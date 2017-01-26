People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu
TODAY
LIVE BAND KARAOKE JAM SESSIONS, 7 – 11 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
OLIVIA’S HAPPY HOUR, every Thursday at Olivia’s Bar and Lounge with $.50 wings and drink specials, 4 p.m. For more call (205) 326-2881.
JOSÉ CARR WITH JAZZ ON FIRST, 7-10 p.m. at Jazzy’s on First Avenue North.
LIVE AT STEEL, 8 p.m. with SHARRON performing and DJ DUBB in the Mix at Steel on First at 23rd Street, downtown Birmingham. Get your live music
and dance on every Thursday night.
DS SANDERS at the StarDome, 7 p.m.
BEN MILLBURN & SUNGLASS, MOUSTACHE, PHILOS MOORE and SYLVIA ROSE NOVAK, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
FRIDAY
DJ CED AT THE TIDE AND TIGER on Graymont Avenue.
FRIDAY UNWIND, every Friday, 7 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIL DUVAL at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FANCY FRIDAYS, 5 p.m. featuring JILLIAN GRAY with YARBROUGH & COMPANY every Friday at Legends on 18th Street North, Downtown. Birmingham. This is an After Work Experience hosted by Keely and Tiger and catered by Chef Jones. Call (205) 212-4406 for more.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
ARC & STONES, IN SNOW, OPEN FIELDS and THE HOWLING TONGUES, 9 p.m. at the Nick.
JAZZ PIANIST JOSEPH JEVANNI & INTENSITY LIVE IN CONCERT, 7:45 – 10:30 p.m., at the Perfect Note.
SATURDAY
TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP BRUNCH – TSU Tigers Birmingham Chapter is hosting its annual Scholarship Brunch, 10 a.m. at the Harbert Center. The HONORABLE HAROLD LOVE is the Speaker.
DEM W2’S CAN’T GET HERE QUICK ENOUGH COMEDY SHOW, 9 p.m.
TRUMPETER TOM BROWNE , 8 – 11 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
RAILROAD PARK is where the fun is Saturday.
DJ CED AT THE TIDE AND TIGER on Graymont.
SOULFUL SATURDAY at Steel 1st and 23rd Club.
BEASTO BLANCO, STONED COBRA and THE STIR, p.m. at The Nick.
COMEDIAN LIL DUVAL at the StarDome Comedy Club.
SUNDAY
LIL DUVAL at the StarDome Comedy Club.
CRUSHING ATLAS, THE EDMONDS BUTLER BAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
MONDAY
CHELSEA LOBITT & BOYS and Late Night with DJ RELVIS, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
TUESDAY
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call
(205) 503-3880.
OLIVIA’S HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m., every Tuesday, at Olivia’s Bar and Lounge with $.50 wings and drink specials. For more call (205) 326-2881.
J BLISS, 7:30 p.m. at the StarDome Comedy Club.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSÉ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
DR. PAUL and CHLORINE at The Nick .
WEDNESDAY
AIRPARK and MOTH FACE, 9 p.m. at the Nick
OPEN MIC FINALE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
OPEN MIC NIGHT at the Oak Hill Bar & Grill.
NEXT THURSDAY
SHAQUILLE DE’ANDRE, IVPROFEN, 2K, BEN & JAS, and K.E. at The Nick.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
BO BERRY QUARTET, 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
JAZZ PIANIST JOSEPH JEVANNI & INTENSITY LIVE IN CONCERT, 7:45 – 10:30 p.m., at the Perfect Note. Homeboy’s first show back in hometown – Birmingham debuting some new originals for the first time and serenading with some classics! They will pay tribute to Gospel Legend Dr. Ella Jones! Special appearance of Houston’s hottest sax player CARL LEWIS as the opening act, followed by JOSEPH JEVANNI & INTENSITY with a full night of MAGICAL MUSIC!
JAZZ AND JOKES, 8 p.m. at the Perfect Note, Saturday.
JAZZ JAM SESSIONS, every Fourth Sunday, 6 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame (Carver Theatre), except for Christmas.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
STILLMAN COLLEGE CONCERT CHOIR, 2 p.m. on February 5, Sunday, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church. FREE. Donations for scholarships are welcomed. For more, call (205) 322-0161. This will be an afternoon of electrifying and inspirational music.
STUDENT JAZZ BAND FESTIVAL, April 20-22 at the Jazz Hall of Fame, Carver Theatre. New Student Roll Call for 2017 Saturday Jazz classes for new
students coming soon.
THE AQUARIAN EXPERIENCE – Another musical experience with Birmingham’s finest band, Just A Few Cats with a joint birthday celebration for their two main men, LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER and ALVIN GARRETT. Join The Cats at Workplay Theater next Saturday, for A Party-A Show-An Experience. DJ Chocolate will set the mood in the Workplay Bar at 7 p.m. until the concert begins in the theater at 9 p.m. The party continues in the bar when
the band concludes. The live show will kick off with Birmingham’s own Darling of Soul, SHERRI BROWN, and continue with The Cats. For more, www.workplay.com or call 205-879-4773.
FOR ANIMAL LOVERS
JAZZ CAT BALL, 6 p.m. until midnight at the Sheraton Hotel with music by the
PARTY CRASHERS.
FOR HELPING YOUTH
TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP BRUNCH – TSU Tigers Birmingham Chapter is hosting its annual Scholarship Brunch, next Saturday,
10 a.m. at the Harbert Center. (It was rescheduled because of bad weather earlier this year). The HONORABLE HAROLD LOVE is the Speaker. Love is the son to the late Rep. Harold M. Love, Sr. and Mary Y. Love, the last of five children and the only male. Currently, Love is pursuing a PhD in Public Administration at Tennessee State University. While attending Tennessee State University as an undergraduate he marched in the Aristocrat of Bands, was initiated into the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. “Mighty Rho Psi” Chapter and elected president of the Graduating class. He accepted his call to the ministry in June of 1995 and was ordained an elder by the Tennessee Annual Conference in 1999 then received his first Pastoral assignment. Since October 2002 he has been the Pastor of St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Nashville, TN. He is a member of Prince Hall Lodge #1 F.&A.M., Mount Sinai Chapter #135 Royal Arch Masons, Mount Ararat Council #5 Royal and Select Masons, Apollo Commandry #1 Knights Templar, J.A. Henry Consistory #48 Scottish Rite Mason 33° and Hella Temple #105 Shriner. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Tennessee State University Foundation, The 18th Avenue Family Enrichment Center, Nashville Branch of the NAACP. He is a member of the House Calendar & Rules, Business & Utilities and Education Committees for the 109th Tennessee General Assembly. SUPPORT TSU STUDENTS.
UNCF MAYOR’S MASKED BALL – The 2017 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball will be held February 25, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. This annual event, hosted by Mayor William A. Bell, Sr. will focus on providing scholarship funds for area students and operating support to UNCF-member institutions. UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax will deliver remarks. Jasmine Sanders, co-host of “The D.L. Hughley Show,” will
serve as emcee at the event that will feature elegant dining, testimonials by scholarship recipients and entertainment provided by the electrifying S.O.S. Band. This year’s honorees include 2016 UNCF Birmingham Co-chairs, Drs. Robert and Jarralynne Agee, Dr. Peter Millet, former president of Stillman College, and long-term UNCF partner, American Cast Iron Pipe Company. Al Denson, Birmingham-area UNCF campaign chair and president & CEO of Birmingham Airport Authority, serves as honorary chair and Brian Bucher, PNC Financial Services regional president of Alabama serves as corporate chair for this event. For more, call (205) 322-8623.
FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…
TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY’S 12th ANNUAL AWF WILD GAME COOK-OFF – Talladega Superspeedway is putting on the aprons and starting the prep to host some of the best local backyard chefs in the state of Alabama in anticipation of the 12th annual Alabama Wildlife Federation Wild Game Cook-Off on Saturday, March 4. Cook-Off teams will fire up their grills, smokers and fryers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage – the same
place the greatest drivers in the world rev up their engines for battle during the track’s two NASCAR weekends. Cook-Off teams will spend hours preparing various mouthwatering dishes that consist of game animals, birds and fish. Everyone who attends gets to sample the mouth-watering delicacies. Cook teams will compete in three different divisions – Fish, Fowl and Game. First, second and third place awards will be presented in each division, as well as a “Best Overall Winner.” That team will be invited to the state finals held in Millbrook, AL, this summer to compete
for the title of AWF 2017 Wild Game Cook-Off State Champion. Local media celebrities will serve as the competition’s judges and will be announced in the near future. To purchase tickets, pre-order rides around the track, or to participate as a cook team call the Alabama Wildlife Federation at 1-800-822-9453 or visit their website at www.alabamawildlife.org.
FOR THE COMMUNITY LOVERS
STATELESS: CELEBRATING JEWS FROM FORMER SOVIET UNION – STATELESS is a documentary that will be screened at Birmingham’s Temple Beth-El, Sunday. The 3 p.m. Russian Tea Reception in the Filler Cultural Center will be followed by a 4 p.m. screening of the film in the sanctuary. FREE. The film follows the journey of families who were stranded for months in Italy because of a Kafka-esque bureaucratic tangle: Then-President Ronald Reagan successfully pressed Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to release Jews. But to be granted asylum in the U.S., the would-be immigrants had to show they’d been persecuted at home. Because the Soviet system’s ingrained anti-Semitism was all they’d ever known, many failed to persuade the American officials who interviewed them in Italy, where they waited in limbo, some for a year or longer. Finally, in 1990, U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenburg of New Jersey successfully sponsored legislation classifying Soviet Jews as refugees, opening the door for tens of thousands to enter the U.S. FREE. Reservations recommended, FlorinaN@bjf.org or (205) 803-1521 for more.
FREE TAX PREPARATION – SAVEFIRST – The nonprofit’s SaveFirst initiative has started the efforts to provide free income tax preparation services to working families making up to $53,000/year with kids in the home or $20,000/year without kids in the home. Interested individuals should call 1-888-99-TAX-AL for a free appointment. The tax preparation service is aimed at assisting families eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The EITC is the federal government’s largest and most successful antipoverty program for low-income, working families. Impact Alabama’s annual free tax preparation services for working families will be available at five locations in the Birmingham area – Bessemer, Roebuck, Smithfield, West End, and Woodlawn.
TAX SITE INFORMATION:
BIRMINGHAM – SMITHFIELD LOCATION
Birmingham Public Libraries, Smithfield Branch #1 – 8th Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204
BIRMINGHAM – WEST END LOCATION
Birmingham Public Libraries, West End Branch 1348 Tuscaloosa Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211
BIRMINGHAM – WOODLAWN LOCATION
Birmingham Public Libraries, Woodlawn Branch 5709 1s t Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35212
BIRMINGHAM – ROEBUCK LOCATION
Springville Road Library 1224 Old Springville Rd, Birmingham, AL 35215
BESSEMER LOCATION
Bessemer Public Library 400 19th St N, Bessemer, AL 35020
FOR BUSINESS LOVERS
BUSINESS AND BEER – A RISING STAR CELEBRATION – This event is a toast to the Rising Stars in Accounting, Health Care, Law, Money, Real Estate and Construction on January 26 at the Trim Tab Brewing Company.
BIZWOMEN MENTORING MONDAY – Meet your mentor, April 3, at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa.
FOR ART LOVERS
THIRD SPACE OPENING PARTY – The Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA) will host the Opening party, Friday, with an evening of internationally-inspired Southern cuisine and spirits, live music, interactive programming and a preview of the largest exhibition of contemporary art from the Museum’s Collection. Entertainment is by DISAPPEARING ACT with a sound performance by artist MERILEE CHALISS and musician BLAKE WIMBERLY.
FREEDOM? – An exhibition FREEDOM?, is at the University of Alabama in the Paul Jones Gallery, January 23 – April 28.
SLOSS FURNACES: THEN AND NOW – Lawson State College is presenting an exhibition entitled SLOSS FURNACES: THEN AND NOW by Adjunct History Instructor Gregory Wilson. This exhibition is covering the history of Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark and the rise of the Birmingham Industrial District. The exhibition is weekdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. until February 28, at the ACATT Building, (Birmingham Campus). For more information, email: gwilson@lawsonstate.edu.
A SHARED INDIVIDUALITY by husband and wife duo James Rodger Alexander and Pamela Venz, through January 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Dinah Washington Center Arts Center, 620 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, Al 35401. A reception will be held tomorrow, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS
SATURDAY DAY HIKE, 9 a.m.- Southeastern Outings Dayhike, Bankhead National Forest Brushy Creek and Sougahoagdee Falls – DETAILS: The hike will be six miles long and is rated moderate. We will follow a beautiful trail which runs from the Brushy Creek Bridge along the creek. In January of 2016 we observed about nine waterfalls on this route. We should also see lovely cliffs, hemlock trees, canyons and perhaps some additional waterfalls. If we have time, we may also visit the nearby natural bridge (not the one at the town of Natural Bridge) in the Natural Bridge Recreation Area of the Bankhead National Forest. Supervised, well-behaved children age 10 and older are welcome. Bring a picnic lunch and water. Optional dinner after at a delightful Italian restaurant in Double Springs. Depart 9 a.m. from the Hayden/Corner Park and Ride or meet at 9:20 a.m. at the Mile 300 Rest Area on I-65. For more info: David Freeman, (205) 305-0935
SUNDAY, 1:30 p.m. – Southeastern Outings Dayhike on Montevallo Parks Trail – DETAILS: Enjoy an easy four-mile hike on a trail in Montevallo that is two miles one way and goes through parks, by two picturesque, flowing streams, and around a beautiful University-owned lake in a wooded park. Total hiking distance is about four miles. This is a guided tour of an easily walkable trail. Bring plenty of water and wear good walking shoes or boots. Dress appropriately for the weather. Depart 1:30 p.m. from the McDonald’s Galleria or meet the group at 2 p.m. at the parking lot beside the larger bridge over Shoal Creek which is the wide creek that flows through Orr Park between the ball fields and the open recreational area in the park in Montevallo. The bridge is right beside the parking lot along the creek at the back of the ball fields. Please email Dan Frederick at the email address below if you would like driving directions from Hoover to Orr Park sent to you before the hike.Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 able to complete the hike welcome. Optional dinner after the hike. Admission to Trail: Free.
For more information, contact Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or (205) 631-4680.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT THE STARDOME:
THIS WEEKEND: LIL DUVAL! Celebrities aren’t exactly pouring out of Jacksonville, Florida but that’s only made Roland Powell’s grind more ferocious. Proclaiming himself “Lil Duval” after the county from which he hails, he has literally put his home turf on his back as he touches every nook and cranny available with his special brand of humor. The Stalker’s Anthem (Bitch U Mine) The anthem received even more notoriety when Lil Duval began appearing on BET’s ComicView in 2004. For three seasons, Jacksonville, Florida’s number one class clown kept the ComicView
audiences in stitches with this and other routines. A forever hustler, Lil Duval stayed on the road, slanging his brand of humor. Along the way, he also released two underground comedy DVDs: Dat Boy Funny (2003) and Put Your Hands on Me (2005)
DS SANDERS, at the StarDome Comedy on Thursday…Comedian DS is one of the hottest up and coming comedians in the country. A very high energy, clever comedian, DS will have you on the edge of your seat the entire evening. He uses a number of call backs, but he is best known for his “Rules of Life”, which will have everyone saying “Learn the Rules, Read the Handbook!” DS has appeared on the last five seasons of BET’s Comic View. He has performed at comedy clubs and colleges across the country!
LOVE DON’T PAY NO BILLS SHOW coming February 14th at Bennie Mac’s on 1st.
FOR HELPING YOUTH
TAKE OUT BULLYING – The Jefferson County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in conjunction with The Alabama School of Fine Arts present “Take Out Bullying.” The Alabama School of Fine Arts Theatre Arts Ensemble uses humor and personal experience to showcase skits which confront teen bullying and other social issues related to teens head on. The event will be hosted by Harmony Mendoza, Meteorologist at WVTM
13. The event is FREE and open to the public. Dates and locations: Jonesboro Elementary School (K-6) – Jan. 27, Corner Middle School – Feb 8 (subject to change), Huffman Middle School – Feb. 28, and Phillips Academy (K-6) – Feb. 28.
AT THE BCRI
Opening of “¡NUEVOlution! Latinos and the New South” through May 31. This one-of-a-kind project will explore the surprising ways that Latinos are shaping the South and the South is shaping Latinos. The heart of the project is a 3,500 sq. ft. bilingual exhibition which explores a topic that many historians consider to be the biggest story in southern history since the Civil Rights Movement. Woolfolk Gallery.“!NUEVOlution! Latinos and the New South” Community Celebration Exhibition – As part of the Alabama Dance Festival and the opening of the exhibition “!NUEVOlution! Latinos and the New South,”CONTRA-TIEMPO will perform for a fun and interactive Latin dance party.
“Helen Keller Student Art Show” January 29 through February 26
The winning entries of artwork in various media produced by children of all ages who are visually impaired, blindand deaf/blind in Alabama will be announced and displayed. Milestones Gallery.
COMING SOON
FEBRUARY 3-5 – WORLD CUP USA VS SWITZERLAND at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
FEBRUARY 5 – STILLMAN COLLEGE CONCERT CHOIR
FEBRUARY 10 – BRIAN McKNIGHT, KELLY PRICE and SHANTE MOORE at the BJCC CONCERT HALL.
FEBRUARY 25 – UNCF MAYOR’S MASKED BALL.
MARCH 11 – NATURAL HAIR & HEALTH EXPO at the BJCC.
MARCH 24 – CHRIS ROCK at the BJCC.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time.
(People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com or gwenderu@yahoo.com.)