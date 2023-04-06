People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU



HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**TRENT IN THE TREES at the Nick.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**NEW JACK CITY LIVE ON STAGE at the BJCC Concert Hall Friday.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**FLICKERSTICK with SUBURBAN LOVE JUNKIES at The Nick.

**COLORS WORLDWIDE presents: R&B ONLY LIVE at Iron City.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**ACTRESS/VOCALIST CHANDRA CURRELLEY at Perfect Note.

**THE CANCELLATIONS, ZYX & THE SICK F@CKS at The Nick.

**JXDN at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EASTER EGG HUNT, 2- 4 p.m. at 2100 Lynngate Drive in Vestavia with moonwalks, food and more. FREE.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with RAMBLIN’ RICKEY TATE at the Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLE at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**FINANCIAL CAREER EXPO is 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Ensley Loft, 1816 Avenue E. Bring your resume and dress to impress. It is a career expo and job fair for careers in banking and finance.

**BIRMINGHAM OPERA MARCH OPERA SHOTS, 6 p.m. at Ferus Artisan Ales (Trussville) FREE.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**ACOUSTIC EVENING WITH SUNNY SWEENEY at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**YAWNI WITH LEFT ON RED & MCKENNA GRAY at The Nick.

**YOUNG NUDY at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**AN ACOUSTIC EVENING WITH TAYLOR MANNING, KANOU & FRIENDS at the Nick.

**YOUNG NUDY at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**SAINT SOCIAL WITH EMPTY ATLAS, PORTICO & PALOMINO at The Nick.

**RUSTON KELLY at Iron City.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…

**HAZING at the Sidewalk Cinema on Wednesday Sidewalk will be preceded by a FREE lecture with director BYRON HURT, exploring the obstacles and triumphs of creating a feature length documentary film on April 12, 5 p.m.

FOR OPPORTUNITIES…

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN SUMMER ART CAMPS are open for registration. Rising 2nd- 5th graders can paint, draw and sculpt to create works of art influenced by artists from Alabama in “I’M AN ALABAMA ARTIST, TOO!” Rising 6th- 12th graders can select from a variety of camps – drawing, sculpture, digital art, portfolio development, clay, sewing and fashion printmaking and more. You may qualify for free to reduced tuition. Register at clairelesar@spaceoneeleven,org.

**BIRMINGHAM AIRPORT AUTHORITY SUMMER INTERNSHIP – The Birmingham Airport Authority has its 2023 Summer Internship applications for high school students. Go to the website for more.

**TITUSVILLE DAY 2023 CALL FOR VENDORS – Titusville is seeking licensed vendors to participate in the Annual event on July 4th, 4-7 p.m. at Memorial Park.

IN THE SOUTHEAST…

…IN CLANTON, Alabama…

**SATURDAY – PEACH OUTDOOR SPRING GARDEN EVENT, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

…IN LOUISIANA…

**MAY 5 – NINTH ANNUAL MARGARITA MAYHEM CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION & DAY PARTY at 3000 Franklin Avenue in New Orleans Culture Park. There will margaritas, street tacos and more delicious eats with DJs and vendors. Call 504-323-5065 for more.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**TODAY – EASTER TEEN TALK NIGHT with a message, egg filling, food and friends for youth, 6:30 – 8 p.m. in the Music Room.

**SUNDAY – EASTER EGG HUNT, crafts and refreshments immediately following the 9:30 Easter Worship Service.

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th(Children’s Church)

6- 12th (Collision)

**APRIL 23 – BAPTISM during the 9:30 a.m. Worship Service.

**APRIL 30 – FAMILY ON THE 5TH outing is immediately following worship service. Matt at the Negro Southern League Museum for entertainment, history, food and fun with family and friends.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WAYS OF SEEING: SPORTS AND GAMES through May 21.

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

**APRIL 16, NEXT SUNDAY, Meet 1:45 p.m.for Southeastern Outings Sunday Dayhike in Oak Mountain State Park- DETAILS: Enjoy a moderate four to five-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up able to walk the distance of about four miles without complaining and complete the hike are welcome. Share an adventure! Bring a friend. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. Plan to depart at 2 p.m. Bring $5/person ($2 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink. Info. and Trip Leader: Randall Adkins, 205/317-6969.

IN APRIL… in and around the southeast…

**TODAY – ASC and ASO presents JOHN PAUL WHITE with ALABAMA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, 7 – 9 p.m. at Alys Stephens Center.

**TODAY – SENIOR CITIZEN’S EASTER EGG HUNT, Thursday, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Legion Field Stadium Soccer Field with food, fun, games, vendors, find the golden egg, prizes and free refreshments.

**APRIL 9 – EASTER AT FAITH CHAPEL – BIRMINGHAM, Sunday 10:30 a.m.

**APRIL 9 – CITY WIDE EASTER CELEBRATION AND FAMILY FAIR, on Sunday, at the Birmingham Crossplex with a powerful word from DR. THOMAS BEAVERS. Starts at 10:30 a.m. with Pre-Celebration live with DJ CHRIS COLEMAN, 11:30 a.m. Celebration Service and 1-4 p.m. Post Celebration with fun rides, food trucks, and games including Mind Winder, Pirates Revenge, Reckless, Wacky Dome and more. Dress down, this is an outside event after service is over. Register at www.beatme2thestar.net.

**APRIL 13 – LITTLE BIG TOWN: FRIENDS OF MINE TOUR – The tour will kick off in Birmingham at the BJCC Concert Hall with Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town consisting of members KAREN FAIRCHILD, PHILLIP SWEET, KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN and JIMI WESTBROOK.

**APRIL 14 – SIDEWALK SCRAMBLE KICKOFF is open to filmmakers statewide. Teams will take on 48 hours of writing, directing, and editing their own short film from scratch April 14-16. There will be Cash Prizes for Jury and Audience award winners and screening during the 25th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival. The kickoff meeting will be via Zoom on April 15 at 7 p.m.

**APRIL 16 – IN MONTGOMERY… ORGAN CONCERT, 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with internationally acclaimed organist, DOUGLAS CLEVELAND.

**APRIL 21 – SMOKEY ROBINSON at Alys Stephens Center.

**APRIL 22 – GRAFFICA LIVE! – Celebrating Black Culture Through Arts, Saturday, 4 p.m. at St. John AME Church, 708 15th Street North with African drums, dance, poetry, song, film and more.

**APRIL 22 – YOUTUBE MONEYMAKING MACHINE WORKSHOP with DJ STRICK. For more, go to: Icreatevideos.net.

**APRIL 22 – JANET JACKSON TOGETHER AGAIN with Special Guest LUDACRIS, Saturday at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

**APRIL 23 …in Montgomery – RIVER REGION FASHION WEEK at 2596 Eastern Blvd, with appearances by DJ MEEK, DJ OZ and TOY TOY of 97.9 FM. – 11-6 p.m. Free Admission and 25 Vendors, 1 p.m. is Barber & Beauty Battle and 6 p.m. is Back to the Fashion Runway Show with eight emerging designers, 40 models and more. For more, go to: www.riverregionfashionweek.com.

**APRIL 30 – CELEBRATE THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE BIZARRE T-SHIRT BRUNCH as it presents the T-Shirt Design Bar “THE ATTITUDES”, 2 p.m. at Bizarre the Coffee Bar, in downtown, located at 217 22nd Street north. Choose a B! Attitude and create your personalized B! Shirt. Celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of the B! Mobile T-Shirt Truck. List of attitudes include but not limited to A Blessing, Intentional, Thankful, Positive, Beautiful, Conscious, Focused, Exciting, True, All In, Lucky and Zealous. Gotta B shirt Yet?

APRIL 30 …in Montgomery – LADIES NIGHT, The Stage Play at Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts. Musical Direction is by DEE HILL

AT OPERA BIRMINGHAM… in April and May…

**APRIL 21 and 23 – HANSEL & GRETEL is April 21, 7:30 p.m. and April 23, 2:30 p.m. at Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. Enter a fantastical world full of magic, where fairies and angels appear, and an enchanted forest leads two lost children to a candy house where they must escape from a wicked witch. Composer Engelbert Humperdinck’s fairytale opera, Hansel & Gretel, based on the classic story from Brothers Grimm, is perfect for all ages! Featuring a wonderful cast of rising opera stars along with the Opera Birmingham Chorus, accompanied by members of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. Hansel & Gretel is sung in German with projected English translations. The performance length is approximately two hours with one intermission.

**MAY 7 – OPERA SHOTS AND ANNUAL STREET PARTY – Opera Shots are Opera Birmingham’s annual series of casual pop-up concerts throughout the community, held in unexpected places and designed to break down the stereotypes of opera. Opera Shots concerts feature members of the Opera Birmingham Chorus and surprise guest artists presenting an open-mic-style concert of the greatest hits of opera and musical theater. – MAY OPERA SHOTS STREET PARTY is May 7, 5 p.m. on Second Avenue North in front of The Collins Bar. FREE.

**COMING SOON!!!…

**JUNE 9 – Look for SLOSS TECH.

**AUGUST 21-27 -25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

