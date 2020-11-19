Sharpe-Jefferson: We Still Have Reason to Give Thanks

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

Cultivating a heart of gratitude in these uncertain times seems like more of a task than ever. But really, it shouldn’t be.

In all fairness, I get the challenge because I’m right here with you.

— We’re pressed to do more and be more with fewer resources and the same amount of time and energy that was already stretched.

— Our home lives have become as scrambled as eggs as we deal with working remotely and educating our children.

— Personally, we’re bordering on overdrive and fatigue (mentally and physically, mind you) as we juggle more roles and work.

Though your situation is far from perfect, please understand, it could always be worse.

I do realize that sentiment can come as little consolation. So, we go about our daily lives trying to keep it together while unhappiness fuels inside.

Could gratefulness be our answer? If we pay attention to research, then just maybe.

According to statistics (from Harvard Health Publishing), an attitude of gratitude has far-reaching results beyond the immediate realization of one’s state, beyond the “feeling” stage.

Gratefulness is associated with these benefits.

Building stronger relationships.

Relishing good experiences.

Improving overall health.

Creating resilience during adversity.

By now you can tell I have a glass half-full type of perspective. No matter how unfortunate we believe our lives to be, someone would gladly trade with us at a moment’s notice.

Consider the widow who just lost their spouse. One argument with your mate now seems trivial in a life of building a legacy with another.

What about the recent cancer diagnosis delivered to a friend? A few extra pounds with overall good health doesn’t appear to be so terrible.

Or what about the person who lost a limb in a recent accident? They will never be able to practice traditional exercise. Kind of makes that morning gym ritual not so bad after all, huh?

Am I implying we exploit others’ misfortune? Of course not.

But am I suggesting we look for the silver lining in the clouds of our hectic lives. Absolutely correct!

Today I ask, what are you grateful for?

If you’re looking for greater happiness, your attitude of gratitude could be the key.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

