Protective Releases 2022 Sustainability Report, DEI Steps Highlighted

Protective Life Corporation last week announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report, showcasing recent milestones in its sustainability strategy.

“Over the past year, we continued to enhance Protective’s sustainability strategy and focus,” said Rich Bielen, President & CEO of Protective. “We integrate sustainable practices throughout our organization, and in 2022, we remained very intentional – advancing our governance practices, applying direction from our materiality matrix, engaging regularly with our executive team and hiring a dedicated leader for our sustainability efforts.”

Protective is a subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Protective’s 2022 Sustainability Report highlights the company’s sustainability achievements within the key pillars of business, people and community, with a strong focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion advancements.

The report also includes updates on initiatives in Protective’s core sites – Birmingham, St. Louis and the greater Cincinnati area – and across Protective’s robust virtual workforce, to build a stronger community no matter where teammates live and work.

“Over the past three years, we’ve shown our customers, teams and neighbors that we are committed to better serving them through our sustainability initiatives,” said Scott Adams, Executive Vice President, Corporate Responsibility, Strategy and Innovation at Protective. “As Protective looks toward the future, we will continue to include diverse voices throughout the company and from the communities we serve. We look forward to building on this foundation for years to come.”

Sustainable practices are integrated throughout the organization, and Protective remains committed to supporting three pillars of sustainability, including the highlights below:

Business: Protective continued leading with values for a more sustainable world including work to improve efficiencies through digitization and automation for our customer experience. We built upon our supplier diversity framework and continued efforts to decrease power consumption in our facilities, achieving a 15% reduction in 2022.

People: Protective invested in its teams by providing new resources to employee initiatives and programs, adding offerings for mental and physical well-being, doubling talent development opportunities and expanding our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy through sharing enhanced metrics and launching our Growth Networks.

Community: Protective remains committed to protecting its communities. In 2022, the company awarded $4.5 million in Foundation gifts to 192 nonprofits and engaged over 1,800 teammates in community volunteer activities. Across its footprint, Protective teammates dedicated time and resources to making a difference in the areas they call home.

To learn more and engage with Protective’s sustainability story, download the 2022 Sustainability Report at www.protective.com/sustainability.

Protective has helped people achieve protection and security in their lives for more than 115 years. Through its subsidiaries, Protective offers life insurance, annuity and asset protection solutions and is helping more than 14 million people protect what matters most.

Protective is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and supported by both a robust virtual workforce with core sites in the greater Cincinnati area and St. Louis. For more information about Protective, visit www.protective.com.

