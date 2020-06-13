Birmingham Will Host Virtual Freedom Fest on July 25

lrymediagroup.com

Birmingham Freedom Fest, a music and empowerment festival, has announced plans transform its annual event into a virtual experience on July 25.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of the community, the festival will be streamed live. Last summer, the inaugural festival was hosted in and around Kelly Ingram Park, which is in the footprint of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument.

Birmingham Freedom Fest is an innovative event to celebrate the triumphs of Birmingham and its commitment to forging a united future. Last summer, 5,000 festival goers from across the community gathered in the Birmingham’s Civil Rights district for the event.

“We’ve experienced a lot of change in the past 12 months,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “But one thing that hasn’t changed is the need for empowerment and celebration in our city. Freedom Fest is more relevant than ever, and I can’t wait for this opportunity to honor our social justice heritage and our love for live music and entertainment.”

Birmingham Freedom Fest will provide attendees a virtual avenue for engagement. Throughout the day, thought-provoking discussions, interactive videos and interviews will shine a light on issues of equality and civic engagement. These conversations will be led by some of the brightest minds in advocacy. In addition to these powerful empowerment panels, there will be entertainment from local and national performers.

“With the current COVID-19 pandemic, we did not want to jeopardize the health of our community by producing an in-person festival this summer. Given all that our community has gone through we wanted to still create a way for everyone to interact, be uplifted and engaged. With producing a virtual Birmingham Freedom Festival, we feel confident that we will be able to create an interactive experience with the amazing empowerment and entertainment segments that we have in store,” said Rashada LeRoy, CEO of LRY Media Group.

Festival goers can stay updated on the latest Freedom Festival news, including how to access the virtual experience, by visiting www.freedomfestbhm.com or following the festival’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram @FreedomFestBHM.

