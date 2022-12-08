Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Highest Paid Employees in Jefferson County (AL)

Highest Paid Employees in Jefferson County (AL)

By
Birmingham Times
-
963
0
SHARE
Jefferson County Courthouse in downtown Birmingham. (FILE)
The Birmingham Times

Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times.

Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers.

Full Name           Title                                 Annual Salary

Lawson, T A      County Atty                          $323,939.20

Markert, Ralph C  County Mger                      $288,745.60

Hulsey, Travis A       Dir.  Revenue                 $250,702.40

Dixon, Angela M        CFO                            $242,548.80

Carter, Heather Marie  Dir. Roads/Trans         $237,286.40

Lanier, Daren A      Chief Dep. Dir. Rev          $236,433.60

Strahl, David          Dep. Cty Mger                $236,246.40

Hamilton, Frederick L  Dir. Comm&Econ        $227,385.60

Karra, Srikanth      Chief Info Ofcr                $227,115.20

Wilkins, Trisha Hill  Dir. General Services       $220,500.80

Denard, David     Dir. Environ. Services         $216,569.60

Smith, Shawnna Haas   Dep. County Atty      $212,950.40

Grainger, Brent G Asst. County Atty.             $199,804.80

Walton, Romissa   Dep. Dir. HR                    $190,340.80

Roberts, Phillip N     Dep. Dir. HC&ECO         $178,339.20

Dawson, Tonya R   Selection Mgr.                 $178,172.80

Snyder, Edna Blaylock  Chief Compl. Offcr    $178,172.80

White, Daniel A   Dep. Dir. Environ Svcs       $178,172.80

Parker, Malinda Stubbs Mger Tax Collect.      $178,172.80

Tanner, Margaret Evelyn  Dep. Dir. ESD        $177,923.20

Stephenson, Barry Chair Brd of Regis.         $177,673.60

Crespo, Antonio Dep. Dir. IMS-IT                $173,035.20

Grier, Monique Tyler Dir of YTH Deten         $171,246.40

Knight, Maria A Chair BOE                         $169,187.20

Carr, Robert Johnathan  Dep. Dir. Rd&Tran   $167,627.20

Mcmillan, French A  BOE Asst. Cty Atty        $161,262.40

North, William R     Dep. Dist Atty Bess        $158,378.96

Fields, James     Chief Prob Offcr                 $157,872.00

Carroll, Donald McKinley   Asst. Cty Atty      $157,310.40

Curtis, William Vincent     HR Div. Mgr          $153,899.20

Moore, Wesley Scott  Mgr. Tax Collection       $153,899.20

Juzang, Sophia Watson   Risk Manager         $153,899.20

Obare, Mercy Ireri  HR Div. Manager             $153,899.20

Gulledge, Robert Keith Mgr. Info Tech. Infra. $153,899.20

Hays, Helen Ann PIO                                   $152,256.00

Baugh, Dayla Renee     Dep. Dir. Roads        $142,750.40

Allman, Rance   Sr. Ass/Dev. Spec               $139,588.80

Taylor, Douglas R    Sr. Systm Archi.            $139,588.80

Gunter, Jeffrey S     Chief Civil Engineer       $139,588.80

Koladish, Jamie  Sr. Ass/Dev. Spec              $139,588.80

Myers, Maurice W    Mgr Systm Analys        $139,588.80

Tyler, Charles E  Mobile Equip Mgr                $139,588.80

Pruitt, Eric Raymond   Dep. Dir. Revenue      $139,588.80

Dowe, Landon J    Sr. Systms Analyst           $139,588.80

Sullen, Benjamin L  Bus. Ptner Mgr Compl     $139,588.80

Lovell, Shannon Lea  Autom&Cntrols Engr     $139,588.80

Ogden, David H       Prop. Appraisal Super.     $132,953.60

Lesley, Craig Heath     Netwrk Systems Mger   $132,953.60

Alpaugh, Matthew T   Chief Civil Engr           $132,953.60

Parsons, Harold E    Network Systms Admi  $132,953.60

Kemp, Emily     Chief Civil Engineer            $132,953.60

Boozer, Kenneth W    Cty Traffic Engineers  $132,953.60

Rohling, Brian E  Chief Civil Engineer          $132,953.60

Buchina, James Cameron Chief Civil Engnr  $132,953.60

Kelley, Tonya      Chief Civil Engineer           $132,953.60

Shavers, Angela Ren IT Project Manager     $132,953.60

Hayden, Cedric W    Chief Civil Engnr        $132,953.60

Kornegay, Natalie E    Chief Civil Engnr      $132,953.60

Chapman, George Michael Chief Civil Engnr  $132,953.60

Source: Jefferson County

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR