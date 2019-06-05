‘Together we feel like an unstoppable force’

By Anita Debro

Special to the Birmingham Times

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone who would, please send nominations to Erica Wright at ewright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.

LONDRE AND TERRILYN GLOVER

Live: Vestavia Hills

Married: July 26, 1996

Met: Terrilyn, a Birmingham native, and Londre, a Bessemer native, had mutual friends in common. So in April of 1994 the two agreed to go on a blind date with these mutual friends — another couple. Londre said he was in a tough place emotionally when he agreed to meet Terrilyn. “I met her six months after my mom passed away,” he said. “I felt alone, but that night I met her she almost instantly filled that void.” The couples met at Londre’s apartment for pizza and a movie. Terrilyn said Londre was quiet at first, but eventually warmed to her. “I was worried because he was so quiet,” she said. “But he turned out to be nice.” That night they agreed to go on another date.

Second date: The next time the two met they went to the movies, Pizza Hut and frozen yogurt. “We were together pretty much every day after that,” Terrilyn said. “After a week or so, I told him he was my boyfriend.” Londre said he felt good about the relationship and Terrilyn. “I thought she was genuine and I felt comfortable with her,” he said.

Perfect pairing: Terrilyn was working at a nursing home and Londre at the Fourth Avenue Supermarket in Bessemer while they dated. The couple dated two years and welcomed a son, Londre Jamar, during that time.

The proposal: Terrilyn said the couple was sitting at home one day when Londre told her, “We are getting married Friday,” she said. “And I said ‘OK’.” Friday was a few days from the proposal and Terrilyn said she spent that entire time worrying about whether her dress would be ready in time.

The wedding: On that Friday as planned, the couple went to the Jefferson County Courthouse and wed in front of a small group of family that included their five-month-old son, Terrilyn’s mother and father and Londre’s sister and two cousins. Terrilyn said she was happy that her mother was able to alter her dress for her big day so she had few worries at the wedding. “I was nervous,” Londre said. “I was worried about starting something new and wondering if I was going to be any good at it. But when I stood in front of the (officiant) with her and held her hand, my nerves went away. After the small ceremony, the couple and their wedding party went to a former restaurant in the Holiday Inn near the airport for dinner. The couple would have a larger wedding reception for their 12th wedding anniversary. The celebration was at DK’s in downtown Birmingham. Following the wedding, the couple moved to Fairfield and then to Ensley where they also welcomed a set of twins, Brandy and Brandon in 1998.

Words of Wisdom: The couple said they try to remember one thing when they are faced with challenges: “We are stronger together,” Londre said. “We believe that together we can do anything.” The couple faces challenges as a united front and have been successful that way, Londre said. By working together, the couple successfully opened a restaurant, Wing King in Warrior. “Together we feel like an unstoppable force,” he said.

Terrilyn said she also finds it important to keep a tight circle of family and friends and that they not hide anything from one another. “If something is bothering one of us we don’t let that issue go unresolved for weeks,” she said. “We talk about it right then.”

Londre agreed. “We never stay mad for more than a few hours,” he said. “It bothers me so bad for her to be upset and we never want the other person to feel uncomfortable or unhappy.” Couples should try to resolve issues sooner rather than later, he said.

Happily ever after: Londre for many years had worked at ACIPCO in Birmingham, but recently went on disability because of an injury. Terrilyn works at Children’s Hospital as a dispatcher. The couple have three adult children. They enjoy dinner and movies dates. Both said they look forward to a future where they can sit on the front porch of their home with their grandchildren.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

