People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU



HAPPY FATHER'S DAY TO ALL OF THE FATHERS!!! Let's Celebrate Father's Day, all month long!





TODAY…



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd.



**QUALIFIER, ROUGH DREAMS & EL ESCAPADO at The Nick.





FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**R&B NIGHT with DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.



**MUSTACHE at Iron City.



**DAISY CHAIN + THE LAST REAL CIRCUS + ABBY K at The Nick.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.





SATURDAY…



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**SKY CREATURE at The Nick.



**FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND WITH LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER at Perfect Note.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY TUNES with JASON GRUBBS at The Nick.



DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND WITH THE LOCKED BAND at Perfect Note.





MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (OPEN MIC) at The Nick.





TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**YATRA with KAMIKAZE ZOMBIE & DROOD at The Nick.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.



**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.



**BAKED SHRIMP with CRIMEDOGS at The Nick.





NEXT THURSDAY…



**ANNIE DUKES with SICKHOT at the Nick.





NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**TRIBUTE TO R&B 2000s at Perfect Note.



**MUSTACHE at Iron City.



**SCATTERED HAMLET with ALABANDITS at The Nick.





NEWS TO USE…IN JUNE…





FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…



**TODAY AND TOMORROW…2022 ENTREPRENEURS & INNOVATORS CONFERENCE – CHALLENGE REALITY TO GROW YOUR BUSINESS. Join the BIRMINGHAM METRO BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CONFERENCE, at Tuxedo Ballroom, 2001 Avenue D, Birmingham with Breakouts and so much more, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.





JUNETEENTH EVENTS IN JUNE…



**INAUGURAL JUNETEENTH EMPOWERMENT LUNCHEON, TODAY, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 1531 First Avenue South. With speakers, networking and powerful content.



**BLACK DIAMOND JUNETEENTH EVENTS – Moving Forward While Looking Back, this weekend… FRIDAY- Juneteenth Banquet, 7-9 p.m. Mistress of Ceremony is CHRISTINE LEE, KUNDAI BAJIKIKAYI of AAPDEP Huntsville and Keynote Speaker KWABENA LUMUMBA, a community activist and photographer from Atlanta. SATURDAY- Film Festival and Music Festival hosted by TIMBUKTU DA POET, 1-9 p.m. and SUNDAY- the Film Festival and Music Festival, 1-5 p.m. at the Crescent Cultural Center located at 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. For more information call (205) 267-2505.



**NEPTUNE FROST AT SIDEWALK through June 23 at 1821 Second Avenue North.



**BACKYARD BOOGIE AT BCRI, SATURDAY, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 520 16th Street North, FREE. Check out the BCRI’s newest mobile application, THE MOVEMENT and THE COLOR OF BASEBALL, an exhibit featuring iconic members of the Negro Leagues. You can also participate in “MAGIC WALKS” throughout the Civil Rights District.



**THE INAUGURAL JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL, SATURDAY, 12 Noon – 5 p.m. at 857 Main Street, Gardendale, AL 35071. FREE with Vendors, food and music.



**OMEGA PSI PHI JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION is SUNDAY at the Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens with music by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, Health screenings, financial literacy, home buying symposium, vendor shopping, food trucks, fireworks and more.



**THE LIFTING AS WE CLIMB FOUNDATION, SUNDAY, 2 – 9 p.m. at 331 Cotton Avenue S.W. with food trucks, financial advisors, real estate professionals, DJs, scholarship giveaway, fireworks, networking and more.



**JUNETEENTH IN THE MAGIC CITY FESTIVAL, SUNDAY, 4 – 10 p.m. at 521 Third Avenue West. Simone’s Kitchen ATL is bringing the hottest food trucks to celebrate Juneteenth in Birmingham with African dancers, music and a fire show.



**OFFICIAL NATIONAL JUNETEENTH OBSERVANCE FOUNDATION OF ALABAMA COMMEMORATION, SUNDAY, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 500 17th Street North. FREE with music, education, games, food at Kelly Ingram Park.



**A TASTE OF JUNETEENTH, TUESDAY, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Ben Brown Plaza, 800 Lakeshore Dr., Homewood on Samford University’s campus. FREE.





FOR MUSIC LOVERS …IN JUNE…



**ARETTA WOODRUFF, Father’s Day SUNDAY, at Perfect Note.



**FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, EVERY 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.





MORE MUSIC….IN AUGUST…



**TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL will return to Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue Business District on Saturday, August 27 with music, art, food and vendors. It is FREE and open to the Public.





FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



**SATURDAY WATERFALL WALK – Meet 8:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Waterfall Walk, Stream Wade and Long Swims at South Caney Creek in the Bankhead National Forest – DETAILS: This will be hikes to two beautiful waterfalls on South Caney Creek. Swim at both of the falls. These falls are exceptionally lovely. Walk through the woods to one waterfall, stop, have lunch overlooking the waterfall and swim there and get underneath the waterfall if you wish. Then, wade for about a mile IN the creek to a second, larger waterfall, swim and stand under the waterfall. Then, walk from that second waterfall through the woods back to the cars. In order to prevent traffic congestion at the usual public trail head, vehicles will be parked at a remote location during the entire outing. Outing participants will probably not be able to walk unguided back to their cars before the outing is completed. The walk through the woods portion is completely off trail. For the hikes through the woods, wear long pants. This will reduce your contact with ticks and chiggers and prevent your legs from being scratched. You may wear hiking boots or sturdy water or wading shoes for the in-woods walks. Bring two sturdy hiking poles for wading in the creek. Using poles as you walk in the stream will substantially reduce the chance of your falling! For the creek wade, wear old shorts or a swim suit and sturdy footwear you don’t mind getting wet and dirty. Old sneakers work well. Bare feet, flip-flops, loose slip-ons and thin-soled “beach shoes” are not acceptable! Bring a towel along with your picnic lunch and water. After the outing, go to a restaurant for an optional dinner, bring soap, a washcloth, towel and a complete change of clothes with you to be kept in the car during the hike. After the outing is completed, you can wash up and change clothes in the spacious restrooms at the restaurant in Double Springs. Well-behaved, properly-supervised children age 7 and over welcome. Meet 8:45 a.m. at the Floor and Décor Store on Green Springs Highway in Homewood. Depart at 9 a.m. or you may meet the group at 10:30 a.m. at Jacks in Double Springs.Info: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.netor 205/631-4680.



AT RED MOUNTAIN PARK…



**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS through September 13, 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.



AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS is Fridays for preschool-age children designed to promote a love of reading, creativity and gardening while gaining the benefits of visiting the Gardens and being outdoors.



**SUMMER CAMPS is now through July 29 for age 4 – 6th grade with fun themes such as Monet’s Gardens, Wild and Wonderful and Summer Gardeners: From Bees to Trees.



AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…



**BIRMINGHAM WALKING TOURS – The tours are fun for all ages and cover a variety of topics including local history, architectural styles and influences, preservation efforts and city planning/design and just maybe, a little bit of gossip.





FOR ART LOVERS…



AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN…



**CALLING SUMMER ART CAMP VOLUNTEERS – Space One Eleven is looking for volunteers to help with summer art camps for rising 2nd through 12th grade students. *Rising Grades 2-5 – *I’M AN ALABAMA ARTIST, TOO! for dates June 20 – 24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Daily.



*Rising Grades 6-12 – *SPECIALTY CAMPS including CAMP Drawing, Digital Art and Clay Camps, June 27-July 1; CAMP Clay, Finding Your Creative Voice and Sew Cool Fashion Camps, July 11-15; CAMP Sew Cool Fashion, Architecture and Portfolio Development Camps, July 18-22; and CAMP Photography Camp, July 25-29. All camps are 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Daily. For more information, go to spaceoneeleven.org.





AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…



**ONE NIGHT ONLY – ART ON THE ROCKS is back for its 16th year on July 15, 7-11 p.m. ONE NIGHT ONLY! ERIC BELLINGER is the featured performer. (Interested in volunteering? Contact artontherocks@artsbma.org.)





AT PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…in Tuscaloosa…



**FLOW with KELLY TAYLOR MITCHELL and TONY M. BINGHAM, now through July 27. Call (205) 345-3038 for more at Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL.



**INAUGURAL ALABAMA TRIENNIAL EXHIBITION – This exhibition is now through August 12 and will feature some of the best and brightest contemporary Alabama artists. The Lydia Cheney and Jim Sokol Endowed Director of AEIVA John Fields and AEIVA Assistant Curator Tina Ruggieri curate the first iteration of the Alabama Triennial. Guest curators from around the region will curate future iterations. Selections will include a wide range of artists of different ages, cultures, interests and artistic mediums. The show includes painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, neon, video, sound art, printmaking and more. Artists featured in the 2022 Alabama Triennial at AEIVA include: Tony Bingham, Jillian Marie Browning, Annie Kammerer Butrus, Tameca Cole, Derek Cracco, Lauren Frances Evans, Steven Mark Finley Jr., Sydney A Foster, Roscoe Hall, Chintia Kirana, Jonathan Lanier, Jasper Lee, Erin LeAnn Mitchell, Lily Reeves, Missy Roll and Lily Ahree Siegel. Each triennial will present a solo exhibition alongside the bigger exhibit to recognize and feature an Alabama artist of particular significance. For the inaugural event, a solo presentation of works by Mitchell, titled “What you don’t have in your head you’ve got to have in your feet,” will accompany the exhibition. Mitchell’s exhibition will occupy AEIVA’s Gallery One. A Free Screening of selected films by artist Lily Ahree Siegel is 6 p.m., July 28. Free Closing Reception and Alabama Triennial book release party is Friday, August 12 with rapid fire artist talks from many participation Alabama Triennial artists.



FOR FILM LOVERS…



**FREE FRIDAY FLICKS at Veterans Park in Homewood.



AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…



*Films for Kids and Parents on SATURDAY, July 9 and July 23. The Family Book and Film Club is for families with children of all ages. Register.



*Films for Teens ONLY on SATURDAY, July 9 and July 23. The Teen Book and Film Club is for teens in middle school and High school to read YA books and come to the cinema to view the film and discuss both works. Register.



*Learn: Why No One Wants to Read Your Script with Screenwriter and Script Doctor BRAD C. HODSON on June 29, 7 p.m. In this course, you’ll learn tried and true tips from writers in the trenches actually pitching, optioning, and selling scripts, tips for letting your voice and personality shine through on the page, even when it can’t be filmed and more. Register.



*June Book and Film Club –

Book: She Found It at the Movies: Women Writers on Sex, Desire and Cinema. Film: Set It Off. Screening Date is June 29, 7 p.m. Register.



Book: The Devil Wears Prada by Lauren Weisberger. Film: The Devil Wears Prada. Screening on July 12, & p.m. Register.



*Learn: How to Analyze a Film Without Being a Jerk featuring GARETH JONES every Saturday July 16 – August 6. This is a four-session course on thinking deeper about film in a fun way – Learn a few terms, a bit of film history and have insightful and entertaining discussions. You know, the opposite of how most films are discussed online. Register.



*Filmmaker Happy Hour – Every 3rd Thursday with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects. Free.



2- Just Films, Deadline is Ongoing. Sidewalk Film Festival support artist-driven film and new media storytelling projects that explore aspects of inequality, as well as the organizations and networks that support these projects.



3- Creator Fund, Deadline is Ongoing. Kickstarter, Creative Capital and Skoll Foundation have partnered to launch a $500,000 Creative Capital x Skoll foundation Fund that backs projects by Asian, Blacks Indigenous and Latinx creators on the crowdfunding platform. Effective immediately funds will be awarded on an ongoing basis to creators with active projects across all of Kickstarter’s categories: Arts, Comics & Illustration, Design & Tech, Film, Food & Craft, Games, Music and Publishing.



4- Reel-Scout. Join Reel-Scout to be listed in the Film Birmingham Crew Database. This allows you to be featured across the City of Birmingham and State of Alabama for film production opportunities.



AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.





FOR FOOD LOVERS…



**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.



**BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 7 a.m. – Noon in downtown Birmingham on 5th Avenue.





**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES 2022 are coming. Look for more!



Well, that's it. Tell you more 'next' time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column.







