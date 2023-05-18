People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THE BROKEN STRING BAND WITH DANIEL PARKER & RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**JAZZ AND FUNK BIG BAND featuring DAVID SMITH at Perfect Note.

**INFINITY BEYOND MADNESS 2 featuring BLXCK PXSS, BUGWHORE, VITAL SIGNS, HARBOR HOUSE & ROMAN6IXV3 at The Nick.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North with Terrific Treatz, Kuntri Kitchen, Fat Charles, Jolly Cakes, Nawlins Style Po Boys, Hollywood Grille, Lil Bougie, Cakes Southern Fried Eats, Lemonade Junkeez, Lily and Daisy Bakery, Mr. Krider and Ice Junkie.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North with OBEAH, NINO BLACKNEZ, and hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION FUN DAY at the 5 Points West Library, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. There is a family Affair Podcast, 2 – 4 p.m. with former Senator Hank Sanders and his wife, as well as former Honorable Mayor William Bell and his wife, plus two other surprise guest couples. Look for more about the Juneteenth Celebration from The Official Schedule of the Juneteenth.

**17th ANNUAL ZOO RUN, 8 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

**THE METRO MAYHEM CELEBRATION FESTIVAL, NOON – 4 p.m. at Metropolitan One Church. This is the 5th Episcopal Church (CME) Birmingham District celebration with food, fellowship, music, smiles, vendors and more at 1600 Avenue E in Ensley. Bring your lawn chairs and tents too.

**SATURDAY GBHS DO DAH DAY 2023, 11 a.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**HIGHWAY BLEND at Elysian Gardens.

**TRIBUTE TO GERALD LEVERT AND JOHNNY GILL featuring JAY LAMBERT at Perfect Note, 7:30 p.m.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**KIRKOS WITH LEMON’S at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH REBECCA EGELAND at The Nick.

**CAM GIRL WITH DISINCENTIVE & POWERSINK at The Nick.

**GOSPEL EXPERIENCE featuring MIKE MAYS AND FRIENDS at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

WEDNESDAY…

**VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET, every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scout Square.

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m.

Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**THE OTHER LA WITH MILLENNIAL JONES at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**MINKA, THE LIE WITHIN CALLIE AND LAME! at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**NEW ARTIST SAXOPHONIST ISAIAH T at Perfect Note.

**JAKE BRADLEY WITH 93 BEATERS AND G.W. HENDERSON at The Nick.

**RUMOURS: A FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE at Iron City.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…

SPOTLIGHT –

**CHANTAL DRAKE IS NEW BMA DEPUTY DIRECTOR – The Birmingham Museum of Art has named CHANTAL DRAKE, the James Milton and Sallie R. Johnson Deputy Director. Drake is a Huntsville, Alabama native and has recently served as Director of Development and Communications at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens in Memphis. She holds a bachelor’s degree in art history from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a master’s degree in art history with a Museum Studies Certification from the University of Memphis. She completed the Getty Leadership Institute program in 2019. Welcome Chantal!!

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

**BOOK LAUNCH – FORMERLY UNHAPPILY EMPLOYED LIBERAL ARTS MAJOR: EMBRACING YOUR MEANDERING CAREER PATH by author BETTINA BYRD-GILES, TODAY, 5:30 – 7 p.m. at The Green House, 602 19th Street, Ensley. For more, bettinabyrdgiles@gmail.com.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**MAY 21st – CULTURAL COLLATERAL, a Black Art Group Exhibit benefitting Fairfield Public High School Marching Band featuring 10 Black artists with all of the art for sale, live entertainment, complimentary light hors d’oeuvres, Cash Bar, 3-6 p.m. at

Prodigy Events, 1612 3rd Ave. N, Birmingham.

FOR HISTORY LOVERS…

**HISTORIC PRESERVATION MONTH – Historic Preservation Education Lecture Series: Tuesday, May 23: “Historic Preservation Tax Incentives.” Boutwell Auditorium and Tuesday, May 30: “Birmingham’s New Adaptive Reuse Incentive for Historic Buildings.” Birmingham Public Library, Arrington Auditorium (Enter through main library, 3rd floor skywalk). For more

information, contact Hannah Garmon, Historic Preservation Manager, at 205-254-2424 or Hannah.Garmon@birminghamal.gov. You can also reach Karla Calvert, Urban Design Administrator, at 205-254-2479 or Karla.Calvert@birminghamal.gov.

THINGS TO DO IN MAY…

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North with Terrific Treatz, Kuntri Kitchen, Fat Charles, Jolly Cakes, Nawlins Style Po Boys, Hollywood Grille, Lil Bougie, Cakes Southern Fried Eats, Lemonade Junkeez, Lily and Daisy Bakery, Mr. Krider and Ice Junkie.

**SATURDAY- COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH, 10 a.m. 2 p.m. at Linn Park with food trucks, music, panelists, resources, giveaways and more.

**MAY 26 – SYMPHONY IN THE SUMMER, 7:30 p.m. at Railroad Park on First Avenue South.

**CIQARS AND SUNDRESSES at Bodega on 5th, 33-7 p.m. with the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, Inc.

,

**May 27 – THE 12TH ANNUAL SALSA SHOWDOWN, at the Cahaba Brewing Company, 2 p.m.

**MAY 27 – BLACK SEDAN BAND at Elysian Gardens.

**MAY 28 – LOBSTER IN THE GARDEN at Elysian Gardens, noon – 5 p.m.

ROAD TRIPS…AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

**THURSDAY AND FRIDAY- SHOALS STORYTELLING FESTIVAL, in Florence, AL.

**MAY 26-27 – 2023 COALFEST in Brilliant, AL.

**MAY 27-28 – ALABAMA JUBILEE HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL, in Decatur, AL.

**MAY 28 – OUTPOURING, A City wide Night of Worship, 6 p.m. at Riverwalk Amphitheatre, in downtown Montgomery.

**JUNE 2-3 – HANK WILLIAMS FESTIVAL, in Georgiana, AL.

THIS JUNE…

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**JUNE 1 – MASTERMIND DINNER, 7 p.m. at Birmingham City Club for all that you need to know.

AND MORE….IN JUNE…

**JUNE 6 -IRATION at Iron City.

**JUNE 9 – STEEL PULSE at Iron City.

**JUNE 10 – THE ANNUAL CARIBBEAN FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. in DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer. The PARADE is at NOON from Bessemer Hall of History to the park. Look for more soon.

**JUNE 24 – ELECTRIC AVENUE – THE 80’S MTCV EXPERIENCE.

FOR BLUES LOVERS…IN JUNE…

**JUNE 30 – SOUTHERN SOUL BLUES CELEBRATION FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND, 7:30 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre with KING GEORGE, POKEY, SIR CHARLES JONES, J-WONN and WEST LOVE, hosted by MC LIGHTFOOT.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**SATURDAY Day Walk, 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Cahaba Lily Walk, Hargrove Shoals along the Cahaba River in Bibb County- DETAILS:See the largest display of blooming Cahaba lilies in the world, acres and acres of them spread out over the water in the river. These lilies are a sight to behold! In places, it often looks like it has snowed on the river in May. Over seven miles of the Cahaba River lie within the Refuge boundary. The rolling uplands surrounding the river are forested with mountain longleaf and loblolly pines. Mixed upland hardwood species line ravines and the river’s edge. During May and June, this beautiful plant blooms, and people come from across the region to view this magnificent display of nature. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 7 and over are welcome. The hike is five miles round trip and rated easy. Wear sturdy footwear you don’t mind getting wet and dirty or old sneakers. Put on your river shoes so you can walk out into the shallow parts of the river to stroll through and touch the lilies which grow only in the water. Bare feet, flip-flops, slip-ons and thin-soled “beach shoes” are not acceptable!! Wear your sturdy river shoes for the entire trip if you like. Bring picnic lunch and drink. Hiking poles are strongly recommended to provide additional stability when wading in the river.Meet at 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria. Depart at 10 a.m.Info. and hike leader: Dan Frederick, 205/631-4680 or southeasternoutings@gmail.com

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th(Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision)

FOR ART, PERFORMING ART, FILM LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WAYS OF SEEING: SPORTS AND GAMES through May 21.

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

AT SIDEWALK CINEMA THEATER…

TODAY – FILMS: SHOWING UP, GREY GARDENS, MOMMIE DEAREST, THE WIZARD OF OZ – THE DARK SIDE OF THE RAINBOW, PLUS…NETWORKING NIGHTS, FREE, SIDEWALK FILM 101: DOUBLE INDEMNITY AND MONTHLY MOVIE TRIVIA.

**FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – PRINCESS MONONOKE, MASTER GARDENER, AND BEATS, RHYMES & LIFE: THE TRAVELS OF A TRIBE CALLED QUEST.

**SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – MIDNIGHT MADNESS!: REPO MAN.

**SUNDAY – SUCCESSION WATCH PARTY, FREE.

**FILMMAKER GRANT APPLICATIONS – THE BLACK LENS FILMMAKER, THE DAVID BROWER GRANT FOR ALABAMA FILMAKERS and THE SIDEWALK YOUTH BOARD. Go to Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema for more.

**SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL is August 21- 27. See you there!

FARMERS MARKETS AND HEALTHY FOOD…

**JUNE, JULY AND AUGUST -WEST HOMEWOOD FARMER’S MARKET, Opening Night is June 6 with Country Artists STEVEN CADE and the GIVING GUITARS TOUR, 160 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

COMING SOON!!!…

**AUGUST 4 – Look for SLOSS TECH.

**AUGUST 4 – ART ON THE ROCKS at the Birmingham Museum of Art, since 2005.

**AUGUST 19 – JODECI with SWV & DRU HILL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 22 – 50 CENT “THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023” with BUSTA RHYMES AND JEREMIAH at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 21-27 -25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

**SEPTEMBER 1 – HARDY “The Mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour” with LAINEY WILSON & CYLAN MARLOWE at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**OCTOBER 6 – MAXWELL with MUSIQ SOULCHILD & LEELA JAMES at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

