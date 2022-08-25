People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU





TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**CLASSICAL INDIAN CONCERT, TODAY, featuring Grammy Award winner VISHWA MOHAN BHATT AND SUBHEN CHATTERJEE at the Birmingham Museum of Art. FREE!!



**VIRTUAL LUNCH AND LEARN – HOW? THE PHILOSOPHY AND PSYCHOLOGY OF NAZI PROPAGANDA, TODAY, noon – 1 p.m. by the Siegler Fellow and Samford philosophy major, Gracie Van Orden. Call (205) 795-4176 for more. or ahecinfo.org.



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**COLLEEN ORENDER at the The Nick.



**EVERY 3rd THURSDAY with YOUTH OPEN MIC, 6-8 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library, 2100 Park Place for talented young spoken word poets. Snacks will be served.



**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd.



**KARAOKE EVERY THURSDAY hosted by DJ SHAY at Eighty Eight on Magnolia Avenue.





FRIDAY…



**PEABO BRYSON AND JEFFREY OSBORNE LIVE IN CONCERT at the BJCC Concert Hall.



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**R&B VOCALIST STEPHANIE LUCKETT at Perfect Note.



**LEE BAINS & THE GLORY FIRES WITH LOAMLANDS at The Nick.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.



**FRIDAY NIGHTS AT THE CORNER PARTY at the RotRoad Beverage Trailer, 7 – 11 p.m. at Etheridge Senior Carwash, 1600 3rd Avenue Birmingham, AL 35203, Friday, Sept 9 and 23rd. Pull up for your cocktails, frozen margaritas, infused fruit bowls and more. Bid Daddy providing food and D Jay Dirty Red bringing the vibes. Grab a spades partner and let’s go.





SATURDAY…



**MGB CULTURE & COMMUNITY FEST at Sloss Furnace on 32nd Street N, 12-8 p.m. with B’Mobile Apparel and T-Shirt Shop, live music, fun zone, classic cars, and more.



**TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL will return to Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue Business District with music, art, food and vendors. FREE and open to the Public. For more go to: 4thavenuejazz.org.



**BOB SYKES BBQ TOUR AND DEMO, 9:30-10:45 a.m. at 1724 9th Avenue North, Bessemer, Al 35020.



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**THE CRITICALS with BLACKPOOL MECCA, THE DIRTY LUNGS & HANS CONDOR at The Nick.



**SOLD featuring JAY HALSEY at Perfect Note.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**BIZARRE T-SHIRT BRUNCH, Sunday, at Bizarre on 22nd Street North.



**SOUL FOOD AND LIVE MUSIC featuring PEDRO MOORE, SR. at Square’s on 27th Street North



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY TUNES with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.



**SEXBRUISE? at the Nick





NEXT FRIDAY…



**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE featuring DOMINIQUE at Perfect Note.



**KNOX BY NIGHT at The Nick.



AT RED MOUNTAIN PARK…



**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS through September 13, 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.





AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**FALL PLANT SALE is September 9- 10. Member Priority Shopping is Friday September 9 with the Public Sale on Saturday. September 10.





FOR FOOD LOVERS…



**BIZARRE T-SHIRT BRUNCH, Sunday, at Bizarre on 22nd Street North.



**SOUL FOOD AND LIVE MUSIC featuring PEDRO MOORE, SR. at Square’s on 27th Street North, Sunday. Call (205) 400-4970 for more.



**DINNER IN THE STREETS will be Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at Michael’s Restaurant, 1525 First Avenue South (205) 871-9525. Get out, dine and connect outside with others under the lights of Birmingham for a good cause. The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham’s Echelon Junior Advisory Board and Michael’s Restaurant are hosting the event after a 3-year hiatus. This is a fine dining event with a special reception in the upstairs patio, including musical performances by international touring and recording CLINTON BARBERS. Everyone is invited to WEAR RED, The Salvation Army’s signature color. The event raises awareness about the daily programs offered at the Center of Hope, relocated to First Avenue South, between 14th and 16th Streets South next to Railroad Park and Regions Fields. The Center of Hope is the only shelter in Central Alabama serving men, women, children, families and veterans at one location with clothing, counseling, food and shelter. Call (205) 328-2420 for more.



**VEGAN BREWS N’ BBQ, September 8, 4 p.m. at the Ghost Train Brewing Co.



**CCDN FOOD HUB WEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.



**MONTHLY MOSS ROCK MEDICINAL PLANT WALK, 10 a.m. at Moss Rock Preserve Boulder Fields, September 10 and in October.



**WINE & WELLNESS POPUP, September 11, 2- 7 p.m. with food trucks, food vendors and more at E’s Legacy Smart Venue, 1910 Third Avenue North in Bessemer. Call (205) 475-1146 for more.



**FARM TOUR AND HERB WALK at Walden FARMacy, 290 Porter Rd, SE, Bessemer, on September 18 and in October.





FOR MUSIC LOVERS…



**FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, EVERY 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.



**NEXT SATURDAY…BIRMINGHAM FOLK FESTIVAL, 10:30 a.m. at the Avondale Park Historic District.



**ALANIS MORISSETTE at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater, Friday, September 16.



**BATTLE OF THE BLUES BAND – The Battle of the Blues Band is September 18 at Iron City. Doors open at 1 p.m. with the competition at 2 p.m. Time for all Blues musicians from around the state to enter the Magic City Blues Society – Battle of the Blues Bands. The winners of which will represent Birmingham and the Magic City Blues Society at the 32nd International Blues Challenge (IBC) in Memphis January 24-28, 2023 when more than 150 bands from around the world compete. The winners receive major sponsorship opportunities and will be booked for some of the most prestigious Blues festivals around the country. Many artists have used this competition to make the national Blues scene. Alabama has a legacy of great musicians so looking for the best Blues musicians in our region to compete. There will be two first place winners: one band and one solo/duo act. The MCBS will give a stipend to the winners to assist with the costs of attending the finals in Memphis. The winners will also be booked for a Magic City Blues Society gig. Additionally, all entrants will receive a video recording and photos of their performance. The main rules of the competition require bands to play a 20-minute set and the winning band to compete at the IBC in Memphis with the same members who play in this competition.





FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…



**ALABAMA STATE BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CREDIT & WEALTH TOUR 2022 – The ASBCC is hosting it Credit and Wealth Tour around the state. Speakers MAURICE SCOTT, Attorney and President of Credit 1 USA, ANTONIO SANKEY with ADS Wealth Management and JERRY MITCHELL with Alabama State Chamber of Commerce will be in DOTHAN August 29, AUBURN/OPELIKA on September 19 and in Mobile on September 27. The events are FREE but you must register at ASBCC-CREDITWEALTHTOUR-2022. Eventbrite.com. For more: wehelp@alblackcc.orgor Call (205) 895-1157.





AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.





FOR FOOTBALL LOVERS…



**ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY HORNETS play the HOWARD BISONS on August 27, at the Center PARC Stadium in Atlanta for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off. This is an ESPN event.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

