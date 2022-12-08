Highest Paid Employees in Jefferson County (AL)

The Birmingham Times

Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times.

Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers.

Full Name Title Annual Salary

Lawson, T A County Atty $323,939.20

Markert, Ralph C County Mger $288,745.60

Hulsey, Travis A Dir. Revenue $250,702.40

Dixon, Angela M CFO $242,548.80

Carter, Heather Marie Dir. Roads/Trans $237,286.40

Lanier, Daren A Chief Dep. Dir. Rev $236,433.60

Strahl, David Dep. Cty Mger $236,246.40

Hamilton, Frederick L Dir. Comm&Econ $227,385.60

Karra, Srikanth Chief Info Ofcr $227,115.20

Wilkins, Trisha Hill Dir. General Services $220,500.80

Denard, David Dir. Environ. Services $216,569.60

Smith, Shawnna Haas Dep. County Atty $212,950.40

Grainger, Brent G Asst. County Atty. $199,804.80

Walton, Romissa Dep. Dir. HR $190,340.80

Roberts, Phillip N Dep. Dir. HC&ECO $178,339.20

Dawson, Tonya R Selection Mgr. $178,172.80

Snyder, Edna Blaylock Chief Compl. Offcr $178,172.80

White, Daniel A Dep. Dir. Environ Svcs $178,172.80

Parker, Malinda Stubbs Mger Tax Collect. $178,172.80

Tanner, Margaret Evelyn Dep. Dir. ESD $177,923.20

Stephenson, Barry Chair Brd of Regis. $177,673.60

Crespo, Antonio Dep. Dir. IMS-IT $173,035.20

Grier, Monique Tyler Dir of YTH Deten $171,246.40

Knight, Maria A Chair BOE $169,187.20

Carr, Robert Johnathan Dep. Dir. Rd&Tran $167,627.20

Mcmillan, French A BOE Asst. Cty Atty $161,262.40

North, William R Dep. Dist Atty Bess $158,378.96

Fields, James Chief Prob Offcr $157,872.00

Carroll, Donald McKinley Asst. Cty Atty $157,310.40

Curtis, William Vincent HR Div. Mgr $153,899.20

Moore, Wesley Scott Mgr. Tax Collection $153,899.20

Juzang, Sophia Watson Risk Manager $153,899.20

Obare, Mercy Ireri HR Div. Manager $153,899.20

Gulledge, Robert Keith Mgr. Info Tech. Infra. $153,899.20

Hays, Helen Ann PIO $152,256.00

Baugh, Dayla Renee Dep. Dir. Roads $142,750.40

Allman, Rance Sr. Ass/Dev. Spec $139,588.80

Taylor, Douglas R Sr. Systm Archi. $139,588.80

Gunter, Jeffrey S Chief Civil Engineer $139,588.80

Koladish, Jamie Sr. Ass/Dev. Spec $139,588.80

Myers, Maurice W Mgr Systm Analys $139,588.80

Tyler, Charles E Mobile Equip Mgr $139,588.80

Pruitt, Eric Raymond Dep. Dir. Revenue $139,588.80

Dowe, Landon J Sr. Systms Analyst $139,588.80

Sullen, Benjamin L Bus. Ptner Mgr Compl $139,588.80

Lovell, Shannon Lea Autom&Cntrols Engr $139,588.80

Ogden, David H Prop. Appraisal Super. $132,953.60

Lesley, Craig Heath Netwrk Systems Mger $132,953.60

Alpaugh, Matthew T Chief Civil Engr $132,953.60

Parsons, Harold E Network Systms Admi $132,953.60

Kemp, Emily Chief Civil Engineer $132,953.60

Boozer, Kenneth W Cty Traffic Engineers $132,953.60

Rohling, Brian E Chief Civil Engineer $132,953.60

Buchina, James Cameron Chief Civil Engnr $132,953.60

Kelley, Tonya Chief Civil Engineer $132,953.60

Shavers, Angela Ren IT Project Manager $132,953.60

Hayden, Cedric W Chief Civil Engnr $132,953.60

Kornegay, Natalie E Chief Civil Engnr $132,953.60

Chapman, George Michael Chief Civil Engnr $132,953.60

Source: Jefferson County

