Former Alabama WR John Metchie III Announces Leukemia Diagnosis

By AJ Spurr

Roll Tide Wire

Former Alabama standout wide receiver John Metchie III shared a statement via the Houston Texans Twitter account that explained how he has been diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia and will miss the entirety of the 2022 NFL season to focus on his health and recovery.

Metchie decided to leave collegiate eligibility on the table to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL after the 2021 season, which came to an abrupt end in the SEC Championship game as he tore his ACL. He was selected by the Texans with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The shared message was short, but he expressed his need to recover and his desire to get back on the field soon.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

