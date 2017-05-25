Regions partners with Birmingham Housing Authority to expand job training
Special to the Times
More Birmingham families living in public housing will receive job training and a path to self-sufficiency thanks to a new partnership between Regions Bank and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD).
Regions recently awarded HABD a $25,000 grant to expand efforts to provide workforce development programs to public housing locations throughout the city.
The Soft Skills Workforce Development Program currently brings job training to residents living in Southtown Court and Loveman Village. The Regions grant will expand the program to additional locations, said Michael Lundy, HABD President/CEO.
“The grant from Regions goes a long way in supporting the housing authority in our mission to help Birmingham families by giving them the tools they need to help themselves,” Lundy said. “This also represents a significant investment and social commitment by Regions to the communities it serves.”
As the Housing Authority works to modernize and redevelop public housing sites, Lundy said the state’s largest affordable housing agency also wants to bring job training and professional development services to the hundreds of families who live there.
“Quality workforce development programs are crucial to strengthening our community and providing greater access to education and employment opportunities,” said Regions North Central Alabama Area President Leroy Abrahams. “Already, this workforce development program is providing hope and making a difference for men and women at Southtown Court and Loveman Village. We are proud to join the Housing Authority in helping expand this program to reach more families and empower more people with valuable skills and resources that can help them launch successful careers.”
Lundy said helping residents develop marketable professional skills is just as important as multi-million dollar brick and mortar transformation projects.
“Financially and socially stable families are just as essential to healthy communities as new housing,” Lundy said.
The soft skills training is part of the agency’s “Up and Out” program. The campaign includes a mix of programs including Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS). FSS is a five-year program designed to lead residents to independence by connecting them to better jobs, higher education, the private housing market, and home ownership.