is from June 10 – August 12 and will feature some of the best and brightest contemporary Alabama artists. Opening Reception is 6 p.m. June 10, FREE, in Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA). The Lydia Cheney and Jim Sokol Endowed Director of AEIVA John Fields and AEIVA Assistant Curator Tina Ruggieri curate the first iteration of the Alabama Triennial. Guest curators from around the region will curate future iterations. Selections will include a wide range of artists of different ages, cultures, interests and artistic mediums. The show includes painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, neon, video, sound art, printmaking and more. Artists featured in the 2022 Alabama Triennial at AEIVA include:Tony Bingham, Jillian Marie Browning, Annie Kammerer Butrus, Tameca Cole, Derek Cracco, Lauren Frances Evans, Steven Mark Finley Jr., Sydney A Foster, Roscoe Hall, Chintia Kirana, Jonathan Lanier, Jasper Lee, Erin LeAnn Mitchell, Lily Reeves, Missy Roll and Lily Ahree Siegel. Each triennial will present a solo exhibition alongside the bigger exhibit to recognize and feature an Alabama artist of particular significance. For the inaugural event, a solo presentation of works by Mitchell, titled “What you don’t have in your head you’ve got to have in your feet,” will accompany the exhibition. Mitchell’s exhibition will occupy AEIVA’s Gallery One. A Free Screening of selected films by artist Lily Ahree Siegel is 6 p.m., July 28. Free Closing Reception and Alabama Triennial book release party is Friday, August 12 with rapid fire artist talks from many participation Alabama Triennial artists.





FOR PERFORMING ART LOVERS…



**MEN AIN’T SUPPOSED TO CRY – A Gospel Play, Saturday, June 18, 2 and 7 p.m. at C2Nation Bham, 420 Forest Drive in Fairfield, starring TIWONG SMITH, LILLIAN A. COLE, BRE ROBINSON, ERIN NICOLE, QUINCY WELLS, CONNIE SUTTLE and GABREAL LYRIX. “Men Ain’t Supposed To Cry?” written by CORTA is a powerful emotional dramatic rollercoaster of the Black family from the Black man’s point of view. Justin Newman with his beautiful wife that he adores, beautiful daughter that he cares for a lot, a high school buddy with a long time friendship, an over protected sister, and his wife’s best friend that he can’t stand sometimes all have his heart. Being the strong man he is, he battles with a lot within his family raising a daughter who battles with her sexuality, a wife that he wishes understands him and how close everyone around him is deep in his family business. Breaking down the stereotypes of the Black men being strong and not supposed to show emotion. This story will have you laughing, crying, mad, and walking away with millions of thoughts going through your mind.





FOR SPORTS LOVERS…



THE WORLD GAMES 2022



**YOUTH VOLUNTEERS FOR THE WORLD GAMES – The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services will serve as a youth volunteer organization at The World Games this summer. Youth, ages 14 -17 years old, have an exciting opportunity to be a part of history being made around the Magic City. This opportunity creates a safe and fun environment for youth to participate in this once in a lifetime experience. Youth will serve in various roles that aid athletes and staff at The World Games. Opportunities for youth will include Sideline Volunteers, Scoring, Judges Support, DJ Assistants, Flag Bearers, Athlete Support and much more! If you are interested in being a Division of Youth Services World Games Youth Volunteer, complete the volunteer interest form. With limited spots available, interests forms will be accepted on a first-come first-served basis until June 1st or when capacity is reached. For more information on the DYS World Games Youth Volunteer Organization contact Austin.sledge@birminghamal.gov or call the Division of Youth Services at (205) 320-0879.





FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**SUMMER CAMPS is now through July 29 for age 4- 6th grade with fun themes such as Monet’s Gardens, Wild and Wonderful and Summer Gardeners: From Bees to Trees.



**STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS is Fridays for preschool-age children designed to promote a love of reading, creativity and gardening while gaining the benefits of visiting the Gardens and being outdoors.





FOR MUSIC LOVERS …IN JUNE…



**KEITH SWEAT, MONICA, TAMAR BRAXTON, GINUWINE and SILK, June 5 at Legacy Arena. This is Birmingham R&B Music Experience.



**JAZZ TROMBONIST ROLAND BARBER with Special Guest BO BERRY QUARTET, June 11, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.



**CARIBBEAN FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL – THE RISE OF THE PHOENIX – Don’t miss the Caribbean Food and Music Festival June 11 at the DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer kicks off at 11 a.m. Parade starts Noon at the Bessemer Railway Museum ending at the park. Some of the performers are JUNKANOO BAND of performers from the Bahamas, REVOLUTION BAND and the PANSONIC STEEL BAND. Vendors, dance performances and an African drumming presentation will be a part of this annual event. June is Caribbean American Heritage Month.





AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…



**BIRMINGHAM WALKING TOURS – The tours are fun for all ages and cover a variety of topics including local history, architectural styles and influences, preservation efforts and city planning/design and just maybe, a little bit of gossip.



**VULCAN’S 118th BIRTHDAY BASH is June 5th, 1- 5 p.m. Enjoy the afternoon full of entertainment, guest appearances, performances and more.





FOR THE YOUTH…



**NEED EDUCATIONAL ASSISTANCE? – TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is a program committed to helping participants reach and exceed their educational goals. An individual is eligible to participate in the EOC program if living in Jefferson County, is at least 19 years or older and expresses a desire to enroll in a GED or College program of their choice. Services are FREE. Apply at RDrake@uab.edu or HHillman@uab.edu or call (256) 436-3839.



**CONFLICT AND COURAGE SCHOLARSHIP – First, a little history… on September 15, 1962, members of the Ku Klux Klan planted a bomb under the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four young girls and injured many more. On September 16, 1963, a young lawyer named Charles Morgan, Jr., faced members of the Birmingham Young Men’s Business Club, and spoke up, saying what many did not want to hear. So, now, The Morgan Project asks students to create their own original piece of literature, that being an essay, poem, podcast, or short film that asks the question, “Would you take a stand, if you knew it was unpopular?” Students in grades 9-12 have the opportunity to win scholarships for 1st Place – $1,500, 2nd Place, $1,000 and 3rd Place $750. Winners will be announced in July. This challenge will be an opportunity to demonstrate their understanding of their impact on their community. Contact the Division of Youth Services for more information – DYS@birminghamal.gov.



**LIFEGUARDS NEEDED– Birmingham Park & Recreation is hiring Lifeguards ages 16 and up with training provided. To apply, call Terri Sewell, (205) 254-2189 or Lisa Pickens (205) 254-2403.



**SUMMER CAMP – Birmingham Park and Recreation Summer Camp, June 6 – July 30, ages 5 – 12. Educational enrichment, athletics, arts and crafts and more! Call 205-254-2303 for information on a camp near you.



**BIRMINGHAM PROMISE …Graduating seniors can apply for the Birmingham Promise Scholarship. Deadline is June 1. Get details and more information at the Birmingham Promise website.



**KIDS AND JOBS…The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services with WBRC FOX 6 2022 Kids & Jobs Program is launched for summer jobs for hundreds of Birmingham youth to work through the summer. EXPOSURE (14 & 15 years old) – Participating students will receive first-time exposure to the workplace. FUTURE EXECUTIVE (16 – 24 years old) – Provides high school and college students ages with an introduction to the workforce and a chance to explore various professions. For more information, call (205) 320-0679.





AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.



**SUMMERS AT THE SIXTH CHILDREN’S CAMP – Employment opportunities for Summer Camp 2022 are available at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church. For more information, contact Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.





FOR FOOD LOVERS…



**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.



**ROSS BRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, Friday, 4 p.m.



**BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 7 a.m. – Noon in downtown Birmingham on 5thAvenue.





COMING SOON…



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES 2022 are coming. Look for more!





Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

