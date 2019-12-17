Holidays Are ‘Better Together’ At HABD

Approximately 80 families and a total of 200 children from Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) and Section 8 Programs will have presents to open this year thanks to HABD’s “Better Together.” The families received Christmas gifts for their children through HABD’s “Better Together” holiday initiative. Parents arrived throughout the day at the HABD’s central office last week to pick up the gifts for their children. Each family received a ham and, for their kids, gift bags full of toys, outfits, a coat, socks and underwear. HABD’s employees raised approximately $10,000 for the holiday initiative. In addition, many local businesses and individuals made toy and monetary donations. Once the families are selected and notified, they’re asked to submit their children’s ages and clothing sizes to HABD. Employees with the “Better Together” planning committee then go out to various stores around Birmingham and shop for all of the items for the children. This is the third year HABD has hosted “Better Together” and each year different families are randomly selected to receive gifts. Employee contributions have increased each year, which allows more families to benefit from the holiday initiative. (Provided Photos, HABD)

