Family summer activities and your pet

By Samuetta Hill Drew

During the hot summer months, it is not uncommon for families to plan fun outdoor activities for themselves and friends. A majority of these family activities include grilling, games, music, and water, if the activity includes a pool or boating. Where these activities are fun for people, some pose potential risks for pets. This is the final safety article in the series about pet safety during summer months. So, this wrap-up article will identify those potentially dangerous activities for pets and some necessary safeguards to practice during these fun outdoor family activities.

• Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool:

It is important to note that all dogs are not good swimmers. Introduce your pets to water gradually and make sure they wear flotation devices when on boats. Rinse your dog off after swimming to remove chlorine or salt from the fur and try to keep your dog from drinking pool water, which contains chlorine and other potentially harmful chemicals.

• Remember that food and drink commonly found at barbeques can be poisonous to pets:

Keep alcoholic beverages away from pets, as they can cause intoxication, depression, and even comas. Also remember that the snacks enjoyed by your humans should not be a treat for your pet. Any change of diet, even for one meal, may give your dog or cat severe digestive ailments. Avoid raisins, grapes, onions, chocolate, and products with the sweetener xylitol.

• Never use fireworks around pets:

Please leave your pets at home when heading out to celebrations which include the use of fireworks around pets. Exposure to lit fireworks can potentially result in severe burns and trauma, and even unused fireworks can contain hazardous materials. Many pets are fearful of loud noises and can become lost, scared, or disoriented, so it is best to keep your pet safe from the noise in a quiet, sheltered and escape-proof area of your home.

• Lawn and garden rodenticides and insecticides can be harmful to pets:

Commonly used rodenticides and lawn and garden insecticides can be harmful to cats and dogs if ingested, so keep them out of reach. Keep citronella candles, tiki torch products and insects coils out of reach of your pets as well.

• Do not rely on a fan:

Pets respond differently to heat than humans do. For Instance, dogs sweat primarily through their feet. Therefore, fans do not cool off pets as effectively as they do people.

Hopefully, this hot summer weather safety for pet series has been beneficial for you as you Keep an Eye on Safety for your pets.

