Birmingham City Schools to Begin Summer Meals This Month

Birmingham City Schools will offer meals to students through the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge at schools and community sites.

All meals will be available for dine-in only at 41 school sites. Students in Sensational Summer programs can receive their meals on a set school schedule. Students who are not enrolled in BCS summer programs can dine-in for lunch at school from noon to 1 p.m. June 14 through June 30.

Students in grades 9 through 12 can dine in for lunch on their set school schedule. Students not enrolled in summer programs can dine in from noon to 1 p.m. at their school.

Martha Gaskins Elementary School and several public housing communities will host community meal sites June 12 through July 21, offering dine-in only lunch. Meals will be available for the community at Martha Gaskins from noon to 1 p.m. The housing community sites will offer meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

