Sickle Cell walk raises proceeds for important cause

The 21st annual Sickle Cell Walk held last weekend in Linn Park in downtown Birmingham drew dozens of metro area residents and supporters. Proceeds go to providing direct services to individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease in 13 Central and East Alabama counties.

The event was made up of volunteers and sponsors and included Shelia Smoot, news director, Summitt Media, honorary chair, and, Fred Zachery, member of Sickle Cell Disease Central Alabama Board of Directors and 2019 Walk Chair.

Sickle cell anemia affects 100,000 Americans and most people with sickle cell disease (SCD) are of African ancestry or identify themselves as black. About one in 13 African American babies is born with sickle cell trait. About one in every 365 black children is born with sickle cell disease.

There are many ways an individual or corporation can contribute financial support to the Sickle Cell Disease Foundation, however, a monetary gift is the easiest way of giving to the Sickle Cell Disease Foundation.

Simply make your check payable to the:

Sickle Cell Disease Foundation

Central Alabama Chapter of the Sickle Cell Association of America

3813 Avenue I, Birmingham, Alabama, 35218-3132

Additional information can be found at https://www.sicklecellbham.com/.

