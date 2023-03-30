People, Places, Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**CONNER KELLY & THE TIME WARP at the Nick.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**TRIBUTE TO CHAKA KAHN featuring JAZZ MCKENZIE at Perfect Note.

**MARCH MADNESS HIP HOP FESTIVAL at The Nick.

**CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN at Iron City.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**EDGEWATER: A VOLUNTEER LITTER CLEANUP, Saturday, 8:30 – 11 a.m. at 795 Galveston Street. 35224.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**TRIBUTE TO BABYFACE featuring YUNG VOKALZ AND THE MOVEMENT at Perfect Note.

**BOG MONKEY with the GODDAMN RIGHTS and HIGHER’N HELL at The Nick.

**JON LANGSTON at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EASTER EGG HUNT, 2- 4 p.m. at 2100 Lynngate Drive in Vestavia with moonwalks, food and more. FREE.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with MARTIN & ARTURITO at the Nick.

**ERIK VINCENT HUEY with SOUND & SHAPE and STARBELLY at The Nick.

** SUNDAY GOSPEL featuring JEREMY HILL AND FRIENDS at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**FINANCIAL CAREER EXPO is 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Ensley Loft, 1816 Avenue E. Bring your resume and dress to impress. It is a career expo and job fair for careers in banking and finance.

**BIRMINGHAM OPERA MARCH OPERA SHOTS, 6 p.m. at Ferus Artisan Ales (Trussville) FREE.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**FIRST JASON with MILLENIAL JONES at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**DOVER BROTHERS, BLOOD MOON RIOT & DANIEL MASON at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**TRENT IN THE TREES at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**FLICKERSTICK with SUBURBAN LOVE JUNKIES at The Nick.

**COLORS WORLDWIDE presents: R&B ONLY LIVE at Iron City.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…

**IN THE SPOTLIGHT…GRAND OPENING OF FIVE POINTS WEST FOOD GIANT MEAT DEPOT is April 5, Wednesday, 8 a.m. located at 2220 Bessemer Road. There will be a FREE bag of groceries for the first 100 customers on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

**WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH… Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories – SALUTE SELMA congratulates CATRENA NORRIS CARTER, PAM COOK, MYLA E. CALHOUN, BOBBIE KNIGHT, DR. JOAN HARRELL and DR. DONITHA JONES GRIFFIN at the WCCS Earl Goodwin Theater, 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway, in Selma, TODAY, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

**SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER & BENEFIT CONCERT featuring DR. DORINDA CLARK-COLE, FRIENDS and The MILES COLLEGE CHOIR, April 5, 7 p.m. at the Leslie S. Wright Fine Arts Center on Samford University’s campus.

FOR OPPORTUNITIES…

**UNDERSTAND AND COMMUNICATE THE VALUE OF YOUR BUSINESS, TODAY, 6- 8 p.m. at the Birmingham Urban League. Hosted by Gilberto Herrera and the Birmingham Urban League.

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN SUMMER ART CAMPS are open for registration. Rising 2nd- 5th graders can paint, draw and sculpt to create works of art influenced by artists from Alabama in “I’M AN ALABAMA ARTIST, TOO!” Rising 6th- 12th graders can select from a variety of camps drawing, sculpture, digital art, portfolio development, clay, sewing and fashion printmaking and more. You may qualify for free to reduced tuition. Register at clairelesar@spaceoneeleven,org.

**BIRMINGHAM AIRPORT AUTHORITY SUMMER INTERNSHIP – The Birmingham Airport Authority has its 2023 Summer Internship applications for high school students. Go to the website for more.

**TITUSVILLE DAY 2023 CALL FOR VENDORS – Titusville is seeking licensed vendors to participate in the Annual event on July 4th, 4-7 p.m. at Memorial Park

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WAYS OF SEEING: SPORTS AND GAMES through May 21.

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**2023 CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

IN APRIL…

**SATURDAY – END ADDICTION BHAM WEEK City Walk at 11 a.m.

**SUNDAY – EASTER EGG HUNT, 2-4 p.m. in Vestavia at 2100 Lynngate Drive.

**APRIL 5 – MILES COLLEGE 125th ANNIVERSARY BENEFIT CONCERT featuring DR. DORINDA CLARK-COLE at the Leslie S. Wright Center, 872 Montague Dr. at 6 p.m.

APRIL 6 – ASC and ASO presents JOHN PAUL WHITE with ALABAMA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, 7 – 9 p.m. at Alys Stephens Center.

**APRIL 6 – SENIOR CITIZEN’S EASTER EGG HUNT, Thursday, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Legion Field Stadium Soccer Field with food, fun, games, vendors, find the golden egg, prizes and free refreshments.

**APRIL 9 – EASTER AT FAITH CHAPEL – BIRMINGHAM, Sunday 10:30 a.m.

**APRIL 9 – CITY WIDE EASTER CELEBRATION AND FAMILY FAIR, on Sunday, at the Birmingham Crossplex with a powerful word from DR. THOMAS BEAVERS. Starts at 10:30 a.m. with Pre-Celebration live with DJ CHRIS COLEMAN, 11:30 a.m. Celebration Service and 1-4 p.m. Post Celebration with fun rides, food trucks, and games including Mind Winder, Pirates Revenge, Reckless, Wacky Dome and more. Dress down, this is an outside event after service is over. Register at www.beatme2thestar.net.

**APRIL 13 – LITTLE BIG TOWN: FRIENDS OF MINE TOUR – The tour will kick off in Birmingham at the BJCC Concert Hall with Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town consisting of members KAREN FAIRCHILD, PHILLIP SWEET, KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN and JIMI WESTBROOK.

**APRIL 14 – SIDEWALK SCRAMBLE KICKOFF is open to filmmakers statewide. Teams will take on 48 hours of writing, directing, and editing their own short film from scratch April 14-16. There will be Cash Prizes for Jury and Audience award winners and screening during the 25th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival. The kickoff meeting will be via Zoom on April 15 at 7 p.m.

**APRIL 21 – SMOKEY ROBINSON at Alys Stephens Center.

**APRIL 22 – GRAFFICA LIVE! – Celebrating Black Culture Through Arts, Saturday, 4 p.m. at St. John AME Church, 708 15th Street North with African drums, dance, poetry, song, film and more.

**APRIL 22 – YOUTUBE MONEYMAKING MACHINE WORKSHOP with DJ STRICK. For more, go to: Icreatevideos.net.

**APRIL 22 – JANET JACKSON TOGETHER AGAIN with Special Guest LUDACRIS, Saturday at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

**APRIL 23 …in Montgomery – RIVER REGION FASHION WEEK at 2596 Eastern Blvd, with appearances by DJ MEEK, DJ OZ and TOY TOY of 97.9 FM. – 11-6 p.m. Free Admission and 25 Vendors, 1 p.m. is Barber & Beauty Battle and 6 p.m. is Back to the Fashion Runway Show with eight emerging designers, 40 models and more. For more, go to: www.riverregionfashionweek.com.

**APRIL 30 – CELEBRATE THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE BIZARRE T-SHIRT BRUNCH as it presents the T-Shirt Design Bar “THE ATTITUDES”, 2 p.m. at Bizarre the Coffee Bar, in downtown, located at 217 22nd Street north. Choose a B! Attitude and create your personalized B! Shirt. Celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of the B! Mobile T-Shirt Truck. List of attitudes include but not limited to A Blessing, Intentional, Thankful, Positive, Beautiful, Conscious, Focused, Exciting, True, All In, Lucky and Zealous. Gotta B shirt Yet?

APRIL 30 …in Montgomery – LADIES NIGHT, The Stage Play at Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts. Musical Direction is by DEE HILL

AT OPERA BIRMINGHAM… in April and May…

**APRIL 21 and 23 – HANSEL & GRETEL is April 21, 7:30 p.m. and April 23, 2:30 p.m. at Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. Enter a fantastical world full of magic, where fairies and angels appear, and an enchanted forest leads two lost children to a candy house where they must escape from a wicked witch. Composer Engelbert Humperdinck’s fairytale opera, Hansel & Gretel, based on the classic story from Brothers Grimm, is perfect for all ages! Featuring a wonderful cast of rising opera stars along with the Opera Birmingham Chorus, accompanied by members of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. Hansel & Gretel is sung in German with projected English translations. The performance length is approximately two hours with one intermission.

**MAY 7 – OPERA SHOTS AND ANNUAL STREET PARTY – Opera Shots are Opera Birmingham’s annual series of casual pop-up concerts throughout the community, held in unexpected places and designed to break down the stereotypes of opera. Opera Shots concerts feature members of the Opera Birmingham Chorus and surprise guest artists presenting an open-mic-style concert of the greatest hits of opera and musical theater. – MAY OPERA SHOTS STREET PARTY is May 7, 5 p.m. on Second Avenue North in front of The Collins Bar. FREE.

**COMING SOON!!!…

**JUNE 9 – Look for SLOSS TECH.

**AUGUST 21-27 -25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

