People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

THE WORLD GAMES 2022 is not over! Get ‘YOU’ some…a little!!! (TAKE MY WORD…You ‘betta’ get you some!!)

… WELCOME WORLD!!! ENJOY BIRMINGHAM AND THE GAMES!!! (Come back ‘real’ soon!!!)

TODAY…

(CHECK OUT THE CIVIL RIGHT DISTRICT MARKETPLACE in LINN PARK, there will be entrepreneurs from everywhere.)

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.

**LIVE BAND KARAJOKIE at the Perfect Note.

**MARCEL P BLACK + ALFRED BANKS + MICHAEL KURE + and BEEZI CONWELL at The Nick.

**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd.

FRIDAY…

**LADIES NIGHT OUT, 5 p.m. at The Summit (214 Summit Blvd.).

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**LADIES OF NEO-SOUL with DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**SUBURBAN LOVE JUNKIES, CHRIS SIMMONS, THE BHAM SINGLES & KAIROS at The Nick.

**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.

**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.

**VERICSOE + MUMMY CATS + FALSE JASMINE + BUGWHORE + SOOTHSAYER at The Nick.

**IT’S A PARTY WITH DJ WRIGHT BAND at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.

**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH ERIC WATTERS at The Nick.

**GIRLS ROUND WITH ANNA HOPE at The Nick.

**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

MONDAY…

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

**KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY WOODLAWN EDITION at the Star Dome Comedy Club.

TUESDAY…

**PURITY RING at Iron City.

**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**SKYELOR ANDERSON at The Nick.

**THE BIG BAMA BLOWOUT COMPETITION GRAND FINALE at the StarDome Comedy.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**HEY DREAMER WITH AMACIO FAVOR + SOUNDS IN MY HEAD at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**DAUGHTERS OF LEGACY at Perfect Note.

**STRUMBRUSH, BUGWHORE, THE OLD WORLD UNDERGROUND & VITAL at The Nick.

NEWS TO USE…

**HBCU EXPERIENCE is Daily at the World Games Plaza City Walk, with XBOX gaming lounge, coding activities, beat studio, entertainment and appearances by HBCU leaders, students and more. FREE.

SCHEDULED GAMES — AT THE CROSSPLEX: ARTISTIC ROLLER SKATING – Saturday, 9 a.m.- Noon and Sunday 9 a.m.-12:40 p.m. at Crossplex Bill Harris Arena. CANOE POLO – Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9:10 p.m. and Sunday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Crossplex Natatorium. WHEELCHAIR RUGBY – Saturday 9 a.m.-6:20 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Crossplex Indoor Track.

AT THE BJCC EAST EXHIBIT HALL: KJORFBALL – Friday, 12 -3 p.m., 5-8 p.m., Saturday 12-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-3:45 p.m.

AT THE BJCC LEGACY ARENA: GYMNASTICS/ACRO & T+T Friday, 3-40 p.m., Saturday 3-6:28 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

AT THE SHERATON BALLROOM: BILLIARDS: TODAY – 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5:30 – 10 p.m., Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-10 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3 -10 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

AT BOUTWELL AUDITORIUM: KICKBOXING-TODAY, 3-4:30 p.m. and 6:40-10:30 p.m. MYAYTHAI – Friday, 3-9 p.m., Saturday, 2-5 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

AT BIRMINGHAM SOUTHERN /BILL BATTLE COLISEUM: JU-JITSU – Friday 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-8:15 p.m. at the Intramural Fields- FISTBALL – TODAY 9:40 a.m. – 5 p.m. On Campus-ORIENTEERING, Friday 9 .m.-12 p.m.

AT JOHN CARROLL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL: FLYING DISC- TODAY, 9:30 a.m.-12:50 p.m., 4-7:20 p.m., Friday same times and Saturday same times except ends at 8 p.m. instead of 7:20 p.m..

AT LEGION FIELD: FLAG FOOTBALL-TODAY, 5 – 9:40 p.m.

AT OAK MOUNTAIN: WATERSKI & WAKEBOARD – TODAY 9 a.m.-6:16 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5:19 p.m. and Saturday 12-6:09 p.m.

AT RAILROAD PARK: DUATHLON-Saturday 8-10:15 a.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. and Sunday, 1 – 2:45 p.m. ORIENTEERING-Sunday, 9-10 a.m.

AT SLOSS FURNACES/Sloss Beach: BEACH HANDBALL-TODAY, 9:30 a.m.-12:40 p.m. and 3:30-6:40 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.-12:40 p.m. and 2:30-8:30 p.m. /at The Wall: SPORT CLIMBING-TODAY, 1- 2:30 p.m., 7-8:05 p.m. and Friday,10-11:40 a.m. and 12 – 1:40 pm.5:30- 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 – 9:35 p.m. and Saturday, 10a.m.-12 p.m. and 6-8:05 p.m.

AT UAB/PNC SOCCER FIELD: LACROSSE WOMEN’S-TODAY 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2 – 4:30 p.m. and Friday 10:30 a.m. -1 p.m. and 2 – 4:30 p.m. /At Student Rec Center-Gym: SQUASH – TODAY 8 a.m. -10 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3-8:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. and Sunday, 8:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

**ENTERTAINMENT for TODAY –

AT PLAZA – HOST FLY DAVE JOHNSON and DJ XZACT.

Performance by a Live Band at 8 p.m. is on Sound Stage, FRIDAY – Performance by TRISTAN GRESSET, 9 p.m. on Sound Stage,

SATURDAY – Performance by a Live Band at 8 p.m. at Sound Stage and SUNDAY is the CLOSING CEREMONY on the Main Stage with Internationally renowned musical artist LIONEL RICHIE.

**ATHLETE OF THE DAY is DAILY at 7 p.m. on the Sound Stage.

**COOLING SHELTERS DURING WORLD GAMES 2022… The City of Birmingham and partners will open a Cooling Shelter, July 7-17, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily at the Eighth Avenue Fitness Center, 421 Reverend Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd, (across from Parker High School). There will be sleeping cots, cool water, and snacks provided. AND, the Compassion Project, 921 Second Avenue, will offer day services that include three meals a day, medical and mental health services, entertainment and recreation.

**SATURDAY – CIVIL RIGHTS DISTRICT MARKETPLACE, with food, diverse vendors, live entertainment, interactives and more.

**SATURDAY – WORLD GAMES BLOCK PART, 12 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company with live music, food trucks and more.

**WORLD GAMES 2022 TRANSIT LINE ROUTES UPDATES – An update has been made to The World Games 2022 YELLOW LINE transit route will run east to west, from Avondale to CrossPlex. It will pick up and drop off at The Hub, which is at 22nd Street North and Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. Pick-ups start at 7 a.m. and will run until 11 p.m. Please be at pick-up locations by 10:30 p.m. for RETURN TRIPS to your vehicle or final destination. New signage has been installed to indicate the YELLOW LINE WEST is for CrossPlex, UAB and Railroad Park/Powell Steam Plant. New signage has been installed to show YELLOW LINE EAST covers Sloss Furnaces, Avondale and Avondale Park. The pick-up location for the YELLOW LINE WEST at CrossPlex has shifted down to Avenue W and 46th Street between the Bill Harris Arena and the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club. There will be no changes for the RED LINE, which covers downtown Homewood/SoHo, Vulcan Park, Five Points South, 20th Street Corridor, and the Hub. Pick up for the RED LINE starts at 7 a.m. and will run until 11 p.m. Be at pick-up locations for the Red Line by 10:30 p.m. for return trips. There are NO CHANGES TO THE BLUE LINE for Legion Field to the Hub. There are NO CHANGES FOR THE GREEN LINE, which covers the World Games East Parking Lot, Railroad Park/Powell Steam Plant, Pepper Place, Avondale Park and Sloss. Pick Up starts at 9 a.m. and last pick up is 10:30 p.m. from the Legion Field parking lot for the Blue Line and the World Games East parking lot for the Green Line. If you are on the Blue Line or the Green Line and you are at a The World Games venue where the event runs long and you need to catch one of these shuttles back to your vehicle, these two lines will do return trips until midnight. For information on the transit line, visit www.twg2022.com/ride. For additional information on The World Games 2022, visit www.birminghamal.gov/worldgamesfaq and www.twg2022.com.

(Look for more in the Birmingham Times WORLD GAMES Special Edition!!!)

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**BLOCK PARTY AND COMMUNITY DAY, July 30, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ensley, 1508 19th Street Ensley, with school supplies giveaway & refreshments, food trucks. There will be health screenings, mental healthcare, financial sectors, music, and fun activities for the kids. Bring lawn chairs.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

SATURDAY, Meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings River Float, Picnic, Swim on the Locust Fork River from Taylor’s Ford through Cornelius Falls in Blount County near Royal, Ala. – DETAILS: Easy river float on the Locust Fork River from Taylor’s Ford through Cornelius Falls and below. Float downstream to the widest waterfall on the Locust Fork River. Enjoy your picnic lunch sitting on the rocks overlooking the waterfall. A beautiful lunch spot in Alabama. Also view sheer cliffs that rise high above the river. Enjoy a flowing river, high rock bluffs and a gorgeous waterfall—all along a nearly uninhabited stretch of this river. Bring a picnic lunch, drink, sunscreen and something to float on such as a fabric-covered, inflatable vinyl float. Wear swimsuit and sturdy footwear you don’t mind getting wet and dirty. Old sneakers work well. Bare feet, flip-flops, slip-ons and thin-soled “beach shoes” are not acceptable! You must be able to swim to participate in this outing! Have fun swimming in the pools in the river and just sitting in Cornelius Falls. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up, able to swim are welcome, but parents are responsible for all risks to their children. Bring a friend or several if you wish. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the Cleveland Chevron. Depart at 10 a.m. FOR MORE Info. and trip leader: Dan Frederick, email seoutings@bellsouth.net or call 205/631-4680.

AT RED MOUNTAIN PARK…

**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS through September 13, 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**AUGUST 23 – HERB BUTTER, 11 a.m.

**STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS is Fridays for preschool-age children designed to promote a love of reading, creativity and gardening while gaining the benefits of visiting the Gardens and being outdoors.

**SUMMER CAMPS is now through July 29 for age 4 – 6th grade with fun themes such as Monet’s Gardens, Wild and Wonderful and Summer Gardeners: From Bees to Trees.

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**BIRMINGHAM WALKING TOURS – The tours are fun for all ages and cover a variety of topics including local history, architectural styles and influences, preservation efforts and city planning/design and just maybe, a little bit of gossip.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS

**FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, EVERY 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

MORE MUSIC…IN AUGUST…

**TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL will return to Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue Business District on Saturday, August 27 with music, art, food and vendors. It is FREE and open to the Public.

FOR ART LOVERS…

AT PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…in Tuscaloosa…

**FLOW with KELLY TAYLOR MITCHELL and TONY M. BINGHAM, now through July 27. Call (205) 345-3038 for more at Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**ONE NIGHT ONLY – ART ON THE ROCKS is back for its 16th year on August 5th, 7-11 p.m. ONE NIGHT ONLY! ERIC BELLINGER is the featured performer. (Interested in volunteering? Contact artontherocks@artsbma.org.)

**INAUGURAL ALABAMA TRIENNIAL EXHIBITION – This exhibition is now through August 12 and will feature some of the best and brightest contemporary Alabama artists. The Lydia Cheney and Jim Sokol Endowed Director of AEIVA John Fields and AEIVA Assistant Curator Tina Ruggieri curate the first iteration of the Alabama Triennial. Guest curators from around the region will curate future iterations. Selections will include a wide range of artists of different ages, cultures, interests and artistic mediums. The show includes painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, neon, video, sound art, printmaking and more. Artists featured in the 2022 Alabama Triennial at AEIVA include: Tony Bingham, Jillian Marie Browning, Annie Kammerer Butrus, Tameca Cole, Derek Cracco, Lauren Frances Evans, Steven Mark Finley Jr., Sydney A Foster, Roscoe Hall, Chintia Kirana, Jonathan Lanier, Jasper Lee, Erin LeAnn Mitchell, Lily Reeves, Missy Roll and Lily Ahree Siegel. Each triennial will present a solo exhibition alongside the bigger exhibit to recognize and feature an Alabama artist of particular significance. For the inaugural event, a solo presentation of works by Mitchell, titled “What you don’t have in your head you’ve got to have in your feet,” will accompany the exhibition. Mitchell’s exhibition will occupy AEIVA’s Gallery One. A Free Screening of selected films by artist Lily Ahree Siegel is 6 p.m., July 28. Free Closing Reception and Alabama Triennial book release party is Friday, August 12 with rapid fire artist talks from many participation Alabama Triennial artists.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

**FREE FRIDAY FLICKS at Veterans Park in Homewood.

AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…

*Films for Teens on SATURDAY – July 23 – TO ALL THE BOYS I’VE LOVED BEFORE, 12:30 p.m. The Teen Book and Film Club is for teens in middle school and high school to read YA books and come to the cinema to view the film and discuss both works. Register.

*Films for Kids and Parents on SATURDAY – July 23 – SHREK, 10 a.m. The Family Book and Film Club is for families with children of all ages. Register.

*Learn: How to Analyze a Film Without Being a Jerk featuring GARETH JONES every Saturday, through August 6. This is a four-session course on thinking deeper about film in a fun way – Learn a few terms, a bit of film history and have insightful and entertaining discussions. You know, the opposite of how most films are discussed online. Register.

*Filmmaker Happy Hour – Every 3rd Thursday with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects. Free.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**ROSS BRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, FRIDAY.

**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.

**BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, SATURDAYS, 7 a.m. – Noon in downtown Birmingham on 5th Avenue.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

