Birmingham’s Newly-Formed Social Media Club to Meet Wed. Feb. 22

By Nicole S. Daniel

The Birmingham Times

Advertising, marketing and PR specialists all have their support groups so why not social media professionals? That’s a question Hailey Yeager, co-founder of the newly formed Birmingham Social Media Club (SMC), began asking during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“Social media was the driving force for change, turmoil and more during 2020 and social media professionals were put on the frontlines,” said Yeager, who currently works at CBG Strategies, a strategic communications firm in Birmingham, AL as the Senior Digital Strategist.

She added that social media is a melting pot of ideas, experiences, expression and more. “It’s a space where you can inspire positive change and encourage meaningful connections between people worlds away.”

Birmingham SMC will host its monthly meetup on February 22, at Carrigan’s Beer Garden, 2910 6th Ave. S., for an overview of the Club’s mission and get a rundown of the organization by co-founders Yeager and Meredith Davis.

Birmingham SMC was created to be a meeting place to support and promote the social media profession through professional education, networking, community service, ethics, quality and creativity, Yeager said.

“After all, advertisers have AAF [American Advertising Federation], marketers have AMA [American Marketing Association] and public relations professionals have PRSA [Public Relations Society of America]. We needed a space made by us for us,” Yeager said.

Asked about the impact of social media, Yeager said, “Billions of people around the world use social media to share information and make connections. It allows you to reach, nurture, and engage with your target audience — no matter their location. As a business owner, a brand manager, or a large B2B [Business 2 Business] corporation, it allows you to reach people that you never thought you would be able to. Social media has become the new word of mouth. And with over 75% of consumers using social media to search brands and their products it’s vital to get it right with the right guidance.”

The ultimate goal is for the organization to “go beyond hosting meetups for social media professionals to connect and branch into more impactful action,” Yeager said. “We hope to further solidify our role as professionals, uplift aspiring social media and content creators by providing scholarships, workshops, social media training, and more. It’s not just a get together club, it’s a ‘you get something out of it’ club.”

In addition, the organization could benefit the community by inspiring creatives and creating a safe space for them to be themselves, she said. “We know that having a true community for social media professionals is important and we saw the gap that needed to be filled. The creator economy needs to have a place in Birmingham,” Yeager said.

The club held its first social meet up in January, after becoming a nonprofit in December.

“The purpose of our first social event was to introduce the group to the social media professionals in Birmingham and let them know that we are here to support them,” Yeager said. “We wanted to have a laid-back atmosphere where people can talk about their social media efforts as professionals…and find a community with a common experience.”

Moving forward, the organization will host a mix of events like the one this Wednesday that include panels, workshops, and special speakers, and conversations within the social media community.

“Some examples for topics would be “how to navigate [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] while working in social media” or “how to build the perfect team” or “how social media managers are the next CMOs [chief marketing officers].”

For more information or to become a member visit www.bhamsocialmediaclub.org/join

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

