People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU





TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**ANNIE DUKES with POSEIDON + IAN AND THE COSMIC DADDIES at the Nick.



**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd.



**NEPTUNE FROST AT SIDEWALK TODAY at 1821 Second Avenue North.





FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**TRIBUTE TO R&B 2000s at Perfect Note.



**UP ALL NIGHT – A ONE DIRECTION INSPIRED DANCE PARTY at Iron City.



**SCATTERED HAMLET with ALABANDITS at The Nick.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.





SATURDAY…



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**EL-AMIN WITH SWANGLISH & BEKAH MARIE BAND at The Nick.







SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY TUNES WITH TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.





MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (OPEN MIC) at The Nick.





TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**KARAOKE at The Nick.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.



**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.



**DADDY’S BEEMER WITH DINNER TIME AND THINK SANITY at The Nick.





NEXT THURSDAY…



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**TRIBUTE TO R&B 2000s at Perfect Note.



**MUSTACHE at Iron City.



**AN EVENING WITH HUGHES TAYLOR at The Nick.





NEWS TO USE…IN JUNE…



FOR MUSIC LOVERS …IN JUNE…



**FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, EVERY 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.





MORE MUSIC….IN AUGUST…



**TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL will return to Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue Business District on Saturday, August 27 with music, art, food and vendors. It is FREE and open to the Public.





FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…





AT RED MOUNTAIN PARK…



**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS through September 13, 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.





AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS is Fridays for preschool-age children designed to promote a love of reading, creativity and gardening while gaining the benefits of visiting the Gardens and being outdoors.



**SUMMER CAMPS is now through July 29 for age 4 – 6th grade with fun themes such as Monet’s Gardens, Wild and Wonderful and Summer Gardeners: From Bees to Trees.





AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…



**BIRMINGHAM WALKING TOURS – The tours are fun for all ages and cover a variety of topics including local history, architectural styles and influences, preservation efforts and city planning/design and just maybe, a little bit of gossip.





FOR ART LOVERS…



**INAUGURAL ALABAMA TRIENNIAL EXHIBITION – This exhibition is now through August 12 and will feature some of the best and brightest contemporary Alabama artists. The Lydia Cheney and Jim Sokol Endowed Director of AEIVA John Fields and AEIVA Assistant Curator Tina Ruggieri curate the first iteration of the Alabama Triennial. Guest curators from around the region will curate future iterations. Selections will include a wide range of artists of different ages, cultures, interests and artistic mediums. The show includes painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, neon, video, sound art, printmaking and more. Artists featured in the 2022 Alabama Triennial at AEIVA include: Tony Bingham, Jillian Marie Browning, Annie Kammerer Butrus, Tameca Cole, Derek Cracco, Lauren Frances Evans, Steven Mark Finley Jr., Sydney A Foster, Roscoe Hall, Chintia Kirana, Jonathan Lanier, Jasper Lee, Erin LeAnn Mitchell, Lily Reeves, Missy Roll and Lily Ahree Siegel. Each triennial will present a solo exhibition alongside the bigger exhibit to recognize and feature an Alabama artist of particular significance. For the inaugural event, a solo presentation of works by Mitchell, titled “What you don’t have in your head you’ve got to have in your feet,” will accompany the exhibition. Mitchell’s exhibition will occupy AEIVA’s Gallery One. A Free Screening of selected films by artist Lily Ahree Siegel is 6 p.m., July 28. Free Closing Reception and Alabama Triennial book release party is Friday, August 12 with rapid fire artist talks from many participation Alabama Triennial artists.





AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…



**ONE NIGHT ONLY – ART ON THE ROCKS is back for its 16th year on July 15, 7-11 p.m. ONE NIGHT ONLY! ERIC BELLINGER is the featured performer. (Interested in volunteering? Contact artontherocks@artsbma.org.)





AT PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…in Tuscaloosa…



**FLOW with KELLY TAYLOR MITCHELL and TONY M. BINGHAM, now through July 27. Call (205) 345-3038 for more at Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa, Ala.





FOR FILM LOVERS…



**FREE FRIDAY FLICKS at Veterans Park in Homewood.





AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…



*Films for Kids and Parents on July 9 and July 23. The Family Book and Film Club is for families with children of all ages. Register.



*Films for Teens ONLY on July 9 and July 23. The Teen Book and Film Club is for teens in middle school and High school to read YA books and come to the cinema to view the film and discuss both works. Register.



*Learn: Why No One Wants to Read Your Script with Screenwriter and Script Doctor BRAD C. HODSON on June 29, 7 p.m. In this course, you’ll learn tried and true tips from writers in the trenches actually pitching, optioning, and selling scripts, tips for letting your voice and personality shine through on the page, even when it can’t be filmed and more. Register.



*June Book and Film Club –



Book: She Found It at the Movies: Women Writers on Sex, Desire and Cinema. Film: Set It Off. Screening Date is June 29, 7 p.m. Register.



Book: The Devil Wears Prada by Lauren Weisberger. Film: The Devil Wears Prada. Screening on July 12, & p.m. Register.



*Learn: How to Analyze a Film Without Being a Jerk featuring GARETH JONES every Saturday July 16 – August 6. This is a four-session course on thinking deeper about film in a fun way – Learn a few terms, a bit of film history and have insightful and entertaining discussions. You know, the opposite of how most films are discussed online. Register.



*Filmmaker Happy Hour – Every 3rd Thursday with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects. Free.



2- Just Films, Deadline is Ongoing. Sidewalk Film Festival support artist-driven film and new media storytelling projects that explore aspects of inequality, as well as the organizations and networks that support these projects.



3- Creator Fund, Deadline is Ongoing. Kickstarter, Creative Capital and Skoll Foundation have partnered to launch a $500,000 Creative Capital x Skoll foundation Fund that backs projects by Asian, Blacks Indigenous and Latinx creators on the crowdfunding platform. Effective immediately funds will be awarded on an ongoing basis to creators with active projects across all of Kickstarter’s categories: Arts, Comics & Illustration, Design & Tech, Film, Food & Craft, Games, Music and Publishing.



4- Reel-Scout. Join Reel-Scout to be listed in the Film Birmingham Crew Database. This allows you to be featured across the City of Birmingham and State of Alabama for film production opportunities.





AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.





FOR FOOD LOVERS…



**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.



**BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 7 a.m. – Noon in downtown Birmingham on 5th Avenue.







**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES 2022 are coming. Look for more!





Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.







