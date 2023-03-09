People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU



TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**CAYLA, TAE, QUINN, ZIPPORAH, BRICE & JELISA CLARAEE at the Nick.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

** R&B VOCALIST SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**THE WILLIAMSON BROTHERS, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, MADE AWARE, DEAD BILLIONAIRES, 12ELEVEN at The Nick.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**PAISLEY FIELDS with ANNIE DUKES, The DIRTY JANES & TAYLS at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO LAURYN HILL featuring ALEGNA at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with at the Nick.

**CAMP CULTURE with PATTY PERSHAYLA & THE MAYHAPS AND SNAILMATE at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY featuring SAXOPHONIST DELON CHARLEY at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND with Special Guests: THE SLAPS & TEEN MORTGAGE at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**LIVES LOST, LYNDHURST OBSERVE THE 93RD and TAYGALOO CAT The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**PARRIS BRIDGE, SLACKJAW with OUR FINAL FEUD at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**MARCH FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**HAPPY LEMMY, LOST IN A NAME, KINZIE at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…

Great Weather!! THIS SATURDAY…

IN MARCH….ST. PATRICK’S DAY…

**WOMEN IN FILM AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST – BIG selected by Stacey Davis Saturday; EAT PRAY LOVE selected by T. Marie King, TODAY; THE VIRGIN SUICIDES selected by Jackie Lo is TODAY, Friday and Sunday. WOMEN’S ADVENTURE FILM TOUR, TODAY and Saturday; LAST FLIGHT HOME, TODAY through Sunday; BIG on Saturday; THE BUSINESS OF CREATING is TODAY; SOUNDTRACK KARAOKE – AWARD WINNING SONGS is TODAY;

BAD MOVIE NIGHT is Friday, FREE; COCAINE BEAR is Friday through Sunday and HOLLYWOOD AWARDS SHOW WATCH PARTY is Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

FOR YOUR BUSINESS AND ENTERTAINMENT…

**HOLI: A FESTIVAL OF COLORS, Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**NEW EDITION, KEITH SWEAT AND GUY, Saturday, 8-11 p.m., Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

**BIRMINGHAM URBAN LEAGUE IS HOSTING THE PRATT CITY BUSINESS ASSOCIATION INTEREST MEETING. The meeting is Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church of North Pratt, 1330 Beall Street. If you are looking for support and to be involved with a team that protects your business, the Pratt City Business Association is preparing to form a board of dedicated individuals with your best business interest at heart.

**FIVE FARMS IRISH CREAM TASTING, March 16, 5-7 p.m. at LeNell’s Beverage Boutique.

**HOME OWNERSHIP SEMINAR, March 18, 9 a.m. at the Birmingham Urban League.

**PATTI LABELLE, March 19, at Alys Stephens Center. AND, DONTE K. HAYES – OBJECTS OF TOMORROW through March 25.

**BIRMINGHAM OPERA MARCH OPERA SHOTS, March 21, 6 p.m. at Ferus Artisan Ales (Trussville) FREE.

IN APRIL…

**CITY WIDE EASTER CELEBRATION AND FAMILY FAIR, Sunday, April 9, at the Birmingham Crossplex with a powerful word from DR. THOMAS BEAVERS. Starts at 10:30 a.m. with Pre-Celebration live with DJ CHRIS COLEMAN, 11:30 a.m. Celebration Service and 1-4 p.m. Post Celebration with fun rides, food trucks, and games including Mind Winder, Pirates Revenge, Reckless, Wacky Dome and more. Dress down, this is an outside event after service is over. Register at www.beatme2thestar.net.

**LITTLE BIG TOWN: FRIENDS OF MINE TOUR – The tour will kick off in Birmingham at the BJCC Concert Hall on April 13 with Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town consisting of members KAREN FAIRCHILD, PHILLIP SWEET, KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN and JIMI WESTBROOK.

AT OPERA BIRMINGHAM…

**HANSEL & GRETEL is April 21, 7:30 p.m. and April 23, 2:30 p.m. at Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. Enter a fantastical world full of magic, where fairies and angels appear, and an enchanted forest leads two lost children to a candy house where they must escape from a wicked witch. Composer Engelbert Humperdinck’s fairytale opera, Hansel & Gretel, based on the classic story from Brothers Grimm, is perfect for all ages! Featuring a wonderful cast of rising opera stars along with the Opera Birmingham Chorus, accompanied by members of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. Hansel & Gretel is sung in German with projected English translations. The performance length is approximately two hours with one intermission.

**OPERA SHOTS AND ANNUAL STREET PARTY – Opera Shots are Opera Birmingham’s annual series of casual pop-up concerts throughout the community, held in unexpected places and designed to break down the stereotypes of opera. Opera Shots concerts feature members of the Opera Birmingham Chorus and surprise guest artists presenting an open-mic-style concert of the greatest hits of opera and musical theater. – MAY OPERA SHOTS STREET PARTY is May 7, 5 p.m. on Second Avenue North in front of The Collins Bar. FREE.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WAYS OF SEEING: SPORTS AND GAMES through May 21.

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

**COMING SOON!!!…Look for SLOSS TECH – JUNE 9, 2023!

**25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL is AUGUST 21-27 in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

