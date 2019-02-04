More than 500 attend an AKAs Founders’ Day luncheon in Birmingham

Times staff report

More than 500 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority were on hand Saturday at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex for a Founders Day Luncheon hosted by local graduate and undergraduate chapters of the organization.

Glenda Baskin Glover, international president and president of Tennessee State University was the guest speaker. Glover’s visit followed a busy week for AKA. On Thursday, she announced the organization’s $10 million commitment to Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs). The first contributions totaling $1.6 million will be made on Feb. 28. Miles College and Stillman College will receive $50,000 each. AKA HBCU RELEASE

U.S. Senator Doug Jones, (D-AL), spoke and thanked the sorority members for their efforts in registering and educating voters while also getting people out to the polls to vote.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin attended and thanked sorority members for their service and leadership in the community.

Several local officials are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha and attended the event including Jefferson County Tax Assessor Gaynell Hendricks, Birmingham School Board member Sonja Smith, Birmingham City Councilwoman Wardine Alexander and State Reps Juandalynn Givan and Rolanda Hollis.

Also of note, the international president paid special tribute to retired Birmingham-area educator Ophelia Hill, a founding member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter at Tuskegee University and has been a member of the sorority for more than 71 years.

