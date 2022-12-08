Highest Paid Employees in Jefferson County (AL)

The Birmingham Times
Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times.
Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers.
Full Name Title Annual Salary
Lawson, T A County Atty $323,939.20
Markert, Ralph C County Mger $288,745.60
Hulsey, Travis A Dir. Revenue $250,702.40
Dixon, Angela M CFO $242,548.80
Carter, Heather Marie Dir. Roads/Trans $237,286.40
Lanier, Daren A Chief Dep. Dir. Rev $236,433.60
Strahl, David Dep. Cty Mger $236,246.40
Hamilton, Frederick L Dir. Comm&Econ $227,385.60
Karra, Srikanth Chief Info Ofcr $227,115.20
Wilkins, Trisha Hill Dir. General Services $220,500.80
Denard, David Dir. Environ. Services $216,569.60
Smith, Shawnna Haas Dep. County Atty $212,950.40
Grainger, Brent G Asst. County Atty. $199,804.80
Walton, Romissa Dep. Dir. HR $190,340.80
Roberts, Phillip N Dep. Dir. HC&ECO $178,339.20
Dawson, Tonya R Selection Mgr. $178,172.80
Snyder, Edna Blaylock Chief Compl. Offcr $178,172.80
White, Daniel A Dep. Dir. Environ Svcs $178,172.80
Parker, Malinda Stubbs Mger Tax Collect. $178,172.80
Tanner, Margaret Evelyn Dep. Dir. ESD $177,923.20
Stephenson, Barry Chair Brd of Regis. $177,673.60
Crespo, Antonio Dep. Dir. IMS-IT $173,035.20
Grier, Monique Tyler Dir of YTH Deten $171,246.40
Knight, Maria A Chair BOE $169,187.20
Carr, Robert Johnathan Dep. Dir. Rd&Tran $167,627.20
Mcmillan, French A BOE Asst. Cty Atty $161,262.40
North, William R Dep. Dist Atty Bess $158,378.96
Fields, James Chief Prob Offcr $157,872.00
Carroll, Donald McKinley Asst. Cty Atty $157,310.40
Curtis, William Vincent HR Div. Mgr $153,899.20
Moore, Wesley Scott Mgr. Tax Collection $153,899.20
Juzang, Sophia Watson Risk Manager $153,899.20
Obare, Mercy Ireri HR Div. Manager $153,899.20
Gulledge, Robert Keith Mgr. Info Tech. Infra. $153,899.20
Hays, Helen Ann PIO $152,256.00
Baugh, Dayla Renee Dep. Dir. Roads $142,750.40
Allman, Rance Sr. Ass/Dev. Spec $139,588.80
Taylor, Douglas R Sr. Systm Archi. $139,588.80
Gunter, Jeffrey S Chief Civil Engineer $139,588.80
Koladish, Jamie Sr. Ass/Dev. Spec $139,588.80
Myers, Maurice W Mgr Systm Analys $139,588.80
Tyler, Charles E Mobile Equip Mgr $139,588.80
Pruitt, Eric Raymond Dep. Dir. Revenue $139,588.80
Dowe, Landon J Sr. Systms Analyst $139,588.80
Sullen, Benjamin L Bus. Ptner Mgr Compl $139,588.80
Lovell, Shannon Lea Autom&Cntrols Engr $139,588.80
Ogden, David H Prop. Appraisal Super. $132,953.60
Lesley, Craig Heath Netwrk Systems Mger $132,953.60
Alpaugh, Matthew T Chief Civil Engr $132,953.60
Parsons, Harold E Network Systms Admi $132,953.60
Kemp, Emily Chief Civil Engineer $132,953.60
Boozer, Kenneth W Cty Traffic Engineers $132,953.60
Rohling, Brian E Chief Civil Engineer $132,953.60
Buchina, James Cameron Chief Civil Engnr $132,953.60
Kelley, Tonya Chief Civil Engineer $132,953.60
Shavers, Angela Ren IT Project Manager $132,953.60
Hayden, Cedric W Chief Civil Engnr $132,953.60
Kornegay, Natalie E Chief Civil Engnr $132,953.60
Chapman, George Michael Chief Civil Engnr $132,953.60
Source: Jefferson County