Dana ‘Lady Woo’ Woodruff leaves radio station 95.7 JAMZ

By Je’Don Holloway Talley

Radio personality Dana ‘Lady Woo’ Woodruff will be joining radio station V94.9 WATV next month after 15 years with radio station 95.7 JAMZ.

Her first show with V94.9 will be Sunday, Feb. 9 and her last show at JAMZ was Jan. 19, said Woodruff in an interview with The Birmingham Times.

At JAMZ, Woodruff hosted “Vital” – an “edutainment” show that allowed her to have open, honest conversations on the airwaves with friends — that aired every Sunday at 9 p.m. for 12 of the 15 years she was at the station.

“I’m moving on for growth and be able to reconnect with the people in the community in a more immediate and direct way with a special focus on mental and behavioral health in the African American and underserved communities,” Woodruff told the Times.

Her new home “presents an opportunity for the listeners and viewers to fully embrace a platform created and programmed with them in mind with every guest and topic, more great music, entertainment and more,” she said.

Woodruff, who grew up in Ensley and Huffman, has a master’s degree in Education in Counseling (Marriage and Family Therapy) from the University of Montevallo.

V94.9 is owned by Birmingham lawyer Courtney French.

