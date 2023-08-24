People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**HOME FOR THE DAY AND CLOSE ENOUGH at The Nick.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**BOOK SIGNING – TALES OF A FORMERLY UNHAPPILY EMPLOYED LIBERAL ARTS MAJOR by Bettina Byrd Giles at Modern House Coffee, 422 6th Avenue South, 7:30 a.m. – Noon.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with T&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**HOTEL BURGUNDY WITH NEUTRAL SNAP & FENTS at The Nick.

**UP ALL NIGHT – A ONE DIRECTION DANCE PARTY WITH DJ CAMEL CRUSH at Iron City.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North with OBEAH, NINO BLACKNEZ, and hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**MONTHLY MOSS ROCK MEDICINAL PLANT WALK, 10 a.m. at Moss Rock Preserve Boulder Fields in Hoover.

**OPEN HOUSE for TC Counseling & Consulting Services, 1-3 p.m. at 266 Gadsden Hwy.

**TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**THE ANCHOR WITH NOTIONS & VITAL SIGNS at The Nick.

**A TRIBUTE TO THE R&B G.O.A.T.S. at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**CELEBRATING 138 YEARS…The Macedonia 17th Street Baptist Church, 1405 13th Ave. No. (Fountain Heights) will be celebrating its 138th Anniversary & Homecoming, August 27th, beginning with Church School at 10 a.m. The Guest Proclaimer at the 11 a.m. hour will be Rev. Kris Erskine. Theme: “Our Church Will Prevail.” Rev. Dr. T.E. Hunter, Pastor, Sis. Maria Davis, Chairlady. Help Macedonia celebrate 138 years.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH DEDEE FRAZIER at Perfect Note.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH, Every 4th Sunday at The Nick.

**DSTR at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**COCO JONES – WHAT I DIDN’T TELL YOU TOUR at Iron City.

**MORNING IN MAY AND NVSN at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET, every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scout Square.

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**FEA with OVER SEASONS & POWERSINK at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**KAIROS with JACK THE ELBOW & NO CULTURE at The Nick.

**PEPOS & THE ROOFTOPS at Iron City.

**STEPHANIE MILLS and YOUNG JOC with DJ KILL SWITCH (in Montgomery) at the Riverwalk Amphitheater.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with DANIEL FORD at Perfect Note.

**THE STEP DADS with SID JERR-DAN AND THE RAMBLERS at The Nick.

**HARDY “The Mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour” with LAINEY WILSON & CYLAN MARLOWE at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**SILK, MGM SOUL COLLECTIVE and DJ ALI (in Montgomery) at the Riverwalk Amphitheater.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…

SPOTLIGHT –

**MAGIC CITY CLASSIC IS IN THE AIR! – Magic City Classic is October 28 at Legion Field. Don’t miss your chance to join in on the rivalry, energy and the Magic of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**CELEBRATING 100 YEARS – MARY FRANCES LEWIS! HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND MANY MORE.

**BE A READING TUTOR at Stairbirmingham.org.

**WE CAFÉ at URBAN MINISTRY, 1229 Cotton Avenue, SW., every Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday – Sausage, Green Beans & Potatoes and Rolls, Thursday – Chef’s Anniversary Cookout, Wednesday – Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Salad and Rolls, Thursday – Apprentice’s Choice and Friday – Turkey Sandwiches and Chips.

THINGS TO DO IN SEPTEMBER…around the state…

IN MONTGOMERY at the Riverwalk Amphitheater… AFTERGLOW CONCERT SERIES… JOE SOULED OUT GROOVE and DJ., Saturday, 9 p.m. – midnight with food trucks and vendors. FREE!

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**SEPTEMBER 9 – COUNCIL OF ELDERS COMMITTEE SUMMONS at The Crescent Cultural Community Center.

**SEPTEMBER 23 – GROVER WASHINGTON, JR. TRIBUTE BAND at the Montgomery Jazz Fest at the Riverwalk Amphitheater.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NAPPY ROOTS: A TRANSATLANTIC STORY OF HAIR, STRUGGLE, AND LIBERATION through December 30, 2023.

FOR FOODIES, FARMERS MARKETS AND HEALTHY FOOD LOVERS…

**AUGUST – WEST HOMEWOOD FARMER’S MARKET, 160 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

**D6 SUMMER FARMERS’ MARKET, EVERY 2nd Saturday, through August, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Park with fresh fruits, vegetables, breads, honey, jams.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

COMING SOON!!!…

**OCTOBER 6 – MAXWELL with MUSIQ SOULCHILD & LEELA JAMES at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**OCTOBER 14 – ALABAMA FARMERS MARKET FALL FESTIVAL, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Finley Avenue Farmer’s Market Festival, 344 Finley Avenue West, Birmingham.

**OCTOBER 28 – ANITA BAKER at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

