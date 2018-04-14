Outdoor Market at Pepper Place to open Saturday
By Alabama NewsCenter Staff
The whipsawing temperatures the past few weeks may make some people question whether it’s really spring in Alabama (or still winter, or now summer). But a sure sign of spring is the opening of the Outdoor Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham.
Beginning this Saturday, April 14, and every Saturday – rain or shine – through mid-December, the market will be open from 7 a.m. to noon in Lakeview on Second Avenue South between 28th and 29th streets.
Now in its 19th season, the market kicks off its outdoor season with more than 100 farmers, food producers, artisans and artists from around Alabama set up in two areas: on Second Avenue between 28th and 29th streets, and along 29th Street between Second and Third avenues.
There will be plenty of fresh produce this Saturday: asparagus, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, collards, kale, lettuces, microgreens, mushrooms, radishes, squashes, strawberries, tomatoes and more. Those who are looking for a bite to eat can find breakfast burritos from Homewood Gourmet; croissants, breads and pastries from Continental Bakery and Hinkel’s Bakery; sausage biscuits from Monroe Sausage and Pop’s Hot Dogs; and juices and ferments from Sprout ‘n Pour and Better Kombucha. Red Cat and Seeds Coffee cover coffee needs, while Piper and Leaf and Tea Town will have tea. For those with a sweet tooth, there’s HERO Doughnuts, We Have Doughnuts, Big Spoon Creamery and Steel City Pops.
Food vendors will offer take-home items including soup, salsa, artisanal cheeses, cheese straws, cookies, homemade pies and pound cakes.
Makers from all over the state will showcase their pottery, cutting boards, wind chimes, silkscreened T-shirts and prints, and handcrafted jewelry. Weekly maker and chef demonstrations will begin in May.
The Market at Pepper Place is Alabama’s largest weekly farmers market, with up to 10,000 visitors on peak weekends. The American Farmland Trust voted it the fourth best large market in the United States. The only products sold at the market are grown or made in Alabama.
For more information, visit www.pepperplacemarket.com, or check out @pepperplacemarket on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.