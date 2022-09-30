Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham

railroadpark.org

Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham.

“Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,” said Camille Spratling, executive director, Railroad Park Foundation. “It’s purposeful that this event is completely free to attend. We can’t wait to highlight some of the many neighborhoods and creative talents that make Birmingham shine.”

EATS & DRINKS

Food Truck Row, sponsored by Regions Bank, will feature local favorites like Smoke on Wheels Grille, Simone’s Kitchen ATL and Lemonade Junkeez. Two Coca-Cola trailers will provide a variety of non-alcoholic beverages, while cash bars will feature Good People brews among other adult beverages. Attendees are most welcome to bring their own picnic lunches, bearing in mind a couple of park rules: glass and outside alcohol are not allowed in Railroad Park. Park rangers will be conducting cooler checks at entry and throughout the event.

MUSIC

With two stages set up in different areas of the park, live music and performing arts groups will keep folks entertained. The main stage on the Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza and the Showcase stage in the Protective Life Meadow will feature music from various genres. Featured acts include Freestyle Percussion Foundation, Robert Abernathy Band, Southland Soul and Logan the Entertainer.

ACTIVITIES

A lawn game section sponsored by American Family Care will draw out the competition among the young and young at heart. Giant Connect Four and Checkers will be set up all day, along with a beanbag toss. At 2pm Railroad Park will honor the 99 neighborhoods and their officers. This neighborhood celebration is underwritten by PNC Bank.

BIRMINGHAM SHOWCASE

In addition to music, food & children’s activities, Railroad Park’s Protective Life Meadow will host local artists, makers, merchants and arts & cultural organizations. This showcase will display and honor the variety of talents at work in Birmingham.

SPONSORS

Presented by Protective, Picnic with the Park is hosted by Railroad Park Foundation. Additional support from Piggly Wiggly, PNC Bank, EBSCO, Regions Bank, American Family Care, Coca Cola United Birmingham, Brasfield & Gorrie, UAB, VIVA Health, Hill’s Janitorial Service, Inc., This is Alabama, Good People Brewing, WBHM Public Radio, V94.9, Shannon Waltchack, City of Birmingham, Birmingham City Council, KISS FM and Mix 97.3.

ABOUT RAILROAD PARK

Railroad Park is a 19-acre green space in the heart of Birmingham. With more than 600 trees, thousands of plants and a two-acre lake, Railroad Park is an oasis in the center of a bustling urban environment. The park is a historically rich venue for recreation, family activities, concerts, and cultural events. Railroad Park is monitored around the clock by a state-of-the-art security system and by rangers on patrol. Visit us, Like us, Tweet us, and & Instagram us at railroadpark.org

