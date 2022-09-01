People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU







**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**SEXBRUISE? at the Nick.



**EVERY 3rd THURSDAY with YOUTH OPEN MIC, 6-8 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library, 2100 Park Place for talented young spoken word poets. Snacks will be served.



**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd.



**KARAOKE EVERY THURSDAY hosted by DJ SHAY at Eighty Eight on Magnolia Avenue.





FRIDAY…



**INFINITE SEDUCTION at Bosses Private Lounge hosted by JAMES WILLIAMS, with J. LOVE, DJ DUSTY, plenty of good food, music and grown and sexy people.



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE featuring DOMINIQUE at Perfect Note.



**KNOX BY NIGHT at The Nick.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.



**FRIDAY NIGHTS AT THE CORNER PARTY at the RotRoad Beverage Trailer, 7 – 11 p.m. at Etheridge Senior Carwash, 1600 3rd Avenue Birmingham, AL 35203, Sept 9 and 23rd. Pull up for your cocktails, frozen margaritas, infused fruit bowls and more. Bid Daddy providing food and D Jay Dirty Red bringing the vibes. Grab a spades partner and let’s go.





SATURDAY…



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**CRYPT 24 at The Nick.



**AN EVENING OF BLUES CLASSIC WITH DENNIS MITCHELL at Perfect Note.



**LIL BAM LIVE, 8 p.m. at Bosses Private Lounge.







SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY TUNES with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.





MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.





TUESDAY…



**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS at Red Mountain Park.



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**KARAOKE at The Nick.







WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.



**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.



**JERKIN’ WEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday at Bosses Private Lounge.



**FAITH KELLY, CASWYN MOON and NOBLE at The Nick.







NEXT THURSDAY…



**LOMBARDY AND SAME JOHNSTON at the Nick







NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**GUITARIST ADAM HAWLEY at Perfect Note.



**BOB FLEMING AND THE CAMBRIA IRON COMPANY at The Nick.





NEWS TO USE…



LABOR DAY WEEKEND…



** FRIDAY…OPEN BLUES JAM at Ranelli’s, 7 – 10 p.m.



**INFINITE SEDUCTION at Bosses Private Lounge hosted by JAMES WILLIAMS, with J. LOVE, DJ DUSTY, plenty of good food, music and grown and sexy people.



** SATURDAY…MAGIC CITY HAWAIIAN LUAU at Bar Sebastian Rooftop of Michael’s Restaurant with DJ CHRIS COLEMAN.



**SATURDAY AND SUNDAY {RE LABOR COOKOUT AND RAFFLE, at Sporters Lounge Club.



** SUNDAY…iPUSH FOODIE AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, 5- 11 p.m. in downtown Ensley, with B’ Mobile Apparel & T-Shirts Shop.





FOR BIRMINGHAM COMMUNITY LOVERS …



**CITY OF BIRMINGHAM NEW TRASH BIN SYSTEM…Each Birmingham residential home will receive one complimentary 96 gallon garbage cart. These industrial bins keep trash protected from animals and weather elements. They will be serviced using new automated side loader refuse trucks with other existing trucks being retrofitted with special tippers. In all, the garbage carts should be fully distributed within the next two years. Special trucks are needed to accommodate them and are being delivered to the city. A slower supply chain has caused some delays. In the meantime, some existing trucks are being retrofitted with the special tippers, but these will be for backup use primarily. Once a resident receives their uniform garbage cart, their trash pickup will go from twice a week to once. All trash should be inside the carts. Any garbage that is not inside the container will not be collected.



**GOOD JOBS CHALLENGE GRANT – The City announced the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administrations (EDA) is awarding a $10.8 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to establish the Birmingham Region Health partnership, a healthcare workforce training program. The program will build a pipeline of skilled healthcare and digital healthcare workers. It will provide access to high quality healthcare jobs to those communities traditionally under-served, including women and people of color.





FOR LOVERS OF EDUCATION…



**BACK TO SCHOOL, BACK TO WORK is a networking, community building, food, beer and fun event at the Cahaba Brewery, September 10, 2 – 6 p.m. Participate in the raffle and win a back to school or back to work gift basket. Support Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School as they host the new board members, corporate partners, alumni and friends. PLUS HFCR is hiring. Go to: www.hfcristorey.org for more.



**CRISTO REY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL WELCOMES… NEW TEACHERS are Ms. LaTanya Davis (Math), Mrs. Eartha Drew (Math), Mrs. Glenn Needham (Science) and Mrs. Catie Yu Tiamco (Religion). NEW POSITIONS are Mr. Franklin Ball (Registrar), Coach Vernon Bone (Athletic Director), Mrs. Emily LaRussa (Alumni Advisor), Mr. Donnell Robinson (Assistant Athletic Director), Mrs. Ashley Vann (Director of Communications & Information Technology) and Mr. Yihsrael Velez (Assistant Principal).





IN SEPTEMBER….



NEWS FROM CREATE BIRMINGHAM…



**CO-STARTERS – Invest in Your Idea, today for the final 2022 Co.Starters Cohorts in Birmingham September 12 – November 14 and in Bessemer September 13 – November 15. Financial Aid is Available. Contact Create Birmingham for more and to register.



**CREATE CONSULTS IS BACK- Applications are open for 10 small business owners that will be selected to work with Create Birmingham’s team of affiliated professional consultants to help take their creative enterprise to the next level. Candidates will each have access to $ 1,200 of consulting services with a wide variety of professionals and experts who can guide them through their unique challenges. Contact Create Birmingham to learn more.



**CALLING CREATIVES AGES 8+ to submit their original comic strip now. Join the monthly competition for cash prizes.



**THE BUSINESS OF CREATING – Writing a compelling proposal narrative with NIKKI ESTES, South Arts Director of Presenting & Touring on Wednesday, September 7 and 21, from noon – 1 p.m. Virtual. The focus is on successful grant writing. For more, go to: createbirmingham.org/events.





AT RED MOUNTAIN PARK…



**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS through September 13, 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.





AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**FALL PLANT SALE is September 9-10. Member Priority Shopping is Friday September 9 with the Public Sale on Saturday. September 10.







FOR FOOD LOVERS…



**VEGAN BREWS N’ BBQ, September 8, 4 p.m. at the Ghost Train Brewing Co.



**CCDN FOOD HUB WEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.



**MONTHLY MOSS ROCK MEDICINAL PLANT WALK, 10 a.m. at Moss Rock Preserve Boulder Fields, September 10 and in October.



**WINE & WELLNESS POPUP, September 11, 2- 7 p.m. with food trucks, food vendors and more at E’s Legacy Smart Venue, 1910 Third Avenue North in Bessemer. Call (205) 475-1146 for more.



**FARM TOUR AND HERB WALK at Walden FARMacy, 290 Porter Rd, SE, Bessemer, on September 18 and in October.





FOR MUSIC LOVERS…



**FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, EVERY 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.



**SATURDAY…BIRMINGHAM FOLK FESTIVAL, 10:30 a.m. at the Avondale Park Historic District.



**SEPTEMBER 16 – ALANIS MORISSETTE at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater, Friday.



** SEPTEMBER 18- BATTLE OF THE BLUES BAND – The Battle of the Blues Band is September 18 at Iron City. Doors open at 1 p.m. with the competition at 2 p.m. Time for all Blues musicians from around the state to enter the Magic City Blues Society – Battle of the Blues Bands. The winners of which will represent Birmingham and the Magic City Blues Society at the 32nd International Blues Challenge (IBC) in Memphis January 24-28, 2023 when more than 150 bands from around the world compete. The winners receive major sponsorship opportunities and will be booked for some of the most prestigious Blues festivals around the country. There will be two first place winners: one band and one solo/duo act. The MCBS will give a stipend to the winners to assist with the costs of attending the finals in Memphis. The winners will also be booked for a Magic City Blues Society gig. All entrants will receive a video recording and photos of their performance. The main rules of the competition require bands to play a 20-minute set and the winning band to compete at the IBC in Memphis with the same members who play in this competition.



**SEPTEMBER 28- MARY J. BLIGE featuring ELLA MAI and QUEEN NAIJA at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham.





COMING SOON…MORE MUSIC…



IN TUSCALOOSA…PRE-LABOR DAY CONCERT…



**SEPTEMBER 2 – KEM, LEELA JAMES and STOKLEY at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.



**SEPTEMBER 16 – GUITARIST KENNY WYANE SHEPHERD, 8 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.





IN HUNTSVILLE…FESTIVAL DAY…



SEPTEMBER 9 – 10 – 9th ANNUAL ALABAMA WOMEN IN JAZZ FESTIVAL at the Bob Harrison Center on Pulaski Pike NW.



**FRIDAY-Festival KickOff, An Evening of Jazz and Wine Tasting After Work with NANCY PENDEGRAPH.



**SATURDAY-Inspiration Music Pianist Vocalist Composer PHEBE JONES.



**SATURDAY-Guest performer Smooth Jazz Flutist SHERRY REEVES.



**SATURDAY-Jazz Ensemble with FLYING ON INSTRUMENTS



**SATURDAY-Classical Gospel Jazz with LYNNECE HENRY.







IN MONTGOMERY…MONTGOMERY SMOOTH JAZZ FEST…



SEPTEMBER 16-17 – The Fest 2022 is at the Riverwalk Amphitheater



**FRIDAY-DRU HILL AND CHANTE MOORE performing.



**SATURDAY-STEPHANIE MILLS, GERALD ALBRIGHT, PIECES OF A DREAM, BEN TANKARD, MICHAEL LINGTON, KEN FORD, KIM SCOTT and CINDY BRADLEY.





IN DOTHAN…WIREGRASS HERITAGE FESTIVAL…



SEPTEMBER 24 – The Festival is at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds.



**SATURDAY- RAHEEM DEVAUGHN, ADINA HOWARD, CLUB NOUVEAU, CALVIN RICHARDSON, CUPID, POKEY, BIG RO WILLIAMS, DJ TRUCKER.





IN MARION…WELCOME TO THE COUNTRY…



OCTOBER 22 – The Black Belt Reunion is at the Ralph Eagle Arena on Highway 14 East.



SATURDAY-Host is PORTIA SHEPHERD and DJ/MC TRUCKER featuring MAC MAN MACK, JETER JONES, AUDI YO, ARTHUR YOUNG and LAMORRIS WILLIAMS.







FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…



**ALABAMA STATE BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CREDIT & WEALTH TOUR 2022 – The ASBCC is hosting it Credit and Wealth Tour around the state. Speakers MAURICE SCOTT, Attorney and President of Credit 1 USA, ANTONIO SANKEY with ADS Wealth Management and JERRY MITCHELL with Alabama State Chamber of Commerce will be in AUBURN/OPELIKA on September 19 and in Mobile on September 27. The events are FREE but you must register at ASBCC-CREDITWEALTHTOUR-2022. Eventbrite.com. For more: wehelp@alblackcc.orgor Call (205) 895-1157.





FOR ART LOVERS…



**SOCIAL ON 7TH- An Art Exhibition, Sales and Reception on September 10th, 6-9 p.m. at the Ballard House. The event will showcase emerging and established local talent with a series of creative, cultural and historic, social gatherings that will highlight Birmingham’s Community spirit. Share the evening of art, music, tastes and drinks. Cost $20.





AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.





MAGIC CITY CLASSIC WEEKEND…



**OCTOBER 28 – THE RETURN OF FRANKIE BEVERLY AND MAZE, also featuring REGINA BELLE, FREDDIE JACKSON, SHIRLEY MURDOCK and LENNY WILLIAMS.



**OCTOBER 29- MCC GAME, 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field.





Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

