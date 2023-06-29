People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND!! ENJOY!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ART AT NIGHT PROFESSIONAL’S MIXER, 6 p.m. at Studio 2500

**AN EVENING with BAG MEN featuring STEVE GORMAN, LUTHER DICKINSON and NICK GOVRIK at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with BEN MARSHALL, DANNY HAMMONS and RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**ELYSIAN GARDENS COMEDY OPEN MIC at the Elysian Gardens.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**THE FILES ARTS PROJECTS SHOWCASE, 4 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium. FREE.

**MOVIE BACK TO THE FUTURE, 6:30 p.m. Free Friday Flicks at Railroad Park.

**TRIBUTE TO EARTH WIND & FIRE at Perfect Note.

**MONTRA, THE POSERS and CAMACHO at The Nick.

**EARTHBOUND at Elysian Gardens, 8 – 11 p.m.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North with OBEAH, NINO BLACKNEZ, and hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

** COMMUNITY APPRECIATION PARTY, 12 p.m. at the Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**SLY MARY, 8-11 p.m. at Elysian Gardens.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**R&B SINGER ERIC BELLINGER at Perfect Note, 7:30 p.m.

**NOWHERE SQUARES & BOSS RUSH with WITCHCAKE at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAES ON SUNDAY (FAMILIES), 2 p.m. at Alvert L. Scott Library in Alabaster.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**HAMILTON SINGALONG, 5 p.m. at Wild Roast, in Hoover.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**MAGIC CITY BLUES SOCIETY EVERY FIRST SUNDAY, 6-9 p.m. featuring LEISHA “DYNASTY” GRIFFIN at Elysian Gardens.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with GW HENDERSON, Every 4th Sunday at The Nick.

**THE LONELY ONES at the Nick.

MONDAY…

**FIRE ON THE WATER at Oak Mountain State Park. 5 p.m.

TUESDAY…

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN, 9 p.m. at Vulcan Park and Museum.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

WEDNESDAY…

**VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET, every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scout Square.

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**CODY BROOKS at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**Free Friday Flicks at Railroad Park.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**TRIBUTE TO BRUNO MARS WITH SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**ST. OWSLEY- A MODERN TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF JERRY GARCIA at The Nick.

**MONEY $NAKE$ at Elysian Gardens.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…

BIRMINGHAM SPOT LIGHT

**BIRMINGHAM’S JOSE CARR PERFORMS ON SUNDAYS – A MAGIC CITY SMOOTH JAZZ BRUNCH, featuring JOSE & PIZZAZZ, will be on Sunday, July 2 and July 9, 1 p.m. at Eighty Eight, located at 2012 Magnolia Avenue South.

FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…IN ALABAMA…

**CATHEDRAL CAVERNS – Cathedral Caverns (CC) is at Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Alabama. As one of the state’s top cave destinations, it has several world records, specifically six (6): *It is the world’s widest commercial cave entrance that measures 25 feet tall and 126 feet wide. *It has the largest stalagmite forest in the world. *It has the world’s largest flowstone wall with a height of 32 feet and a length of 135. *It is the largest stalagmite in the world called Goliath and measures 45 feet tall with a circumference of 243 feet. *It is the world’s most improbable formation with another popular stalagmite that measures 27 feet tall and only inches wide. *It is home to the world’s largest frozen waterfall. (Cathedral Caverns State Park, 637 Cave Road, Woodville, Al 35776).

DAY TRIPS IN ALABAMA –

*Take a walk through the BIRMINGHAM ZOO. (Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Rd, Birmingham, 35223) *Visit AVE MARIA GROTTO at St. Bernard Abbey. (1600 St. Bernard Dr., Cullman 35055) *Hike the beautiful BANKHEAD NATIONAL FOREST. (1070 AL-33, Double Springs 35553) *Explore the finest art collections in the southeast at the BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART. (2000 Reverend Abraham Woods, Jr., Boulevard, Birmingham 35203) *Drive to the Fictional town of Spectre at JACKSON LAKE ISLAND. (Cypress Ln, Millbrook 36054) *Swim in one of Alabama, many lakes…MARTIN, WEISS, WHEELER, GUNTERSVILLE, etc. (Check Alabama Lakes) *Visit CHEAHA STATE PARK and climb Alabama’s tallest mountain. (Check out Cheaha Mountain) *Tour the FAME RECORDING STUDIOS in Muscle Shoals. (605 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals 35661) *Drive the Scenic NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY of 444 miles that goes from Mississippi to Tennessee. (Natchez, Mississippi) *Visit the U.S. SPACE AND ROCKET CENTER to learn about NASA’s latest innovations. (Huntsville 35805) *Play a round of golf on one of Alabama’s many beautiful golf courses. (Alabama) *Take a trip to Scottsboro to check out the UNCLAIMED BAGGAGE CENTER, better known as LAND OF LOST LUGGAGE. (509 W. Willow St, Scottsboro 35768) * Spend the day exploring vineyards and tasting wines in ALABAMA’S WINE COUNTRY. (Wineries and Breweries in Alabama) *Drive to ALABAMA’S GULF COAST for a relaxing day at the beach. (Beaches in Alabama).

NEWS TO USE…FOR CITY/COMMUNITY…

**JULY 8 – CRUISE-In-CAR SHOW, 10 a.m. at the Marble Valley Festival.

**JULY 8 – 9 – MARBLE VALLEY FESTIVAL at Hamilton Place at Pursell Farms Sylacauga (1971 Marble Valley Road, Talladega Springs, AL)

**JULY 8 – CULTURAL ARTS FESTIVAL, 12 -5 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company with vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and more.

**JULY 8 – MONTHLY MOSS ROCK MEDICINAL PLANT WALK, 10 a.m. at Moss Rock Preserve Boulder Fields in Hoover.

**JULY 9 – CAFFEINATED CHOIR – “AFRICA” BY TOTO, 5 p.m. at Wild Roast Café

**JULY 15 – FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**JULY 15 – THE STOLEN FACES, 7 p.m. at the Avondale Brewing Company.

**JULY 15 – MIDNIGHT MADNESS, FRIDAY the 13th, 11:59 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**JULY 19 – ERYKAH BADU LIVE at the BJCC Legacy Arena, 7 p.m.

**JULY 20 – KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD BOOTLEGGER NIGHT, 7 p.m. at the Hoover Public Library.

**JULY 21 – 23 – DERAY DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**JULY 22 – LUAU- PARTY AT PICKERS, 10 a.m. at Irondale Pickers.

**JULY 29 – NASTY NASTY FESTIVAL, 3 p.m. at Carmichael’s.

FOR ART, PERFORMING ART, FILM LOVERS…

AT UAB’S ABROMS-ENGEL INSTITUTE FOR THE VISUAL ARTS (AEIVA) –

**NOW through AUGUST 12 – The three exhibitions at AEIVA include: DELIRICO GIBSON: Strings of Gratitude, LAVAUGHAN JENKINS: The Watcher and the Watchman and last VADIS TURNER: She Drank Gold.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

FOR FOODIES, FARMERS MARKETS AND HEALTHY FOOD LOVERS…

IN THE CARIBBEAN…

**NEVIS MANGO FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND gives visitors a chance to learn about and savor 44 varieties of mangoes that are produced on the island.

**JUNE, JULY AND AUGUST – WEST HOMEWOOD FARMER’S MARKET, 160 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

**D6 SUMMER FARMERS’ MARKET, EVERY 2nd Saturday, June – August, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Park with fresh fruits, vegetables, breads, honey, jams.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

COMING SOON!!!…

**AUGUST 3 – The 5TH QUARTER@BODEGA on 5TH, 7 p.m. with Cocktails & Connections hosted by JAY HARRIS & MIKE HILL presented by JAZZNET. Call 205-873-4572 or jazznetbham.com for more.

**AUGUST 4 – Look for SLOSS TECH.

**AUGUST 4 – ART ON THE ROCKS at the Birmingham Museum of Art, since 2005.

**AUGUST 19 – JODECI with SWV & DRU HILL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 22 – 50 CENT “THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023” with BUSTA RHYMES AND JEREMIAH at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 21-27 – 25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

**SEPTEMBER 1 – HARDY “The Mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour” with LAINEY WILSON & CYLAN MARLOWE at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**OCTOBER 6 – MAXWELL with MUSIQ SOULCHILD & LEELA JAMES at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

