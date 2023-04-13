People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**AN ACOUSTIC EVENING WITH TAYLOR MANNING, KANOU, ERIKA & FRIENDS at the Nick.

**YOUNG NUDY at Iron City.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**SAINT SOCIAL WITH EMPTY ATLAS, PORTICO & PALOMINO at The Nick.

**RUSTON KELLY at Iron City.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**SAXOPHONIST ERIC DARIUS at Perfect Note.

**THE QUEERS, SUZI MOON, THE RAGING NATHANS & SKEPTIC? at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**DRAG NIGHT at the Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLE at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**OSCAR LINDSEY at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**THINK SANITY HUNNIVEGA AND GLOOM GIRL MFG at The Nick.

**ORVILLE PECK at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**BLACKPOOL MECCA WITH CARPOOL KIDS, ODD POLLY & ZACH PERSON at The Nick.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…

SPOT LIGHT –

**EVENTIVE SPORTS – Bruno Event Team, the event management company behind the Regions Tradition golf tournament, Indy Grand Prix, SEC Baseball Tournament and other events, is rebranding as Eventive Sports. Eventive Sports has also named Colin Roberts as co-owner, president and COO. Ronald G. Bruno, one of the company’s original founders, remains chairman emeritus.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**DON”T MISS OAK MOUNTAIN DAYHIKE, this SATURDAY! Call 205–317-6969 for more.

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**TODAY…ENYS MEN, 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m.

**TODAY…SOUNDTRACK KARAOKE – AUTEUR NIGHT, 7 p.m., FREE.

**ONLY YESTERDAY, TODAY at 2:30 p.m., FRIDAY at 2:30 and 5 p.m., SATURDAY at 2, 4:30 and 9:30 p.m. and SUNDAY at 2 and 6:30 p.m.

**FRIDAY…RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE SEASON 15 WATCH PARTY, at 7 p.m. FREE.

**EO, FRIDAY at 2, 4, and 7:30 p.m., SATURDAY at 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. and SUNDAY at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

**FRIDAY…STATEWIDE SCRAMBLE KICKOFF (VIRTUAL) at 7 p.m.

**CLUE THE MOVIE, SATURDAY at 11:59 p.m. (Midnight Madness) and SUNDAY at 4:30 and 7 p.m.

**CINEMA BAR OPEN, Thursday through Sunday 2 – 10 p.m. with Happy Hour 2- 5 p.m.

IN THE SOUTHEAST…

…IN LOUISIANA…

**MAY 5 – NINTH ANNUAL MARGARITA MAYHEM CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION & DAY PARTY at 3000 Franklin Avenue in New Orleans Culture Park. There will margaritas, street tacos and more delicious eats with DJs and vendors. Call 504-323-5065 for more.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WAYS OF SEEING: SPORTS AND GAMES through May 21.

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

IN APRIL… in and around the southeast…

**SUNDAY – IN MONTGOMERY… ORGAN CONCERT, 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with internationally acclaimed organist, DOUGLAS CLEVELAND.

**NEXT FRIDAY – SMOKEY ROBINSON at Alys Stephens Center.

**NEXT SATURDAY – GRAFFICA LIVE! – Celebrating Black Culture Through Arts, Saturday, 4 p.m. at St. John AME Church, 708 15th Street North with African drums, dance, poetry, song, film and more.

**NEXT SATURDAY – YOUTUBE MONEYMAKING MACHINE WORKSHOP with DJ STRICK. For more, go to: Icreatevideos.net.

**NEXT SATURDAY – JANET JACKSON TOGETHER AGAIN with Special Guest LUDACRIS, Saturday at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

**NEXT SUNDAY …in Montgomery – RIVER REGION FASHION WEEK at 2596 Eastern Blvd, with appearances by DJ MEEK, DJ OZ and TOY TOY of 97.9 FM. – 11-6 p.m. Free Admission and 25 Vendors, 1 p.m. is Barber & Beauty Battle and 6 p.m. is Back to the Fashion Runway Show with eight emerging designers, 40 models and more. For more, go to: www.riverregionfashionweek.com.

**APRIL 24 – LIL WAYNE at Iron City.

**APRIL 26 – JOE P at Saturn

**APRIL 30 – CELEBRATE THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE BIZARRE T-SHIRT BRUNCH as it presents the T-Shirt Design Bar “THE ATTITUDES”, 2 p.m. at Bizarre the Coffee Bar, in downtown, located at 217 22nd Street north. Choose a B! Attitude and create your personalized B! Shirt. Celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of the B! Mobile T-Shirt Truck. List of attitudes include but not limited to A Blessing, Intentional, Thankful, Positive, Beautiful, Conscious, Focused, Exciting, True, All In, Lucky and Zealous. Gotta B shirt Yet?

APRIL 30 …in Montgomery – LADIES NIGHT, The Stage Play at Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts. Musical Direction is by DEE HILL.

AT OPERA BIRMINGHAM… in April and May…

**APRIL 21 and 23 – HANSEL & GRETEL is April 21, 7:30 p.m. and April 23, 2:30 p.m. at Dorothy Jemison Day Theater.

**MAY 7 – OPERA SHOTS AND ANNUAL STREET PARTY – Opera Shots are Opera Birmingham’s annual series of casual pop-up concerts throughout the community, held in unexpected places and designed to break down the stereotypes of opera. Opera Shots concerts feature members of the Opera Birmingham Chorus and surprise guest artists presenting an open-mic-style concert of the greatest hits of opera and musical theater. – MAY OPERA SHOTS STREET PARTY is May 7, 5 p.m. on Second Avenue North in front of The Collins Bar. FREE.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th(Children’s Church)

6- 12th (Collision)

**APRIL 23 – BAPTISM during the 9:30 a.m. Worship Service.

**APRIL 30 – FAMILY ON THE 5TH outing is immediately following worship service. Meet at the Negro Southern League Museum for entertainment, history, food and fun with family and friends.

FOR OPPORTUNITIES…

**BIRMINGHAM AIRPORT AUTHORITY SUMMER INTERNSHIP – The Birmingham Airport Authority has its 2023 Summer Internship applications for high school students. Go to the website for more.

**TITUSVILLE DAY 2023 CALL FOR VENDORS – Titusville is seeking licensed vendors to participate in the Annual event on July 4th, 4-7 p.m. at Memorial Park.

COMING SOON!!!…

**JUNE 9 – Look for SLOSS TECH.

**AUGUST 21-27 -25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

