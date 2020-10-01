Listing of Some Area Events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Events & Activities

Burnette Farms Market & Cafe: Through October 31 – Enjoy pints of homemade pink vanilla ice cream from Burnette Farms, with all proceeds supporting the BCRFA.

The Four Course Sessions: Thursdays in October – Join Thrivent, brick & tin and the BCRFA for the inaugural “Four Course Sessions.” On “Thrivent Thursdays” in October, participants will enjoy good food and great company while virtually learning about wise giving strategies during breast cancer awareness month. Attend one session or all four – the option is yours.

Pink Up The Pace 2020: The 3rd annual Pink Up The Pace, presented by Vulcan Materials, is going virtual! Join the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama to raise funds and awareness for local, life-saving breast cancer research by running with us during the month of October. Runners can compete for fastest 5K time or participate in our collaborative distance challenge, connecting runners across the state of Alabama to collaboratively reach 4,120 miles to represent the 4,120 women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Alabama this year. The event also features a youth 1-mile run, scooter and bike race.

Cahaba Brewing Goes Pink for BCRFA: Entire month of October – Stop by Cahaba Brewing Company anytime during the month of October and support the BCRFA. CBC will have DD’s Cherry Hibiscus Sour specially brewed for the month with a percentage of proceeds benefitting BCRFA. The brewery will also host a Boston Butt sale, with funds raised to support local breast cancer research.

Standard Heating & Air $5 for $5 Campaign: Entire month of October – Standard Heating & Air will donate $5 to the BCRFA for every service call completed during the month of October. During the campaign, Alabamians are encouraged to match the $5 pledge to transform each service call into $10 of donations. Visit here to view the match campaign. The company will also put up pink billboards during the month of October.

Pink Ribbon Project: Entire month of October – Fire Stations across the state will Go Pink! to support breast cancer research in Alabama throughout the month of October. More than twenty stations across Alabama will be selling specially designed pink ribbon project t-shirts for $15 and $20. Proceeds from shirt sales will help the BCRFA provide seed dollars required to secure national grants for breast cancer research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB.

Tameron Automotive Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign: Entire month of October – Tameron Automotive Group will donate $100 in support of breast cancer research for every new car sold at Tameron Honda and Tameron Hyundai. Tameron donates over $25,000 each year through this October partnership.

Renasant Bank Fundraising Campaign: Entire month of October – Renasant branches statewide will hold fundraisers for the BCRFA, and accept donations from their account holders. Renasant Mortgage will also donate $50 for every mortgage closed in October with Renasant. This partnership has raised over $100,000 since its inception.

ARC Realty Blue Goes Pink: Entire Month of October – ARC Realty will donate $25 to the BCRFA for each new property listing that happens during breast cancer awareness month. All proceeds will support breast cancer research in Alabama.

Stokes Automotive Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign: Entire month of October – Stokes Automotive in Clanton will donate $100 in support of the BCRFA for every new car sold at Stokes Automotive. Over $8,000 was raised in support of research in 2019.

Calera Goes Pink: Entire Month of October – Join the City of Calera as they Go Pink to support breast cancer research in Alabama. This city-wide event culminates with the Calera High School football game on October 2 and a golf tournament at Timberline Golf Club on October 11. For details on how you can get involved, visit caleragoespink.com.

Boot Camp & Blood Drive for Breast Cancer: October 10 – the Center Point Community Center will host Boot Camp for Breast Cancer starting at 8:00 a.m., followed by a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. They will offer two 45-min/1hr long boot camp sessions where participants will be encouraged to wear pink as they get in a heart-pumping workout. All proceeds from the boot camp will benefit the BCRFA and breast cancer research. For every pint of blood received during the blood drive, $10 will be donated to the BCRFA.

Calera Elks Lodge: October 17 – the Calera Elks Lodge will host a “Pink Ribbon Prom” to raise funds for life-saving breast cancer research in Alabama, including crowning a prom king & queen based on fundraising results.

Kendra Scott Shopping Event: October 22-23 – Shop with Kendra Scott online on October 22-23 or at their location in The Summit on October 22 to give back 20% to the BCRFA. In store, just mention that you’re there for the BCRFA Sale. To get the online code, check BCRFA’s Instagram page.

11th Annual Pink Luncheon Benefiting BCRFA: October 23, MSE Building Co. (5500 Derby Drive, Birmingham) – Make a minimum donation of $25 to the BCRFA to enjoy a buffet, fun and prizes. RSVP: 205.833.9010.

CrossFit Chelsea’s Fight Like a Girl: October 31 – Head out to CrossFit Chelsea to Fight Like a Girl, a 2 person, mixed-gender CrossFit team event raising funds and awareness for the BCRFA.

