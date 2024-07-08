Birmingham Police Investigating Incident Involving a 15-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed Sunday

abc3340.com
Birmingham Police are investigating an incident where a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday morning. Just before 7 a.m. Birmingham Police South Precinct officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital to the report of a 15-year -old gunshot victim. When police arrived on the scene they found the boy inside of a van. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.
“The overarching theme in this case is juveniles that have firearms in their hands, mishandle them and now we lost a 15-year-old because of that,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, in a late afternoon news conference. “You have to properly handle firearms.
After an investigation police found a possible location of the incident in the 9200 Block of Parkway East between a Walmart and Wells Fargo. There was blood on the ground and a handgun in the bushes.
The 14-year-old has been transported to the Jefferson County Youth Detention Center, after consulting the DA’s Office, where he is being held under a delinquent act, but at this time the police department does not believe they are looking at murder.
The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the manner of death. This is still a very active investigation.