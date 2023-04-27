People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**BONE ZONE with The GREAT JANE at The Nick.

**ORVILLE PECK at Iron City.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**PALE IRIS at Elysian Gardens.

**FLUTIST ALEXANDER ZONJIC featuring JAMES LLOYD from PIECES OF A DREAM at Perfect Note.

**THE DREADED LARAMIE with ODD POLLY AND PENNY CIRCUS at The Nick.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**JENNI’S MIXTAPE at the Elysian Gardens, 8-11 p.m.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**AMPLIFIED NOIZ featuring CHRISTNAY AND SAME at Perfect Note.

**BLOOD, GUTS & BUTTS: OBSIDIAN SHRINE, VIRTUAL ANNIHILATION, MAGGOT GAG, BLOOD & BRUTALITY, CRIMSON MASK, NOLAN’S FLIGHT, FUNERAL WASTE, COAGULATED & MORE at The Nick.

**LONG LIVE: A TAYLOR SWIFT INSPIRED DANCE PARTY at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**A SHORT FILM – LOVE WITHOUT PAROLE is one of two short films that will be aired April 30, Sunday, 8 p.m. in the program ‘Justice Is A Beginning’ on Alabama Public television World channel (10.4) The film is by GREG WOMBLE & ELAINE WITT.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH KYLE KIMBRELL Every 4th Sunday at the Nick.

**STARFIRE, MOTHER OF DEMONS & STEEL PANDA at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SAXOPHONIST DELON CHARLEY at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**THE DISCO BISCUITS at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**CREATURES OF CONTENT & THINK SANITY at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**FOR LACK OF A TERM WITH BILLY BRONCO at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**MEDICINE BUS WITH RUFFINO at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…

SPOTLIGHT –

**GUEST SPEAKER TONY PORTER at HEAL TO LIVE SERIES, Sunday, 8 a.m. at Tuxedo Ballroom. Host “Brothers Let’s Talk” Heal to Live Series presents BREAKING OUT OF THE MAN BOX HEALTHY MANHOOD featuring guest speaker Tony Porter, with Health Screenings, Vaccines, and Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. Register at Brotherletstalk.com.

**THIS IS POLITICAL SEASON…Politics is in the air as JUDGE JANINE HUNT-HILLIARD, Presiding Judge of Jefferson County Family Court campaign kicked off recently.

**DON’T MISS… THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE BIZARRE T-SHIRT BRUNCH CELEBRATION as it presents the T-Shirt Design Bar “THE ATTITUDES”, next Sunday, 2 p.m. at Bizarre the Coffee Bar, in downtown, located at 217 22nd Street North. Choose a B! Attitude and create your personalized B! Shirt. Celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of the B! Mobile T-Shirt Truck. List of attitudes include but not limited to A Blessing, Intentional, Thankful, Positive, Beautiful, Conscious, Focused, Exciting, True, All In, Lucky and Zealous. Gotta B shirt Yet?

BRINGING APRIL TO AN END…

**APRIL 27 – TRAE CROWDER – THE LIBERAL REDNECK is in Birmingham.

**APRIL 27 – UNLOCKING FUNDING SECRETS, 6 p.m. at 5305 1st Avenue North. Join in person or virtually, on eventbrite.com.

**APRIL 27 – TAP TAKEOVER/ THE BEER HOG, at the Beer Hog in Pelham, 7 p.m.

**APRIL 27-29 – 14th ANNUAL BAMA COAST CRUSIN’ at Orange Beach, Ala.

**APRIL 28 – PALE IRIS at Elysian Gardens, 101 40th Street South, 8-11 p.m.

**APRIL 29 – REGGAE BLOCK PARTY at LIT on 8th/ Rev. Abram Woods Jr. Blvd. with JAMAICA BAMA GEAR.

**April 29 – INFUSE SERIES, Noon – 5 p.m. at 1525 4th Avenue North. www.datsunhenry.com.

**APRIL 29 – BOB SYKES BBQ & BLUES FESTIVAL, 1623 2nd Avenue N, Bessemer, NOON – 8 p.m.

**APRIL 30 …in Montgomery – LADIES NIGHT, The Stage Play at Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts. Musical Direction is by DEE HILL.

THINGS TO DO IN MAY…

**MAY 5 – TAILS IN THE TRAILS, 6- 10 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

**MAY 6 – TRIBUTE TO PRINCE featuring DOMINQUE POSEY at Perfect Note.

**MAY 6 – CITY OF CENTER POINT MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WORKSHOP. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 533 Sunhill Road, N.W. in Center Point.

**MAY 6 – TACO & TEQUILA CRAWL at Birmingham Bars Birmingham, Ala. 3 – 8 p.m.

**MAY 6 – SPRING CRAFT SHOW at Cahaba Brewing Company, 1 -5 p.m.

**MAY 7 – OPERA SHOTS AND ANNUAL STREET PARTY – Opera Shots are Opera Birmingham’s annual series of casual pop-up concerts throughout the community, held in unexpected places and designed to break down the stereotypes of opera. Opera Shots concerts feature members of the Opera Birmingham Chorus and surprise guest artists presenting an open-mic-style concert of the greatest hits of opera and musical theater. – MAY OPERA SHOTS STREET PARTY is May 7, 5 p.m. on Second Avenue North in front of The Collins Bar. FREE.

**MAY 13 – PAWS IN THE GARDENS, Noon – 6 p.m. at the ART MARKET with local art, jewelry, pottery, music by DJ Gill, adoptable pups from Dixie Girl & Love Hope & Paws Rescues with music by the FUZZY PUPPIES, 8-11 p.m..

**MAY 13 – POLLINATOR TEA PARTY – BUZZ ON IN, 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

**MAY 13 – MOTHER’S DAY MARKET at Cahaba Brewing Company, Noon.

**MAY 13 – NOTHING BUTT… OXTAILS, JERK AND PULLED BOSTON BUTT, 4- 10 p.m. at Bizarre with Reggae, Soca, Afro Bears and Dancehall music.

**MAY 13 – DISCO UNDER THE STARS, (Benefit for MCAA) 7- 11 at 75 Bagby Dr.

**MAY 14 – A MOTHER’S DAY TRIBUTE TO FRANKIE BEVERLY featuring DEE BRADLEY at Perfect Note.

**MAY 20 17th ANNUAL ZOO RUN, 8 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

**MAY 20 – TRIBUTE TO GERALD LEVERT AND JOHNNY GILL featuring JAY LAMBERT at Perfect Note, at 7:30 p.m.

***MAY 20 HIGHWAY BLEND at Elysian Gardens.

**May 27 – THE 12TH ANNUAL SALSA SHOWDOWN, at Cahaba Brewing Company, 2 p.m.

**MAY 27 – BLACK SEDAN BAND at Elysian Gardens.

**MAY 28 – LOBSTER IN THE GARDEN at Elysian Gardens, noon – 5 p.m.

ROAD TRIPS…AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

**BOOK RELEASE – The book LOVE BEYOND MEASURE was released recently, as a 30-day devotional journey through God’s promises for marriage. The devotional is designed to help couples deepen their connection with each other and with God by providing daily affirmations, guided prayers and practical exercises. Author ZELDA OLIVER-MILES said the devotional wasn’t just another project because it changed her relationship with her husband of 33 years and it changed her. It is a guide to building a stronger, more loving relationship with your partner.

**BOOK SIGNING – BOOKS: QUITA’S QUOTES and CLARITY DURING CHAOS by author SHAQUITA POPE-MAXWELL will be signed SUNDAY, 3-5 p.m. at The Transformative Center, 2008 21st Street, Ensley.

**MAY 4 – NEW BOOK – YOU HAVE TO BE PREPARED TO DIE BEFORE YOU CAN BEGIN TO LIVE, is about the history of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s campaign to desegregate Birmingham, known as Project C. Author and writer PAUL KIX explains how Project C is crucial to understanding our country’s current fight for racial justice and the impact that strategic activism can have. Kix will speak at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, next Thursday. The book is tied to the 60th Anniversary of MLK’s Birmingham Campaign on May 4th.

**MAY 7 – PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY PLUS BOOK SIGNING for Pastor & Author REV. A.L. BROWN – AGAINST ALL ODDS, 1- 3 p.m. at Mt. Olive #1 Baptist Church, 492 County Road 62, in Sardis, AL.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th(Children’s Church)

6- 12th (Collision)

**APRIL 30 – FAMILY ON THE 5TH outing is immediately following worship service. Meet at the Negro Southern League Museum for entertainment, history, food and fun with family and friends.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**EXPANDING DARSHAN – MANJARI SHARMA, TO SEE AND BE SEEN.

**WAYS OF SEEING: SPORTS AND GAMES through May 21.

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

COMING SOON…

FARMERS MARKETS…

**MAY 3 – VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scout Square.

**JUNE, JULY AND AUGUST – WEST HOMEWOOD FARMER’S MARKET, Opening Night is June 6 with Country Artists STEVEN CADE and the GIVING GUITARS TOUR at 160 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

COMING SOON!!!…

**JUNE 9 – Look for SLOSS TECH.

**AUGUST 4 – ART ON THE ROCKS at the Birmingham Museum of Art, since 2005.

**AUGUST 21-27 -25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

