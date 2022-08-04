People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU





Don’t Miss….



…ART ON THE ROCKS THIS FRIDAY!!





TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**MIGHTY BROTHER with REBECCA EGELAND AND LOKI FETCH at The Nick.



**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd.





FRIDAY…



**ART ON THE ROCKS at the Birmingham Museum of Art. ERIC BELLINGER is the featured performer.



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE featuring DOMINIQUE at Perfect Note.



**ZYX, THE MUMMY CATS & YOUNG ROMANTICS at The Nick.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.





SATURDAY…



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**TRIGGER HIPPY with GARY NICHOLS at The Nick.



**A NIGHT OF VIBES WITH DANIEL FORD featuring POLO THE VIBE at Perfect Note.



**THE RAMBLERS RETIREMENT PARTY with Special Guest VICKI HALLAMAN and ELVIS at Iron City.



**PHILLIPPIA performs Live at Eighty Eight.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**BIZARRE T-SHIRT BRUNCH, 1 p.m. at Bizarre, 217, 22nd St., N



**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.



**MICHAEL’S RESTAURANT SOUL FOOD SUNDAY EVENT.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY TUNES with AJ BEAVERS at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.





MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.





TUESDAY…



**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS at Red Mountain Park.



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THE BURNING SUN with SKOAL & RESULTS OF ADULTS at The Nick.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.



**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.



**KRISTEN ENGLENZ with ANNA HOPE AND MOONFACE at The Nick.







NEXT THURSDAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.





NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**SAXOPHONIST PATRICK LAMB at Perfect Note.



**THE CORDUROY BLUE, SURFWAX, and BOSS RUSH at The Nick.





NEWS TO USE…



FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…



**2025 WORLD POLICE AND FIRE GAMES – The City of Birmingham today agreed to give $2 million to the World Police and Fire Games Federation to assist with their facilitation of The World Police and Fire Games, scheduled to take place in Birmingham June 27-July 6, 2025. This sporting event will feature more than 10,000 first responders competing in 1,600 medal matches. The event is open to retired or active law enforcement and fire fighters The games’ lineup will include more than 55 disciplines, ranging from more traditional offerings like cycling, golf, softball and angling, to unique competitions like ‘ultimate firefighter,’ ‘toughest competitor alive,’ CrossFit, stair climb, and dragon boat. Events will be hosted at more than 35 venues across the city and will be free and open for all spectators.



IN AUGUST…



**FRIDAY NIGHTS AT THE CORNER PARTY at the RotRoad Beverage Trailer, 7 – 11 p.m. at Etheridge Senior Carwash, 1600 3rd Avenue Birmingham, AL 35203, August 12, 26, Sept 9 and 23rd. Pull up for your cocktails, frozen margaritas, infused fruit bowls and more. Bid Daddy providing food and D Jay Dirty Red bringing the vibes. Grab a spades partner and let’s go.



**SAND MOUNTAIN SOUL is August 12 with live funk rock music, food and more. Check out THE COMMODORES & WAR THE BAND. (For more, go to: Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville, Alabama.)



**MONTHLY MOSS ROCK MEDICINAL PLANT WALK, 10 a.m. at Moss Rock Preserve Boulder Fields on August 13, September 10 and in October.



**MAKING YOUR OWN HERBAL MEDICINE at Petals From The Past, August 13th 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.



**APPLE, PEAR & BUNCH GRAPE WALKING TOUR, August 20th, 10:30 a.m. at Petals From the Past in Jemison.



**TITUSVILLE DAY, August 20, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Memorial Park with food, music, vendors and more.



**TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL will return to Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue Business District on Saturday, August 27 with music, art, food and vendors. It is FREE and open to the Public. For more go to: 4thavenuejazz.org.



AT THE BJCC…



**LEGION FC MATCHES IN AUGUST – This Saturday- Atlanta United II, August 13 – San Diego Loyal FC, August 17 – Detroit City FC and August 28 – New York Red Bulls II.



**39th ANNUAL DEER EXPO is August 12- 14.



**JURASSIC QUEST is August 19 – 21.



**PAW PATROL LIVE! The GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE is August 20-21.



**PEABO BRYSON AND JEFFREY OSBORNE LIVE IN CONCERT at the BJCC Concert Hall is August 26.





IN SEPTEMBER…



**WINE & WELLNESS POPUP, September 11, 2- 7 p.m. with food trucks, food vendors and more at E’s Legacy Smart Venue, 1910 Third Avenue North in Bessemer. Call (205) 475-1146 for more.



**FARM TOUR AND HERB WALK at Walden FARMacy, 290 Porter Rd, SE, Bessemer, September 18 and in October.





FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



AT RED MOUNTAIN PARK…



**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS through September 13, 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.





AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**LUNCH AND LEARN SERIES – FLOWER BULBS FOR CONTAINERS, Wednesday, August 10, 11:30 a.m.



**AUGUST 16 – MOUNT A STAGHORN FERN, 2:30 p.m.



**AUGUST 23 – HERB BUTTER, 11 a.m.



**STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS is Fridays for preschool-age children designed to promote a love of reading, creativity and gardening while gaining the benefits of visiting the Gardens and being outdoors.



THE BBG has a new website that showcases the natural beauty and diversity of the Gardens’ 26 garden spaces, new and enhanced educational programs and the impact of membership, giving and volunteer service. It features a mobile friendly design, fresh photos and videos, new gardens map, updated garden descriptions and new content, calendar for programs and events and a visual guide to what’s in bloom seasonally. Go to: bggardens.org. Check it out. Explore virtually and then plan a visit.





FOR FOOD LOVERS…



**VEGAN BREWS N’ BBQ, September 8, 4 p.m. at the Ghost Train Brewing Co.



**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.



**ROSS BRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, FRIDAY.



**BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, SATURDAYS, 7 a.m. – Noon in downtown Birmingham on 5th Avenue.





FOR MUSIC LOVERS…



**FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, EVERY 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.





AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…



*Learn: How to Analyze a Film Without Being a Jerk featuring GARETH JONES, Saturday. This is the last session course on thinking deeper about film in a fun way – Learn a few terms, a bit of film history and have insightful and entertaining discussions. You know, the opposite of how most films are discussed online. Register.



*Filmmaker Happy Hour – Every 3rd Thursday with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects. Free.





AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.





