Birmingham Fusion Awards Attract the Best and the Brightest (Photos)
Times Staff Report
Fusion Birmingham on Tuesday celebrated the city’s best at the premier diversity and inclusion event that featured empowerment sessions, award presentations and networking receptions at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.
The annual Fusion Awards celebrate ordinary people who do extraordinary things in the Magic City.
Fusion Award winners were: Selena Rogers Dickerson, president, SARCOR Engineering Firm (Creator Category); Tracey Morant-Adams, executive vice president, Renasant Bank (Energizer); Yazmin Cavale, CEO, Glow (Game Changer); Dr. Mia Cowan, Founder/Medical Director, MiBella Wellness; Dr. Iyishia Jones, fashion designer/owner ISHI; and Jason Eppenger, president, Alabama Division, Citizens Trust Federal Bank.
Tavaris Godbolt and Alvin Miller, owners of The Shoe Clinic, were winners of the Regions Next Level Pitch Competition.
Special guest included Grammy-nominated artist Michelle Williams.