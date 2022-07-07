People, Places and Things

Gwen DeRu

THE WORLD GAMES JULY 7-17, 2022!!! THE WORLD HAS COME TO BIRMINGHAM!!

… WELCOME WORLD!!! ENJOY THE GAMES!!! (Come back soon!!!)

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES TWG SPECIAL EDITION. Catch up on TWG 2022 news plus!

**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.

**MOUNTAIN GRASS UNIT NIGHT 2 with THE GORE BROTHERS at The Nick.

**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**SAXOPHONIST ERIC DARIUS at Perfect Note.

**THE RETURN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES at Iron City.

**KYLE KIMBRELL WITH GEMS AND DUSTIN PRICE at The Nick.

**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.

**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.

**BAD GURU with KINZIE & VITAL at The Nick.

**SAXOPHONIST ERIC DARIUS at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.

**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.

**B. SNIPES with LYLA DIPAUL, AUSTIN MOON and COMMON NOBLE at The Nick.

**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

MONDAY…

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

TUESDAY…

**PURITY RING at Iron City.

**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**KARAOKE TUESDAY at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**CORPORAL QUIGG, LAKE COLLINS, PARTY POSSE & RUMI & FRIENDS at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.

**MARCEL P BLACK + ALFRED BANKS + MICHAEL KURE + and BEEZI CONWELL at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**LADIES OF NEO-SOUL with DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**SUBURBAN LOVE JUNKIES, CHRIS SIMMONS, THE BHAM SINGLES & KAIROS at The Nick.

NEWS TO USE…

THIS WEEKEND… DURING THE WORLD GAMES INFO… (Look for so much more in the Birmingham Times TWG Special Edition and all around the surrounding areas.)

**FRIDAY – SHARIFF SIMMONS, 6:30 p.m. at East Village Arts of Birmingham.

**FRIDAY – THE GOONIES at Sidewalk Film.

**FRIDAY – PARTY ON The PORCH, 6-8 p.m. at Alabama Outdoors, 3054 Independence Drive, Birmingham, 35209. The event benefits the Cahaba River Society.

**SATURDAY – WORLD GAMES CARIBBEAN TAKEOVER, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m., at L.I.T. on 8th Avenue. Music by: SKY JUICE KINGS CARIBBEAN band and TRINI FRESH. Call (205) 401-4870 or (205) 427-0710 for more. (Tell them Gwen sent you.)

**SATURDAY – MAGIC CITY SUMMER: GET LOCAL AT PEPPER PLACE, 2829 2nd Avenue South. Pepper Place Farmer’s Market for fresh produce, locally made goods, live music and more.

**MONDAY – THE CAHABA GAMES (July 1-17), 3 p.m. through 9 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company, 4500 5th Avenue South

**MONDAY – BAO BINGO, 6 p.m. at Magic City Acceptance Center (3031 3rd Avenue South with Legendary OPAL SINYARD. The event benefits the Magic City Acceptance Academy.

**NEXT FRIDAY – LADIES NIGHT OUT, 5 p.m. at The Summit (214 Summit Blvd.).

**COOLING SHELTERS DURING WORLD GAMES 2022… The City of Birmingham and partners will open a Cooling Shelter, July 7-17, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily at the Eighth Avenue Fitness Center, 421 Reverend Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd, (across from Parker High School). There will be sleeping cots, cool water, and snacks provided. AND, the Compassion Project, 921 Second Avenue, will offer day services that include three meals a day, medical and mental health services, entertainment and recreation.

**CIVIL RIGHTS DISTRICT MARKETPLACE, July 8-10 and July 15 – 16 with food, diverse vendors, live entertainment, interactives and more.

**WORLD GAMES BLOCK PARTY, July 16, 12 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company with live music, food trucks and more.

(Look for more in the Birmingham Times WORLD GAMES Special Edition!!!)

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**POSITIVE MATURITY TURNS 50 – LET’S CELEBRATE Positive Maturity turning 50 years old, this year, 2022. Positive Maturity has been serving adults 50 and older in Blount, Jefferson Shelby and Walker counties since 1972 to enhance the lives of older adults through social services and civic engagement. Consider donating $50 to Positive Maturity. The $50 will provide for volunteer support for 100 RSVP Volunteers for one hour, OR caregivers for 16 hours of respite services through Senior Companion Volunteer program OR at risk child with 16 hours of mentoring/tutoring to help them achieve academic success through the Foster Grandparent Program, OR to help seniors with lifesaving medication when it is not covered by their insurance OR to support a Senior for two weeks at the local Senior Center that provides hot meals, activities, education and tons of socialization. For more, go to www.positivematurity.org OR call (205) 803-3211.

**BLOCK PARTY AND COMMUNITY DAY, July 30, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ensley, 1508 19th Street Ensley, with school supplies giveaway & refreshments, food trucks. There will be health screenings, mental healthcare, financial sectors, music, and fun activities for the kids. Bring lawn chairs.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

AT RED MOUNTAIN PARK…

**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS through September 13, 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**JULY 11 – CHILDREN’S SUMMER CAMP/YOUNG ARTISTS IN THE GARDENS, 8:30 a.m.

**JULY 19 – HOUSEPLANT PROPAGATION 2, 11 a.m.

**AUGUST 23 – HERB BUTTER, 11 a.m.

**STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS is Fridays for preschool-age children designed to promote a love of reading, creativity and gardening while gaining the benefits of visiting the Gardens and being outdoors.

**SUMMER CAMPS is now through July 29 for age 4 – 6th grade with fun themes such as Monet’s Gardens, Wild and Wonderful and Summer Gardeners: From Bees to Trees.

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**BIRMINGHAM WALKING TOURS – The tours are fun for all ages and cover a variety of topics including local history, architectural styles and influences, preservation efforts and city planning/design and just maybe, a little bit of gossip.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS

**FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, EVERY 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

MORE MUSIC…IN AUGUST…

**TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL will return to Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue Business District on Saturday, August 27 with music, art, food and vendors. It is FREE and open to the Public.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**INAUGURAL ALABAMA TRIENNIAL EXHIBITION – This exhibition is now through August 12 and will feature some of the best and brightest contemporary Alabama artists. The Lydia Cheney and Jim Sokol Endowed Director of AEIVA John Fields and AEIVA Assistant Curator Tina Ruggieri curate the first iteration of the Alabama Triennial. Guest curators from around the region will curate future iterations. Selections will include a wide range of artists of different ages, cultures, interests and artistic mediums. The show includes painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, neon, video, sound art, printmaking and more. Artists featured in the 2022 Alabama Triennial at AEIVA include: Tony Bingham, Jillian Marie Browning, Annie Kammerer Butrus, Tameca Cole, Derek Cracco, Lauren Frances Evans, Steven Mark Finley Jr., Sydney A Foster, Roscoe Hall, Chintia Kirana, Jonathan Lanier, Jasper Lee, Erin LeAnn Mitchell, Lily Reeves, Missy Roll and Lily Ahree Siegel. Each triennial will present a solo exhibition alongside the bigger exhibit to recognize and feature an Alabama artist of particular significance. For the inaugural event, a solo presentation of works by Mitchell, titled “What you don’t have in your head you’ve got to have in your feet,” will accompany the exhibition. Mitchell’s exhibition will occupy AEIVA’s Gallery One. A Free Screening of selected films by artist Lily Ahree Siegel is 6 p.m., July 28. Free Closing Reception and Alabama Triennial book release party is Friday, August 12 with rapid fire artist talks from many participation Alabama Triennial artists.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**ONE NIGHT ONLY – ART ON THE ROCKS is back for its 16th year on August 5th, 7-11 p.m. ONE NIGHT ONLY! ERIC BELLINGER is the featured performer. (Interested in volunteering? Contact artontherocks@artsbma.org.)

AT PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…in Tuscaloosa…

**FLOW with KELLY TAYLOR MITCHELL and TONY M. BINGHAM, now through July 27. Call (205) 345-3038 for more at Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

**FREE FRIDAY FLICKS at Veterans Park in Homewood.

AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…

*Films for Teens on SATURDAY – THE OUTSIDERS, 12:30 p.m. and July 23 – TO ALL THE BOYS I’VE LOVED BEFORE, 12:30 p.m. The Teen Book and Film Club is for teens in middle school and high school to read YA books and come to the cinema to view the film and discuss both works. Register.

*Films for Kids and Parents on SATURDAY – HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE 10 a.m. and July 23 – SHREK, 10 a.m. The Family Book and Film Club is for families with children of all ages. Register.

*Learn: How to Analyze a Film Without Being a Jerk featuring GARETH JONES every Saturday, July 16 – August 6. This is a four-session course on thinking deeper about film in a fun way – Learn a few terms, a bit of film history and have insightful and entertaining discussions. You know, the opposite of how most films are discussed online. Register.

*Filmmaker Happy Hour – Every 3rd Thursday with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects. Free.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**ROSS BRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, FRIDAY.

**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.

**BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, SATURDAYS, 7 a.m. – Noon in downtown Birmingham on 5th Avenue.

**THE FOLLOWING MONDAY…KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY WOODLAWN EDITION. Join Rickey for a night of insane entertainment – Woodlawn Edition!!!!!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

