Animals ‘Glow Wild’ at The Birmingham Zoo

Sydney Melson

The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham Zoo this week unveiled Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration with dazzling lighted lanterns of jellyfish, elephants, tigers and brightening the zoo. This illuminating event will be open to the public on select nights from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. during November, December, and January. The Glow Wild event is designed to impress while also helping families adhere to social distancing. Upon entering the zoo, guests will be encouraged to follow a one-way path to see hundreds of animal shapes of all sizes – from pandas, elephants, cheetahs, polar bears, and whales – soaring up to 30 feet high and sculptures such as elephants animated to move parts of their body. Purchase Glow Wild tickets as well as train and carousel tickets online at https://www.birminghamzoo.com/events/glowwild/

Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets online to ensure admission into the zoo. Children under two are free.

