Alabama’s HBCUs Kick Off 2023 Season With Quality Players Showcasing Talent

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

Opening weekend for college football is always exciting. This season will feature some outstanding players and teams from many Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The four HBCU football teams across the state of Alabama – Miles College, Tuskegee University, Alabama State and Alabama A&M will attempt to get off to a good start this season. Every team has some quality players who are ready to display their skills.

In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Miles College will visit Lane College on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. The Golden Bears head coach Sam Shade has a good nucleus of players on both sides of the football.

On offense, the team has a great wide receiver with Jaih Andrews who is a real playmaker with his pass catching skills. Andrews had 33 receptions for 338 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Defensively, Miles College is led by cornerback Graderius Brown, who is coming off an impressive season with 33 total and 25 solo tackles including one interception. He is one of the best defensive backs in the conference.

In other SIAC action, Tuskegee University will face Fort Valley State in the Red Tails Classic on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. The game will be played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

Tuskegee University and Fort Valley State should be a great early season matchup in the SIAC. The Golden Tigers have one of the best football teams in the conference. Tuskegee University lost to Benedict in the SIAC championship game last season.

Tuskegee University first-year head coach Aaron James will have two great defensive players with cornerback Zelly Aldridge and lineman Jeremy Dees. Aldridge had 20 total and 34 solo tackles last season. Dees had 53 total and 26 solo tackles along with four sacks.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State will host Southern University on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. in the Labor Day Classic. Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr. should have a real strong team on the defensive side. The Hornets are led by linebacker Colton Adams who was named to the preseason All-SWAC first-team. Adams led the conference with 128 total tackles and was second with 52 solo stops last season.

Adrian Maddox is a standout at cornerback in the Alabama State secondary. Maddox had 49 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, two sacks and two interceptions. The Hornets could be a team to watch in the SWAC.

In another contest, Alabama A&M will travel to Nashville, Tenn., to play Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. for a non-conference game. AAMU head coach Connell Maynor has one of the top running backs in the SWAC with Donovan Eaglin who was named to the All-SWAC preseason first-team offense. Eaglin rushed for 897 yards while scoring six touchdowns last season and will run behind offensive lineman Jonathan Williams who has also earned preseason first-team all-conference honors. Williams’ blocking skills should the Bulldogs move the ball on the ground.

Alabama A&M will be tested right away against Vanderbilt from the powerful Southeastern Conference.

STANDINGS

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Allen University 0-0

Albany State 0-0

Benedict 0-0

Central State 0-0

Edward Waters 0-1

Fort Valley State 0-0

Kentucky State 0-0

Lane College 0-0

Miles College 0-0

Morehouse College 0-0

Savannah State 0-0

Tuskegee University 0-0

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

SWAC EAST

Jackson State 1-0

Alabama State 0-0

Alabama A&M 0-0

Bethune-Cookman 0-0

Florida A&M 0-0

Mississippi Valley State 0-0

SWAC WEST

Alcorn State 0-0

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0-0

Grambling State 0-0

Prairie View A&M 0-0

Southern 0-0

SIAC Schedule Aug. 31, 2023

Albany State at Wingate, 6 p.m. Wingate, N.C.

Clark Atlanta at Kentucky State, 7 p.m. Frankfort, KY

SIAC Schedule Sat., Sept. 2

Miles College at Lance College, 2 p.m. Memphis, Tenn.

Mississippi Valley State at Central State, 3 p.m. Chicago, IL

Shaw University at Benedict College, 6 p.m. Columbia, S.C.

Florida Memorial University at Edward Waters, 6 p.m. Jacksonville, Fla.

Erskine College at Allen University, 6 p.m. Blythewood, S.C.

Savannah State at Southeastern University, 7 p.m. Lakeland, Fla.

SIAC Sun., Sept. 3, 2023

Virginia Union at Morehouse, 4 p.m. Canton, OH

Fort Valley State at Tuskegee University, 6 p.m. Montgomery, Ala.

SWAC Schedule Thurs., Aug. 31, 2023

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa, 7 p.m. Tulsa, OK

SWAC Schedule Sat., Sept. 2, 2023

Grambling State at Hampton, 3 p.m. Harrison, N.J.

Mississippi Valley State at Central State, 4 p.m. Chicago, IL

Southern at Alabama State, 6 p.m. Montgomery, Ala.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. Nashville, Tenn.

Bethune-Cookman at Memphis, 7 p.m. Memphis, Tenn.

Alcorn State at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m. Hattiesburg, MS

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern, 7 p.m. Houston, TX

SWAC Schedule Sun., Sept. 3, 2023

Jackson State at Florida A&M, 3 p.m. Miami Gardens, Fla.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Fort Valley State at Tuskegee University, 6 p.m. Montgomery, Ala.

