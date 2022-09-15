Quotes of Note

“I would tell myself, ‘Don’t give up, don’t give in, and don’t give out under any circumstances.’ That was my motto. I never thought I would get out.”

-Robert Cheeks, 80, who was recently released from William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility near Bessemer after serving 37 years of a life sentence given to him in 1985 in accordance with Alabama’s “three strikes” law.

“Our entire city must wrap its collective arms around our young people. We must help them learn to make better choices and ensure that they know that those choices are available to them.”

-Mayor Randall Woodfin in a Sept. 6 Medium post about the continued issue of gun violence throughout the city of Birmingham.

