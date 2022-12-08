Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham

The Birmingham Times

The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually.

Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list.

NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY

Cheryl Kidd / Council Adminis.;City Council $192,998.83

Edward Fields Jr. / Chief Strategy Officer;Mayor $184,799.68

Chaz Mitchell / Chief of Operations;Mayor $184,799.68

Melissa Smiley / Mayor Admin Assistant;Mayor $184,799.68

Cedric Sparks / Chief of Staff;Mayor $184,799.68

Cory Moon / Fire Chief;Fire $179,382.94

Jill Madajczyk / Director HR;HR $179,382.94

Patrick McLendon / Director IMS;IMS $179,382.94

Nicole King / City Attorney;Law $179,382.94

Scott Thurmond / Police Chief;Police $179,382.74

Kevin Moore / Director of Finance;Finance $177,606.21

Jeffery McDaniels/ Chief Admin. Asst.;City Council $172,908.74

Vester Lee Frazier / City Clerk;City Clerk $166,842.62

Denise Bell / Mayor Admin. Asst;Mayor $166,842.62

Andra Sparks / Presiding Judge;Munic Ct. $166,842.62

Katrina Thomas / Dir. Plan/Engineer;PEP $166,842.62

Joshua Yates / Dir. Public Works;Pub Works $166,842.62

James Fowler / City Traffic Engineer;Traffic Eng $166,842.62

Shonae Eddins / Dir. Parks & Rec;Park & Rec $161,844.80

Cedric Roberts / Dir. of Mobile Equip;Equip Mgmt $159,329.46

Cornell Wesley / Dir. Innovation & Econ Oppty;IEO $159,329.46

Julius Purifie/ Dep. Fire Chief;Fire $158,892.03

La’quaylin Parhm / Dep. Police Chief;Police $158,892.03

Denise Gilmore /Mayor Admin Asst;Mayor $157,499.68

Marilynn Johnson / HR Division Manager;HR $154,128.00

Veronica Merritt / Chief Compliance Offcr;HR $154,128.00

Tamela Parrish / HR Division Manager;HR $154,128.00

Annette Harris /Enterprise Systms Mgr;IMS $154,128.00

Ronald Sellers / Dep. Police Chief;Police $153,172.24

Michael Smith/ Dep. Police Chief;Police $153,172.24

Larry Brown Jr. / Assistant Fire Chief;Fire $153,171.62

Matthew Lamonte / Assistant Fire Chief;Fire $153,171.62

Decimus Williamson /Assistant Fire Chief;Fire $153,171.62

Lawrence Cooper / Assist. Cty Atty;Law $153,171.62

Keith Sheffield /Assistant Cty Atty;Law $153,171.62

Michael Pickett Jr./ Dep. Police Chief;Police $153,171.62

Aaron Saxton / Assist. Dir. Finance;Finance $152,448.40

Meghan Thomas /Dir. Comm. Dev.;Comm. Dev. $150,150.00

Laresha Spearman /Muni. Judge;Muni. Court $148,012.80

Jeffrey Gilliam /Muni. Judge;Muni. Court $148,002.82

Deborah Montgomery /Muni. Judge;Muni. Court $148,002.82

Charles Price II / Muni.Judge;Muni. Court $148,002.82

Christopher Hatcher / Mayor Admin. Assist;Mayor $147,150.85

Adrienne Stitt /Assistant Dir. Finance;Finance $146,999.84

Darryl Burroughs / Dep Dir IMS-Oper.;IMS $146,808.48

Nelvin Short / Dep Dir IMS-Telecomm;IMS $146,808.48

Michael Eddington II/ Dep. Dir. of Engineer;PEP $146,808.48

Griffin Lassiter /Mayor Admin. Assist.;Mayor $143,516.26

Sonji Campbell / Assist. Dir. Finance;Finance $142,294.8

Nicole Perry/ Dep Director HR;HR $140,161.84

Source: City of Birmingham

