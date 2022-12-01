Magic City Classic Staying at Legion Field Through 2027

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field for a term of four years beginning in 2023. As part of the agreement, the City will provide $1 million worth of incentives and in-kind services annually.

The Magic City Classic is Birmingham’s largest sporting event, generating an economic impact of about $23 million annually. The tailgating experience that Legion Field is able to accommodate is made possible with over 100 acres of flat parking spaces.

“This is an event that draws people from all over the country,” President Pro Tem Crystal Smitherman said. “Just seeing people coming from California, Colorado, all over, it speaks volumes to how impactful and meaningful this weekend is, not just for Birmingham but also for HBCUs and their continued legacy.”

