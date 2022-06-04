Shunnarah launches ‘Call Me Alabama Scholarship’. Here’s how to apply

www.kcprojects.net

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural “Call Me Alabama Scholarship.” The nationally recognized powerhouse law firm, Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, calls the great state of Alabama home and is invested in the next generation of attorneys who will serve this great state.

In this spirit, Shunnarah is giving scholarships to three law students in Alabama for the 2022-2023 academic year through the inaugural “Call Me Alabama Scholarship.” These three winners will receive scholarship funds of up to $5,000 paid directly to the winners’ schools upon selection, as it must be used for tuition or education expenses.

Entries opened on June 1 and close on July 31. Winners will be announced by September 15, 2022. Detailed application information and eligibility requirements can be found on their website here.

