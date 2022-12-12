Titusville Branch Manager Reba Williams Named Jeffco’s Librarian of the Year

The Birmingham Times

Titusville Library Branch Manager Reba Williams has been was named the 2022 Jefferson County Public Library Association (JCPLA) Librarian of The Year Award.

The award is given by the JCPLA, whose members include employees of nearly 40 county libraries, to celebrate individuals or organizations that have made a significant contribution to libraries in Jefferson County.

Librarians are nominated by their staff and the luncheon was held Tuesday at the Homewood Public Library.

“I am grateful to be recognized with this year’s Librarian of the Year Award,” said Williams. “I am so thankful to my peers who nominated me for this honor. I also want to voice my gratitude [to those] . . . who have provided guidance and support to my career over the last year or so. I deeply appreciate their confidence in me. Finally, I would like to thank my staff at Titusville. I am so grateful for [their] hard work . . . [and] being a team that I can always count on!”

Reba Williams began overseeing Titusville Library, located at #2 6th Avenue SW, as branch manager in August 2021.

Since becoming branch manager, Williams has implemented several new programs that helped transform the Titusville Library and increase attendance by patrons. Williams has implemented several new programs to “engage, educate and empower: the community.

Chief among these programs have been the Titusville Community Resource Days, which are held every first Wednesday and Thursday of the month. At each event, patrons are provided with resources such as food boxes and diapers, along with access to medical and mental health services, the UAB Mobile Market Mobile and senior citizens’ consultations.

“Most people think we only offer books. But we are so much more,” said Williams.

Among the programs and services Williams has begun at Titusville Library:

* The first Titusville Christmas Resource Day, giving away 50 bicycles and other holiday gifts to families in need

* Monthly Titusville Senior Resource Day activities including free lunches, a senior prom held this past May, and a senior Christmas event taking place later this month.

* A Titusville Senior Fitness Class for older adults and a Titusville Library TikTok Club for youth.

* Titusville Library collaboration with UAB HealthSmart Mobile Market.

Williams, who has been employed for 20 years at the Birmingham Public Library, has a Master of Library and Information Studies from the University of Alabama.

Williams wrote a blog for BPL in May 2020 about obtaining a master’s degree in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams is currently pursuing a doctorate at UA in Communication & Information Sciences, with a concentration on Librarianship, Social Justice and Inclusion.

“To make a change, you have to be willing to step out and do something bold and daring,” said Williams, “I’m blessed to be able to bridge the gaps for the patrons in the community of Titusville.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

