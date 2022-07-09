Fantastic Food and Fun: A World Games Restaurant Guide – Part 1

By Alicia Anger

Welcome to Alabama – home of the Magic City known as Birmingham!

There’s something you should know about Regions Bank’s headquarters city. We’re a foodie town. That is, we know how to cook. And we know how to eat.

And Regions Bank wants to share a few of our faves with you. Any visit to the Magic City would be incomplete without some great local meals.

So during your visit to the World Games, look no further than our handy guide to a delicious breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. Soon, we’ll take you to a cozy Italian restaurant where we met four generations of the family that runs it. We’ll also try some deliciously wonderful deserts.

But first, here in Part 1, we’re ready for breakfast, and you are really in for a treat. Then – it’s some mouth-watering barbecue (barbecue being one of our major food groups here!)

So let us help you fill your plate with fantastic cuisine from some of the city’s best local eateries … Check out the two videos below, then keep reading on to see where you can find these gems!

Are you hungry yet??? You see, Birmingham is a city with Southern charm, rich history, world-class dining, and attractions for the whole family. The World Games will be full of exciting events! Your breakfast and lunch options should be just as fun! Hero Doughnuts and Buns has the perfect loaded hashbrowns, breakfast sandwiches, rich coffee, mimosas, and fresh doughnuts – there’s something for the whole family!

And as you saw, Rodney Scott’s BBQ is nothing short of amazing. Their slogan is, “We’re on a mission to share truly good BBQ with folks near and far. Every day is a good day at Rodney Scott’s BBQ.” And we must agree! The atmosphere is warm and inviting – you will feel like family as soon as your step through the door. The barbeque, smoked chicken, salads, incredible sides, and yummy desserts (like their old-fashioned banana pudding) will make your lunch trip worthwhile!

So plug these into your phone or GPS, and let us know how you like it!

Hero Doughnuts and Buns



1701 1st Ave S. Suite 135

Birmingham, AL 35233

(205) 558-8011

Hours of operation: 7 days a week – 7am – 5pm Rodney Scott’s BBQ Birmingham, AL



3719 3rd Ave S.

Birmingham, AL 35222

(205) 506-2711

Hours of operation: 7 days a week – 11am – 9pm

